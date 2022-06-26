ClickHouse Event Terms and Conditions

These terms ("Terms") are an agreement between you and ClickHouse, Inc. ("ClickHouse", "we", "us", or "our") and govern your registration for and participation at any ClickHouse event with which these Terms are presented (the "Event"). Please read these Terms carefully. If you do not agree with these Terms, you should not register for or attend the Event.
- Event.
To register for the Event, you must complete the Event registration process and pay any registration fee. You must also be at least 18 years of age on the first day of the Event. Registration is subject to availability and may not be shared or transferred unless permitted in writing by ClickHouse. We reserve the right to change any aspect of the Event at any time.
- Safety and Security.
Your safety and security are important to us. For that reason, we may ask for photo identification and may do a reasonable search of you or your property upon entry to any in-person Event. If you refuse to participate in these security measures, we may deny you entry. We also reserve the right to ask you to leave the Event if your behavior causes us concern for the safety or security of Event attendees. Attendees denied entry or required to leave will not receive a refund.
- Acceptable Conduct.
ClickHouse is dedicated to providing a harassment-free and inclusive event experience for everyone regardless of gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disabilities, neurodiversity, physical appearance, body size, ethnicity, nationality, race, age, religion, or other protected categories. We do not tolerate harassment of event participants in any form. By attending the Event, you agree to adhere to the ClickHouse Code of Conduct. The ClickHouse Code of Conduct extends to all ClickHouse Events and content platforms. ClickHouse takes violations of the ClickHouse Code of Conduct seriously and will respond appropriately.
We seek to create a positive Event experience for all attendees. Accordingly, ClickHouse reserves the right to refuse admittance or revoke access to any Event (including future ClickHouse events) at any time, for any reason. This includes, but is not limited to, attendees behaving in a disorderly manner or manner contrary to these Terms or the ClickHouse Code of Conduct. If a participant engages in harassing or uncomfortable behavior, the Event organizers may take any action they deem appropriate, including warning or expelling the offender from the Event.
- Your Information.
- Generally. Our privacy policy explains how we will handle any personal information you may submit to us as part of the registration of Event activities.
- Communications. If a ClickHouse partner referred you to register for the Event, your registration status may be shared with that partner. We and those working on our behalf, including our partners, may contact you regarding your registration and the Event, and for other purposes consistent with our privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at a later time by clicking the unsubscribe link on ClickHouse’s emails. We may also provide your contact information to third-party sponsors of the Event (“Event Sponsors”) if (a) you elect to attend any sessions or other activities at the Event involving Event Sponsors (in which case we would provide your contact information only to the Event Sponsor involved in such session or other activity,) or (b) you opt in during registration or otherwise to receive communications from our Event Sponsors.
- Recordings and Your Materials.
ClickHouse may document or record the Event. Images, audio and/or video recorded by ClickHouse, or others on behalf of ClickHouse, during the Event may include your image, voice, likeness or name. By registering to attend, you agree that ClickHouse and its agents and contractors may use such content for any purpose and in any medium without compensation to you.
You also grant to us and our agents and contractors permission to use without compensation to you, for any purpose and in any medium, any materials you submit to us (including, for example, your biographical information) or present (in electronic copy or hard copy, verbally, or otherwise) in connection with the Event. Any questions you submit at any Event session may be moderated by ClickHouse, and may be edited or removed at ClickHouse’s sole discretion.
Unauthorized Event broadcasts and unauthorized recording/copying/distribution of Event content are prohibited and are grounds for expulsion from the Event. All content presented at the Event, including but not limited to slides, handouts, and recordings, remain the property of their respective owners.
- Cancellation.
- By You. Registration and other Event fees are generally non-refundable unless otherwise specified by ClickHouse on the website or in other marketing materials for the Event.
- By Us. We may cancel the Event at any time for reasons including, for example, availability or suitability of venue or speakers or on security, health, or safety grounds, and we may deny, limit, or cancel your Event registration at any time. We are not responsible for any damages, direct or indirect, you incur from such cancellation.
- Effect of Cancellation. Sections 4, 5, 6(c).3, 7(b).2, 8, 9 and 10 will survive any cancellation.
- Trade Compliance and Ethics.
- You confirm that you and any financial institution(s) you used to fund any fees required for the Event are not subject to sanctions or otherwise designated on any list of prohibited or restricted parties, or owned or controlled by such a party, including but not limited to the lists maintained by the United Nations Security Council, the U.S. government (e.g., the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals list and Foreign Sanctions Evaders list and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Entity List), the European Union or its member states, or other applicable government authority.
- Attendees may receive giveaways or opportunities to participate in incentives in connection with the Event. By registering and/or accepting any discounts, giveaways, or items of value related to the Event, you represent and warrant that you are allowed to do so under applicable laws and regulations and your organization’s code of conduct.
- If you aren’t sure whether the professional rules or guidelines for your organization would allow you to accept these items, please check with the appropriate authority governing you and your organization with respect to such rules or guidelines in advance. The business courtesies that may be available in connection with the Event are optional, so it may be possible to attend even if you cannot accept any giveaways.
- Assumption of Risk; Release of Claims.
Your attendance and participation in the Event is voluntary. You agree that you are aware of and solely assume the risks associated with attending and participating in the Event. You (for yourself, your heirs, and anyone else who might make a claim on your behalf) hereby release and hold ClickHouse and its agents and contractors harmless from any and all claims and liabilities that you may have now or in the future, including any injury, illness, death, damage, or loss that may occur to you or your property, arising from your attendance and participation in the Event, including any recordings or materials produced or used in connection with the Event.
- Limitations of Liability.
In no event will ClickHouse be liable for any (a) indirect, incidental, special, consequential, or exemplary damages, or (b) lost profits, revenues, customers, opportunities, or goodwill. In any case, ClickHouse’s aggregate liability under these Terms will not exceed USD $100.
- Miscellaneous.
- Assignment. You may not assign or otherwise transfer these Terms or any of your rights and obligations under these Terms, without our prior written consent. Any assignment or transfer in violation of this section will be void.
- Governing Law; Venue. The laws of the State of Delaware, without reference to conflict of law rules, govern these Terms and any dispute that might arise from them. These disputes will be resolved exclusively in the federal or state courts of Delaware, USA, and you consent to personal jurisdiction in those courts.
- Modifications to these Terms. We may modify these Terms at any time by posting a revised version on the ClickHouse website or in the marketing materials for the Event. The modified terms will become effective upon posting. By attending the Event after the effective date of any modifications to these Terms, you agree to be bound by the modified terms. It is your responsibility to check the Event website regularly for modifications to these Terms.
- Entire Agreement. These Terms are the entire agreement between you and us regarding the subject matter of these Terms. These Terms supersede all prior or contemporaneous representations, understandings, agreements, or communications between you and us, whether written or verbal, regarding the subject matter of these Terms. We will not be bound by any other terms.