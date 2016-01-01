Pandas Compatibility
DataStore implements 209 pandas DataFrame methods for full API compatibility. Your existing pandas code works with minimal changes.
Compatibility Approach
Key principles:
- All 209 pandas DataFrame methods implemented
- Lazy evaluation for SQL optimization
- Automatic type wrapping (DataFrame → DataStore, Series → ColumnExpr)
- Immutable operations (no
inplace=True)
Attributes and Properties
|Property
|Description
|Triggers Execution
shape
|(rows, columns) tuple
|Yes
columns
|Column names (Index)
|Yes
dtypes
|Column data types
|Yes
values
|NumPy array
|Yes
index
|Row index
|Yes
size
|Number of elements
|Yes
ndim
|Number of dimensions
|No
empty
|Is DataFrame empty
|Yes
T
|Transpose
|Yes
axes
|List of axes
|Yes
Examples:
Indexing and Selection
|Method
|Description
|Example
df['col']
|Select column
ds['age']
df[['col1', 'col2']]
|Select columns
ds[['name', 'age']]
df[condition]
|Boolean indexing
ds[ds['age'] > 25]
df.loc[...]
|Label-based access
ds.loc[0:10, 'name']
df.iloc[...]
|Integer-based access
ds.iloc[0:10, 0:3]
df.at[...]
|Single value by label
ds.at[0, 'name']
df.iat[...]
|Single value by position
ds.iat[0, 0]
df.head(n)
|First n rows
ds.head(10)
df.tail(n)
|Last n rows
ds.tail(10)
df.sample(n)
|Random sample
ds.sample(100)
df.select_dtypes()
|Select by Dtype
ds.select_dtypes(include='number')
df.query()
|Query expression
ds.query('age > 25')
df.where()
|Conditional replace
ds.where(ds['age'] > 0, 0)
df.mask()
|Inverse where
ds.mask(ds['age'] < 0, 0)
df.isin()
|Value membership
ds['city'].isin(['NYC', 'LA'])
df.get()
|Safe column access
ds.get('col', default=None)
df.xs()
|Cross-section
ds.xs('key')
df.pop()
|Remove column
ds.pop('col')
Statistical Methods
|Method
|Description
|SQL Equivalent
mean()
|Mean value
AVG()
median()
|Median value
MEDIAN()
mode()
|Mode value
|-
std()
|Standard deviation
STDDEV()
var()
|Variance
VAR()
min()
|Minimum
MIN()
max()
|Maximum
MAX()
sum()
|Sum
SUM()
prod()
|Product
|-
count()
|Non-null count
COUNT()
nunique()
|Unique count
UNIQ()
value_counts()
|Value frequencies
GROUP BY
quantile()
|Quantile
QUANTILE()
describe()
|Summary statistics
|-
corr()
|Correlation matrix
CORR()
cov()
|Covariance matrix
COV()
corrwith()
|Pairwise correlation
|-
rank()
|Rank values
RANK()
abs()
|Absolute values
ABS()
round()
|Round values
ROUND()
clip()
|Clip values
|-
cumsum()
|Cumulative sum
|Window function
cumprod()
|Cumulative product
|Window function
cummin()
|Cumulative min
|Window function
cummax()
|Cumulative max
|Window function
diff()
|Difference
|Window function
pct_change()
|Percent change
|Window function
skew()
|Skewness
SKEW()
kurt()
|Kurtosis
KURT()
sem()
|Standard error
|-
all()
|All true
|-
any()
|Any true
|-
idxmin()
|Index of min
|-
idxmax()
|Index of max
|-
Examples:
Data Manipulation
|Method
|Description
drop()
|Drop rows/columns
drop_duplicates()
|Remove duplicates
duplicated()
|Mark duplicates
dropna()
|Remove missing values
fillna()
|Fill missing values
ffill()
|Forward fill
bfill()
|Backward fill
interpolate()
|Interpolate values
replace()
|Replace values
rename()
|Rename columns/index
rename_axis()
|Rename axis
assign()
|Add new columns
astype()
|Convert types
convert_dtypes()
|Infer types
copy()
|Copy DataFrame
Examples:
Sorting and Ranking
|Method
|Description
sort_values()
|Sort by values
sort_index()
|Sort by index
nlargest()
|N largest values
nsmallest()
|N smallest values
Examples:
Reshaping
|Method
|Description
pivot()
|Pivot table
pivot_table()
|Pivot with aggregation
melt()
|Unpivot
stack()
|Stack columns to index
unstack()
|Unstack index to columns
transpose() /
T
|Transpose
explode()
|Explode lists to rows
squeeze()
|Reduce dimensions
droplevel()
|Drop index level
swaplevel()
|Swap index levels
reorder_levels()
|Reorder levels
Examples:
Combining / Joining
|Method
|Description
merge()
|SQL-style merge
join()
|Join on index
concat()
|Concatenate
append()
|Append rows
combine()
|Combine with function
combine_first()
|Combine with priority
update()
|Update values
compare()
|Show differences
Examples:
Binary Operations
|Method
|Description
add() /
radd()
|Addition
sub() /
rsub()
|Subtraction
mul() /
rmul()
|Multiplication
div() /
rdiv()
|Division
truediv() /
rtruediv()
|True division
floordiv() /
rfloordiv()
|Floor division
mod() /
rmod()
|Modulo
pow() /
rpow()
|Power
dot()
|Matrix multiplication
Examples:
Comparison Operations
|Method
|Description
eq()
|Equal
ne()
|Not equal
lt()
|Less than
le()
|Less than or equal
gt()
|Greater than
ge()
|Greater than or equal
equals()
|Test equality
compare()
|Show differences
Function Application
|Method
|Description
apply()
|Apply function
applymap()
|Apply element-wise
map()
|Map values
agg() /
aggregate()
|Aggregate
transform()
|Transform
pipe()
|Pipe functions
groupby()
|Group by
Examples:
Time Series
|Method
|Description
rolling()
|Rolling window
expanding()
|Expanding window
ewm()
|Exponentially weighted
resample()
|Resample time series
shift()
|Shift values
asfreq()
|Convert frequency
asof()
|Latest value as of
at_time()
|Select at time
between_time()
|Select time range
first() /
last()
|First/last periods
to_period()
|Convert to period
to_timestamp()
|Convert to timestamp
tz_convert()
|Convert timezone
tz_localize()
|Localize timezone
Examples:
Missing Data
|Method
|Description
isna() /
isnull()
|Detect missing
notna() /
notnull()
|Detect non-missing
dropna()
|Drop missing
fillna()
|Fill missing
ffill()
|Forward fill
bfill()
|Backward fill
interpolate()
|Interpolate
replace()
|Replace values
I/O Methods
|Method
|Description
to_csv()
|Export to CSV
to_json()
|Export to JSON
to_excel()
|Export to Excel
to_parquet()
|Export to Parquet
to_feather()
|Export to Feather
to_sql()
|Export to SQL database
to_pickle()
|Pickle
to_html()
|HTML table
to_latex()
|LaTeX table
to_markdown()
|Markdown table
to_string()
|String representation
to_dict()
|Dictionary
to_records()
|Records
to_numpy()
|NumPy array
to_clipboard()
|Clipboard
See I/O Operations for detailed documentation.
Iteration
|Method
|Description
items()
|Iterate (column, Series)
iterrows()
|Iterate (index, Series)
itertuples()
|Iterate as named tuples
Key Differences from Pandas
1. Return Types
2. Lazy Execution
3. No inplace Parameter
4. Comparing Results
See Key Differences for complete details.