1. Introduction

This Acceptable Use Policy ("AUP") governs your access to this website and your use of ClickHouse Cloud (“Site or Cloud Services”) provided by ClickHouse, Inc. ("ClickHouse"). By accessing or using the Site or Cloud Services, you agree to comply with this AUP. This AUP forms part of the Terms of Use, Terms of Service, or the License Agreement, as appropriate, between ClickHouse and you. Failure to comply with this AUP may result in the suspension or termination of access to the Site or Cloud Services.

2. General Use Restrictions

When using the Site or Cloud Services, you must adhere to the following guidelines:

Compliance with Laws : Your use of the Site or Cloud Services must not violate any applicable laws or regulations.

: Your use of the Site or Cloud Services must not violate any applicable laws or regulations. Respect for Rights : Do not infringe on the rights of others, including privacy and intellectual property rights.

: Do not infringe on the rights of others, including privacy and intellectual property rights. Security : Avoid compromising the security of the Site or Cloud Services or attempting to gain unauthorized access to any part of our systems or networks.

: Avoid compromising the security of the Site or Cloud Services or attempting to gain unauthorized access to any part of our systems or networks. Fair Use : Ensure your use does not negatively impact other users' ability to engage with the Services, nor should it overload our systems.

: Ensure your use does not negatively impact other users' ability to engage with the Services, nor should it overload our systems. No Malicious Activities : Refrain from deploying harmful technologies or engaging in activities that disrupt or interfere with the normal operation of the Site or Cloud Services.

: Refrain from deploying harmful technologies or engaging in activities that disrupt or interfere with the normal operation of the Site or Cloud Services. No Spam : Do not distribute unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, promotional materials, or any form of spam.

: Do not distribute unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, promotional materials, or any form of spam. No Competition : Using the Site or Cloud Services to directly compete with ClickHouse is prohibited.

: Using the Site or Cloud Services to directly compete with ClickHouse is prohibited. No Reverse Engineering: Do not attempt to reverse engineer, decompile, or disassemble any aspect of the Services.

3. Prohibited Actions

In addition to the general guidelines, the following actions are explicitly prohibited when using ClickHouse Cloud or any Publicly Available Services):

Malware : Do not execute, attempt to execute, or transmit any Malware.

: Do not execute, attempt to execute, or transmit any Malware. Harmful Content : Avoid storing or distributing content that is harassing, threatening, infringing, libelous, unlawful, obscene, or violates the privacy or intellectual property rights of any third party.

: Avoid storing or distributing content that is harassing, threatening, infringing, libelous, unlawful, obscene, or violates the privacy or intellectual property rights of any third party. Unauthorized Competition : Do not access or use the Site or Cloud Services to compete against ClickHouse or for any benchmarking or competitive purposes.

: Do not access or use the Site or Cloud Services to compete against ClickHouse or for any benchmarking or competitive purposes. Unauthorized Access : Making access to the Site or Cloud Services through your account available to any third party without express permission is not allowed.

: Making access to the Site or Cloud Services through your account available to any third party without express permission is not allowed. Misuse of Resources: Do not use the Site or Cloud Services for any high-volume, automated, or electronic processes without obtaining prior written consent from ClickHouse.

4. Modifications

ClickHouse reserves the right to revise, change, update, add, or remove provisions of this AUP at any time by posting the updated AUP, along with a notice of the effective date. You agree to periodically review the AUP to be aware of any modifications. By accessing or using the Site or Cloud Services after ClickHouse has updated the AUP, you agree to the updated AUP. If you do not agree with any portion of the updated AUP, your only recourse is to stop using the Site or Cloud Services.

If you have any questions about this AUP, please contact us at [email protected].