Python user-defined functions (UDF)

chDB allows you to register Python functions as SQL-callable UDFs. These run natively in-process — no subprocess spawning, no serialization overhead. Functions are type-safe, support automatic type inference from Python annotations, and offer configurable NULL and exception handling.

from chdb import query, func from chdb.sqltypes import INT64 @func([INT64, INT64], INT64) def add(a, b): return a + b result = query("SELECT add(2, 3)") print(result) # 5

Note Examples in this guide run query() with the default CSV output format. Inline comments show the logical result values; the raw output prints NULL as \N and applies CSV quoting to string and date values (for example "Hello, world!" ).

The simplest way to register a UDF. The function's __name__ becomes the SQL function name.

from chdb import func from chdb.sqltypes import INT64, STRING # Explicit types @func([INT64, INT64], INT64) def add(a, b): return a + b # Types inferred from annotations @func() def multiply(a: int, b: int) -> int: return a * b # Explicit return_type, arg_types inferred from annotations @func(return_type=STRING) def greet(name: str): return f"Hello, {name}!"

The decorated function remains callable as normal Python:

add(2, 3) # 5 (Python call) query("SELECT add(2, 3)") # 5 (SQL call)

Register any callable (lambda, function, method) with an explicit name:

from chdb import create_function, query from chdb.sqltypes import INT64, STRING create_function("strlen", len, arg_types=[STRING], return_type=INT64) query("SELECT strlen('hello')") # 5 create_function("double", lambda x: x * 2, arg_types=[INT64], return_type=INT64) query("SELECT double(21)") # 42

Remove a registered UDF. Dropping a name that is not registered does nothing, so it is safe to call unconditionally:

from chdb import drop_function drop_function("strlen") # query("SELECT strlen('hello')") # Error: function not found

Note Registering a name that is already registered raises an error — UDFs are not silently replaced. Call drop_function(name) first to re-register a function, for example when re-running a notebook cell.

All types are importable from chdb.sqltypes :

from chdb.sqltypes import ( # Boolean BOOL, # Signed integers INT8, INT16, INT32, INT64, INT128, INT256, # Unsigned integers UINT8, UINT16, UINT32, UINT64, UINT128, UINT256, # Floating point FLOAT32, FLOAT64, # String STRING, # Date and time DATE, DATE32, DATETIME, DATETIME64, )

Types can be provided in four ways:

Method Example Description ChdbType constant INT64 , STRING Imported from chdb.sqltypes ClickHouse type string "Int64" , "String" Standard ClickHouse type names Parameterized string "DateTime('UTC')" , "DateTime64(6)" For types with parameters Python type int , str , float Passed directly in arg_types / return_type , or used as type annotations in the function signature

from chdb import create_function, func from chdb.sqltypes import INT64 # All equivalent: create_function("f1", lambda x: x * 2, arg_types=[INT64], return_type=INT64) create_function("f2", lambda x: x * 2, arg_types=["Int64"], return_type="Int64") create_function("f3", lambda x: x * 2, arg_types=[int], return_type=int) @func() def f4(x: int) -> int: return x * 2

When arg_types or return_type is omitted, chDB infers types from Python type annotations:

Python Type ClickHouse Type bool Bool int Int64 float Float64 str String bytes String bytearray String datetime.date Date datetime.datetime DateTime64(6)

@func() def process(name: str, age: int) -> str: return f"{name} is {age} years old" # Equivalent to: # @func([STRING, INT64], STRING)

Note If arg_types is provided explicitly, it must cover all parameters — partial explicit + partial inferred is not supported. This applies to both create_function and the @func decorator: either specify types for all parameters, or omit them entirely and let chDB infer from annotations.

A return type is always required: if return_type is omitted and the function has no return annotation, registration fails. Argument types, by contrast, are optional — a parameter with neither an explicit type nor an annotation accepts any supported input type dynamically.

The on_null parameter controls behavior when any input argument is NULL.

Value Behavior "skip" (default) Return NULL immediately without calling the function "pass" Convert NULL to Python None and call the function normally

You can also use the enum: chdb.NullHandling.SKIP / chdb.NullHandling.PASS .

@func(return_type="Int64") def increment(x: int) -> int: return x + 1 query("SELECT increment(NULL)") # NULL query("SELECT increment(5)") # 6

@func(return_type="Int64", on_null="pass") def null_to_zero(x): return 0 if x is None else x + 1 query("SELECT null_to_zero(NULL)") # 0 query("SELECT null_to_zero(5)") # 6

@func(arg_types=["Int64", "Int64"], return_type="Int64", on_null="pass") def add_or_zero(a, b): return (a or 0) + (b or 0) query("SELECT add_or_zero(NULL, 5)") # 5 query("SELECT add_or_zero(NULL, NULL)") # 0 query("SELECT add_or_zero(3, 7)") # 10

The on_error parameter controls behavior when the Python function raises an exception.

Value Behavior "propagate" (default) Raise the exception as a SQL error "ignore" Catch the exception and return NULL for that row

You can also use the enum: chdb.ExceptionHandling.PROPAGATE / chdb.ExceptionHandling.IGNORE .

@func(arg_types=["Int64", "Int64"], return_type="Int64") def divide(a, b): return a // b query("SELECT divide(10, 2)") # 5 query("SELECT divide(1, 0)") # Error: ZeroDivisionError

@func(arg_types=["Int64", "Int64"], return_type="Int64", on_error="ignore") def safe_divide(a, b): return a // b query("SELECT safe_divide(10, 2)") # 5 query("SELECT safe_divide(1, 0)") # NULL

The on_null and on_error options can be combined:

on_null on_error NULL input Exception "skip" "propagate" Return NULL Raise error "skip" "ignore" Return NULL Return NULL "pass" "propagate" Call with None Raise error "pass" "ignore" Call with None Return NULL

@func( arg_types=["Int64", "Int64"], return_type="Int64", on_null="pass", on_error="ignore", ) def robust_divide(a, b): if a is None or b is None: return -1 return a // b query("SELECT robust_divide(10, 2)") # 5 query("SELECT robust_divide(NULL, 2)") # -1 query("SELECT robust_divide(1, 0)") # NULL (exception caught)

UDFs fully support date and time types with timezone awareness.

from datetime import date, timedelta @func() def next_day(d: date) -> date: return d + timedelta(days=1) @func() def get_year(d: date) -> int: return d.year query("SELECT next_day(toDate('2024-06-15'))") # 2024-06-16 query("SELECT get_year(toDate('2024-06-15'))") # 2024

from datetime import timedelta @func(arg_types=["DateTime('UTC')"], return_type="DateTime('UTC')") def add_one_hour(dt): return dt + timedelta(hours=1) query("SELECT add_one_hour(toDateTime('2024-01-01 12:00:00', 'UTC'))") # 2024-01-01 13:00:00

DATETIME64 defaults to scale 6 (microseconds):

from datetime import timedelta @func(arg_types=["DateTime64(6, 'UTC')"], return_type="DateTime64(6, 'UTC')") def add_microsecond(dt): return dt + timedelta(microseconds=1) query("SELECT add_microsecond(toDateTime64('2024-01-01 12:00:00.000000', 6, 'UTC'))") # 2024-01-01 12:00:00.000001

Note Input DateTime / DateTime64 values carry timezone info from ClickHouse

/ values carry timezone info from ClickHouse Output datetime objects preserve timezone info

objects preserve timezone info Timezone conversion is handled automatically

UDFs are registered globally and available across all sessions in the same process: