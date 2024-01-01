DataStore Query Building

DataStore provides SQL-style query building methods that compile to optimized SQL queries. All operations are lazy until results are needed.

Method SQL Equivalent Description select(*cols) SELECT cols Select columns filter(cond) WHERE cond Filter rows where(cond) WHERE cond Alias for filter sort(*cols) ORDER BY cols Sort rows orderby(*cols) ORDER BY cols Alias for sort limit(n) LIMIT n Limit rows offset(n) OFFSET n Skip rows distinct() DISTINCT Remove duplicates groupby(*cols) GROUP BY cols Group rows having(cond) HAVING cond Filter groups join(right, ...) JOIN Join DataStores union(other) UNION Combine results

Select specific columns from the DataStore.

select(*fields: Union[str, Expression]) -> DataStore

Examples:

from chdb.datastore import DataStore ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv") # Select by column names result = ds.select('name', 'age', 'salary') # Select all columns result = ds.select('*') # Select with expressions result = ds.select( 'name', (ds['salary'] * 12).as_('annual_salary'), ds['age'].as_('employee_age') ) # Equivalent pandas style result = ds[['name', 'age', 'salary']]

Filter rows based on conditions. Both methods are equivalent.

filter(condition) -> DataStore where(condition) -> DataStore # alias

Examples:

ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv") # Single condition result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 30) result = ds.where(ds['salary'] >= 50000) # Multiple conditions (AND) result = ds.filter((ds['age'] > 30) & (ds['department'] == 'Engineering')) # Multiple conditions (OR) result = ds.filter((ds['city'] == 'NYC') | (ds['city'] == 'LA')) # NOT condition result = ds.filter(~(ds['status'] == 'inactive')) # String conditions result = ds.filter(ds['name'].str.contains('John')) result = ds.filter(ds['email'].str.endswith('@company.com')) # NULL checks result = ds.filter(ds['manager_id'].notnull()) result = ds.filter(ds['bonus'].isnull()) # IN condition result = ds.filter(ds['department'].isin(['Engineering', 'Product', 'Design'])) # BETWEEN condition result = ds.filter(ds['salary'].between(50000, 100000)) # Chained filters (AND) result = (ds .filter(ds['age'] > 25) .filter(ds['salary'] > 50000) .filter(ds['city'] == 'NYC') )

# Boolean indexing (equivalent to filter) result = ds[ds['age'] > 30] result = ds[(ds['age'] > 30) & (ds['salary'] > 50000)] # Query method result = ds.query('age > 30 and salary > 50000')

Sort rows by one or more columns.

sort(*fields, ascending=True) -> DataStore orderby(*fields, ascending=True) -> DataStore # alias

Examples:

ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv") # Single column ascending result = ds.sort('name') # Single column descending result = ds.sort('salary', ascending=False) # Multiple columns result = ds.sort('department', 'salary') # Mixed order (use list for ascending parameter) result = ds.sort('department', 'salary', ascending=[True, False]) # Pandas style result = ds.sort_values('salary', ascending=False) result = ds.sort_values(['department', 'salary'], ascending=[True, False])

Limit the number of rows returned.

limit(n: int) -> DataStore

Skip the first n rows.

offset(n: int) -> DataStore

Examples:

ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv") # First 10 rows result = ds.limit(10) # Skip first 100, take next 50 result = ds.offset(100).limit(50) # Pandas style result = ds.head(10) result = ds.tail(10) result = ds.iloc[100:150]

Remove duplicate rows.

distinct(subset=None, keep='first') -> DataStore

Examples:

ds = DataStore.from_file("events.csv") # Remove all duplicate rows result = ds.distinct() # Remove duplicates based on specific columns result = ds.distinct(subset=['user_id', 'event_type']) # Pandas style result = ds.drop_duplicates() result = ds.drop_duplicates(subset=['user_id'])

Group rows by one or more columns. Returns a LazyGroupBy object.

