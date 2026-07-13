Learn how to query Pandas DataFrames with chDB

How to query Pandas DataFrames with chDB

Python table function. In this guide, we will learn how to query Pandas using the Python table function. Pandas is a popular library for data manipulation and analysis in Python. In version 2 of chDB, we’ve improved the performance of querying Pandas DataFrames and introduced thetable function. In this guide, we will learn how to query Pandas using thetable function.

Let’s first create a virtual environment:

python -m venv .venv source .venv/bin/activate

And now we’ll install chDB. Make sure you have version 2.0.2 or higher:

pip install "chdb>=2.0.2"

And now we’re going to install Pandas and a couple of other libraries:

pip install pandas requests ipython

We’re going to use ipython to run the commands in the rest of the guide, which you can launch by running:

ipython

You can also use the code in a Python script or in your favorite notebook.

​ Creating a Pandas DataFrame from a URL

We’re going to query some data from the StatsBomb GitHub repository . Let’s first import requests and pandas:

import requests import pandas as pd

Then, we’ll load one of the matches JSON files into a DataFrame:

response = requests.get( "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/statsbomb/open-data/master/data/matches/223/282.json" ) matches_df = pd.json_normalize(response.json(), sep = '_' )

Let’s have a look what data we’ll be working with:

matches_df.iloc[ 0 ]

match_id 3943077 match_date 2024-07-15 kick_off 04:15:00.000 home_score 1 away_score 0 match_status available match_status_360 unscheduled last_updated 2024-07-15T15:50:08.671355 last_updated_360 None match_week 6 competition_competition_id 223 competition_country_name South America competition_competition_name Copa America season_season_id 282 season_season_name 2024 home_team_home_team_id 779 home_team_home_team_name Argentina home_team_home_team_gender male home_team_home_team_group None home_team_country_id 11 home_team_country_name Argentina home_team_managers [{'id': 5677, 'name': 'Lionel Sebastián Scalon... away_team_away_team_id 769 away_team_away_team_name Colombia away_team_away_team_gender male away_team_away_team_group None away_team_country_id 49 away_team_country_name Colombia away_team_managers [{'id': 5905, 'name': 'Néstor Gabriel Lorenzo'... metadata_data_version 1.1.0 metadata_shot_fidelity_version 2 metadata_xy_fidelity_version 2 competition_stage_id 26 competition_stage_name Final stadium_id 5337 stadium_name Hard Rock Stadium stadium_country_id 241 stadium_country_name United States of America referee_id 2638 referee_name Raphael Claus referee_country_id 31 referee_country_name Brazil Name: 0, dtype: object

Next, we’ll load one of the events JSON files and also add a column called match_id to that DataFrame:

response = requests.get( "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/statsbomb/open-data/master/data/events/3943077.json" ) events_df = pd.json_normalize(response.json(), sep = '_' ) events_df[ "match_id" ] = 3943077

And again, let’s have a look at the first row:

with pd.option_context( "display.max_rows" , None ): first_row = events_df.iloc[ 0 ] non_nan_columns = first_row[first_row.notna()].T display(non_nan_columns)

id 279b7d66-92b5-4daa-8ff6-cba8fce271d9 index 1 period 1 timestamp 00:00:00.000 minute 0 second 0 possession 1 duration 0.0 type_id 35 type_name Starting XI possession_team_id 779 possession_team_name Argentina play_pattern_id 1 play_pattern_name Regular Play team_id 779 team_name Argentina tactics_formation 442.0 tactics_lineup [{'player': {'id': 6909, 'name': 'Damián Emili... match_id 3943077 Name: 0, dtype: object

​ Querying Pandas DataFrames

Next, let’s see how to query these DataFrames using chDB. We’ll import the library:

import chdb

We can query Pandas DataFrames by using the Python table function:

SELECT * FROM Python( < name - of - variable > )

So, if we wanted to list the columns in matches_df , we could write the following:

chdb.query( """ DESCRIBE Python(matches_df) SETTINGS describe_compact_output=1 """ , "DataFrame" )

name type 0 match_id Int64 1 match_date String 2 kick_off String 3 home_score Int64 4 away_score Int64 5 match_status String 6 match_status_360 String 7 last_updated String 8 last_updated_360 String 9 match_week Int64 10 competition_competition_id Int64 11 competition_country_name String 12 competition_competition_name String 13 season_season_id Int64 14 season_season_name String 15 home_team_home_team_id Int64 16 home_team_home_team_name String 17 home_team_home_team_gender String 18 home_team_home_team_group String 19 home_team_country_id Int64 20 home_team_country_name String 21 home_team_managers String 22 away_team_away_team_id Int64 23 away_team_away_team_name String 24 away_team_away_team_gender String 25 away_team_away_team_group String 26 away_team_country_id Int64 27 away_team_country_name String 28 away_team_managers String 29 metadata_data_version String 30 metadata_shot_fidelity_version String 31 metadata_xy_fidelity_version String 32 competition_stage_id Int64 33 competition_stage_name String 34 stadium_id Int64 35 stadium_name String 36 stadium_country_id Int64 37 stadium_country_name String 38 referee_id Int64 39 referee_name String 40 referee_country_id Int64 41 referee_country_name String

