DataStore Profiling

The DataStore profiler helps you measure execution time and identify performance bottlenecks.

from chdb import datastore as pd from chdb.datastore.config import config, get_profiler # Enable profiling config.enable_profiling() # Run your operations ds = pd.read_csv("large_data.csv") result = (ds .filter(ds['amount'] > 100) .groupby('category') .agg({'amount': 'sum'}) .sort('sum', ascending=False) .head(10) .to_df() ) # View report profiler = get_profiler() print(profiler.report())

from chdb.datastore.config import config # Enable profiling config.enable_profiling() # Disable profiling config.disable_profiling() # Check if profiling is enabled print(config.profiling_enabled) # True or False

from chdb.datastore.config import get_profiler profiler = get_profiler()

Display a performance report.

profiler.report(min_duration_ms=0.1)

Parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description min_duration_ms float 0.1 Only show steps >= this duration

Example output:

====================================================================== EXECUTION PROFILE ====================================================================== 45.79ms (100.0%) Total Execution 23.25ms ( 50.8%) Query Planning [ops_count=2] 22.29ms ( 48.7%) SQL Segment 1 [ops=2] 20.48ms ( 91.9%) SQL Execution 1.74ms ( 7.8%) Result to DataFrame ---------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL: 45.79ms ======================================================================

The report shows:

Duration in milliseconds for each step

Percentage of parent/total time

Hierarchical nesting of operations

Metadata for each step (e.g., ops_count , ops )

Manually time a code block.

with profiler.step("custom_operation"): # Your code here expensive_operation()

Clear all profiling data.

profiler.clear()

Get a dictionary of step names to durations (ms).

summary = profiler.summary() for name, duration in summary.items(): print(f"{name}: {duration:.2f}ms")

Example output:

Total Execution: 45.79ms Total Execution.Cache Check: 0.00ms Total Execution.Query Planning: 23.25ms Total Execution.SQL Segment 1: 22.29ms Total Execution.SQL Segment 1.SQL Execution: 20.48ms Total Execution.SQL Segment 1.Result to DataFrame: 1.74ms

Step Name Description Total Execution Overall execution time Query Planning Time spent planning the query SQL Segment N Execution of SQL segment N SQL Execution Actual SQL query execution Result to DataFrame Converting results to pandas Cache Check Checking query cache Cache Write Writing results to cache

Planning steps (Query Planning): Usually fast

(Query Planning): Usually fast Execution steps (SQL Execution): Where actual work happens

(SQL Execution): Where actual work happens Transfer steps (Result to DataFrame): Converting data to pandas

====================================================================== EXECUTION PROFILE ====================================================================== 200.50ms (100.0%) Total Execution 10.25ms ( 5.1%) Query Planning [ops_count=4] 190.00ms ( 94.8%) SQL Segment 1 [ops=4] 185.00ms ( 97.4%) SQL Execution <- Main bottleneck 5.00ms ( 2.6%) Result to DataFrame ---------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL: 200.50ms ======================================================================

config.enable_profiling() profiler = get_profiler() profiler.clear() # Clear previous data # Run query result = ds.filter(...).groupby(...).agg(...).to_df() # View this query's profile print(profiler.report())

config.enable_profiling() profiler = get_profiler() profiler.clear() # Query 1 with profiler.step("Query 1"): result1 = query1.to_df() # Query 2 with profiler.step("Query 2"): result2 = query2.to_df() print(profiler.report())

profiler = get_profiler() # Approach 1: Filter then groupby profiler.clear() with profiler.step("filter_then_groupby"): result1 = ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).groupby('y').sum().to_df() summary1 = profiler.summary() time1 = summary1.get('filter_then_groupby', 0) # Approach 2: Groupby then filter profiler.clear() with profiler.step("groupby_then_filter"): result2 = ds.groupby('y').sum().filter(ds['x'] > 10).to_df() summary2 = profiler.summary() time2 = summary2.get('groupby_then_filter', 0) print(f"Approach 1: {time1:.2f}ms") print(f"Approach 2: {time2:.2f}ms") print(f"Winner: {'Approach 1' if time1 < time2 else 'Approach 2'}")

If SQL execution is the bottleneck:

Add more filters to reduce data

Use Parquet instead of CSV

Check for proper indexes (for database sources)

If read_csv or read_parquet is the bottleneck:

Use Parquet (columnar, compressed)

Read only needed columns

Filter at source if possible

If to_df is slow:

Result set may be too large

Add more filters or limit

Use head() for previewing

from chdb.datastore.config import config # Profile with chdb config.use_chdb() profiler.clear() result_chdb = query.to_df() time_chdb = profiler.total_duration_ms # Profile with pandas config.use_pandas() profiler.clear() result_pandas = query.to_df() time_pandas = profiler.total_duration_ms print(f"chdb: {time_chdb:.2f}ms") print(f"pandas: {time_pandas:.2f}ms")

# Don't guess - measure! config.enable_profiling() result = your_query.to_df() print(get_profiler().report())

profiler.clear() # Clear previous data # Run test print(profiler.report())

# Only show operations >= 100ms profiler.report(min_duration_ms=100)

# Profile with real-world data sizes # Small test data may not show real bottlenecks

# Development config.enable_profiling() # Production config.set_profiling_enabled(False) # Avoid overhead