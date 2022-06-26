ClickHouse Event Terms and Conditions

We seek to create a positive Event experience for all attendees. Accordingly, ClickHouse reserves the right to refuse admittance or revoke access to any Event (including future ClickHouse events) at any time, for any reason. This includes, but is not limited to, attendees behaving in a disorderly manner or manner contrary to these Terms or the ClickHouse Code of Conduct. If a participant engages in harassing or uncomfortable behavior, the Event organizers may take any action they deem appropriate, including warning or expelling the offender from the Event.

You also grant to us and our agents and contractors permission to use without compensation to you, for any purpose and in any medium, any materials you submit to us (including, for example, your biographical information) or present (in electronic copy or hard copy, verbally, or otherwise) in connection with the Event. Any questions you submit at any Event session may be moderated by ClickHouse, and may be edited or removed at ClickHouse’s sole discretion.

Unauthorized Event broadcasts and unauthorized recording/copying/distribution of Event content are prohibited and are grounds for expulsion from the Event. All content presented at the Event, including but not limited to slides, handouts, and recordings, remain the property of their respective owners.