We could then find out which referees have officiated more than one match by writing the following query:

chdb.query( """ SELECT referee_name, count() AS count FROM Python(matches_df) GROUP BY ALL HAVING count > 1 ORDER BY count DESC """ , "DataFrame" )

referee_name count 0 César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos 3 1 Maurizio Mariani 3 2 Piero Maza Gomez 3 3 Mario Alberto Escobar Toca 2 4 Wilmar Alexander Roldán Pérez 2 5 Jesús Valenzuela Sáez 2 6 Wilton Pereira Sampaio 2 7 Darío Herrera 2 8 Andrés Matonte 2 9 Raphael Claus 2

Now, let’s explore events_df .

chdb.query( """ SELECT pass_recipient_name, count() FROM Python(events_df) WHERE type_name = 'Pass' AND pass_recipient_name <> '' GROUP BY ALL ORDER BY count() DESC LIMIT 10 """ , "DataFrame" )

pass_recipient_name count() 0 Davinson Sánchez Mina 76 1 Ángel Fabián Di María Hernández 64 2 Alexis Mac Allister 62 3 Enzo Fernandez 57 4 James David Rodríguez Rubio 56 5 Johan Andrés Mojica Palacio 55 6 Rodrigo Javier De Paul 54 7 Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís 53 8 Jhon Adolfo Arias Andrade 52 9 Carlos Eccehomo Cuesta Figueroa 50

​ Joining Pandas DataFrames

We can also join DataFrames together in a query. For example, to get an overview of the match, we could write the following query:

chdb.query( """ SELECT home_team_home_team_name, away_team_away_team_name, home_score, away_score, countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_passes, countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_passes, countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_shots, countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_shots FROM Python(matches_df) AS matches JOIN Python(events_df) AS events ON events.match_id = matches.match_id GROUP BY ALL LIMIT 5 """ , "DataFrame" ).iloc[ 0 ]

home_team_home_team_name Argentina away_team_away_team_name Colombia home_score 1 away_score 0 home_passes 527 away_passes 669 home_shots 11 away_shots 19 Name: 0, dtype: object

​ Populating a table from a DataFrame

We can also create and populate ClickHouse tables from DataFrames. If we want to create a table in chDB, we need to use the Stateful Session API.

Let’s import the session module:

from chdb import session as chs

Initialize a session:

sess = chs.Session()

Next, we’ll create a database:

sess.query( "CREATE DATABASE statsbomb" )

Then, create an events table based on events_df :

sess.query( """ CREATE TABLE statsbomb.events ORDER BY id AS SELECT * FROM Python(events_df) """ )

We can then run the query that returns the top pass recipient:

sess.query( """ SELECT pass_recipient_name, count() FROM statsbomb.events WHERE type_name = 'Pass' AND pass_recipient_name <> '' GROUP BY ALL ORDER BY count() DESC LIMIT 10 """ , "DataFrame" )

pass_recipient_name count() 0 Davinson Sánchez Mina 76 1 Ángel Fabián Di María Hernández 64 2 Alexis Mac Allister 62 3 Enzo Fernandez 57 4 James David Rodríguez Rubio 56 5 Johan Andrés Mojica Palacio 55 6 Rodrigo Javier De Paul 54 7 Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís 53 8 Jhon Adolfo Arias Andrade 52 9 Carlos Eccehomo Cuesta Figueroa 50

​ Joining a Pandas DataFrame and table

Finally, we can also update our join query to join the matches_df DataFrame with the statsbomb.events table:

sess.query( """ SELECT home_team_home_team_name, away_team_away_team_name, home_score, away_score, countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_passes, countIf(type_name = 'Pass' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_passes, countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=home_team_home_team_id) AS home_shots, countIf(type_name = 'Shot' AND possession_team_id=away_team_away_team_id) AS away_shots FROM Python(matches_df) AS matches JOIN statsbomb.events AS events ON events.match_id = matches.match_id GROUP BY ALL LIMIT 5 """ , "DataFrame" ).iloc[ 0 ]