groupby(*fields, sort=True, as_index=True, dropna=True) -> LazyGroupBy

Examples:

ds = DataStore.from_file("sales.csv") # Group by single column by_region = ds.groupby('region') # Group by multiple columns by_region_product = ds.groupby('region', 'product') # Aggregation after groupby result = ds.groupby('region')['amount'].sum() result = ds.groupby('region').agg({'amount': 'sum', 'quantity': 'mean'}) # Multiple aggregations result = ds.groupby('category').agg({ 'price': ['min', 'max', 'mean'], 'quantity': 'sum' }) # Named aggregation result = ds.groupby('region').agg( total_amount=('amount', 'sum'), avg_quantity=('quantity', 'mean'), order_count=('order_id', 'count') )

Filter groups after aggregation.

having(condition: Union[Condition, str]) -> DataStore

Examples:

# Filter groups with total > 10000 result = (ds .groupby('region') .agg({'amount': 'sum'}) .having(ds['sum'] > 10000) ) # Using SQL-style having result = (ds .select('region', 'SUM(amount) as total') .groupby('region') .having('total > 10000') )

Join two DataStores.

join(right, on=None, how='inner', left_on=None, right_on=None) -> DataStore

Parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description right DataStore required Right DataStore to join on str/list None Column(s) to join on how str 'inner' Join type: 'inner', 'left', 'right', 'outer' left_on str/list None Left join column(s) right_on str/list None Right join column(s)

Examples:

employees = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv") departments = DataStore.from_file("departments.csv") # Inner join on single column result = employees.join(departments, on='dept_id') # Left join result = employees.join(departments, on='dept_id', how='left') # Join on different column names result = employees.join( departments, left_on='department_id', right_on='id', how='inner' ) # Pandas style merge from chdb import datastore as pd result = pd.merge(employees, departments, on='dept_id') result = pd.merge(employees, departments, left_on='department_id', right_on='id')

Combine results from two DataStores.

union(other, all=False) -> DataStore

Examples:

ds1 = DataStore.from_file("sales_2023.csv") ds2 = DataStore.from_file("sales_2024.csv") # UNION (removes duplicates) result = ds1.union(ds2) # UNION ALL (keeps duplicates) result = ds1.union(ds2, all=True) # Pandas style from chdb import datastore as pd result = pd.concat([ds1, ds2])

Create CASE WHEN expressions.

when(condition, value) -> CaseWhenBuilder

Examples:

ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv") # Simple case-when result = ds.select( 'name', ds.when(ds['salary'] > 100000, 'High') .when(ds['salary'] > 50000, 'Medium') .otherwise('Low') .as_('salary_tier') ) # With column assignment ds['salary_tier'] = ( ds.when(ds['salary'] > 100000, 'High') .when(ds['salary'] > 50000, 'Medium') .otherwise('Low') )

Execute raw SQL queries.

run_sql(query: str) -> DataStore sql(query: str) -> DataStore # alias

Examples:

from chdb.datastore import DataStore # Execute raw SQL result = DataStore().sql(""" SELECT department, COUNT(*) as count, AVG(salary) as avg_salary FROM file('employees.csv', 'CSVWithNames') WHERE status = 'active' GROUP BY department HAVING count > 5 ORDER BY avg_salary DESC LIMIT 10 """) # SQL on existing DataStore ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv") result = ds.sql("SELECT * FROM __table__ WHERE age > 30")

View the generated SQL without executing.

to_sql(**kwargs) -> str

Examples:

ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv") query = (ds .filter(ds['age'] > 30) .groupby('department') .agg({'salary': 'mean'}) .sort('mean', ascending=False) ) print(query.to_sql()) # Output: # SELECT department, AVG(salary) AS mean # FROM file('employees.csv', 'CSVWithNames') # WHERE age > 30 # GROUP BY department # ORDER BY mean DESC

All query methods support fluent chaining:

from chdb.datastore import DataStore ds = DataStore.from_file("sales.csv") result = (ds .select('region', 'product', 'amount', 'date') .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01') .filter(ds['amount'] > 100) .groupby('region', 'product') .agg({ 'amount': ['sum', 'mean'], 'date': 'count' }) .having(ds['sum'] > 10000) .sort('sum', ascending=False) .limit(20) ) # View SQL print(result.to_sql()) # Execute df = result.to_df()

Set an alias for a column or subquery.

as_(alias: str) -> DataStore

Examples: