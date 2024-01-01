DataStore Quickstart

Get up and running with DataStore in minutes. This guide covers installation, migrating from pandas, and basic usage patterns.

Install chDB with pip:

pip install "chdb>=4.0"

For optional dependencies:

# For pandas DataFrame support pip install "chdb[pandas]>=4.0" # For PyArrow support pip install "chdb[arrow]>=4.0" # All optional dependencies pip install "chdb[all]>=4.0"

import chdb print(chdb.__version__) # Should print 4.x.x or higher from chdb import datastore as pd print("DataStore ready!")

The simplest way to start using DataStore is to change your import statement:

# Before (pandas) import pandas as pd # After (DataStore) from chdb import datastore as pd

That's it! Your existing pandas code will now use DataStore and benefit from SQL optimization.

# Original pandas code import pandas as pd df = pd.read_csv("employees.csv") result = (df[df['salary'] > 50000] .groupby('department')['salary'] .agg(['mean', 'count']) .sort_values('mean', ascending=False)) print(result) # DataStore version - just change the import! from chdb import datastore as pd df = pd.read_csv("employees.csv") result = (df[df['salary'] > 50000] .groupby('department')['salary'] .agg(['mean', 'count']) .sort_values('mean', ascending=False)) print(result) # Same result, faster execution!

from chdb import datastore as pd # From a dictionary ds = pd.DataFrame({ 'name': ['Alice', 'Bob', 'Charlie'], 'age': [25, 30, 35], 'city': ['NYC', 'LA', 'NYC'] }) # From a pandas DataFrame import pandas pdf = pandas.DataFrame({'a': [1, 2, 3], 'b': [4, 5, 6]}) ds = pd.DataFrame(pdf) # From a CSV file ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv") # From a Parquet file (recommended for large datasets) ds = pd.read_parquet("data.parquet")

from chdb import datastore as pd ds = pd.read_csv("employees.csv") # Single condition senior = ds[ds['age'] > 30] # Multiple conditions (AND) senior_nyc = ds[(ds['age'] > 30) & (ds['city'] == 'NYC')] # Multiple conditions (OR) young_or_senior = ds[(ds['age'] < 25) | (ds['age'] > 50)] # Using filter method (SQL-style) result = ds.filter(ds['salary'] > 50000)

# Pandas style subset = ds[['name', 'age']] # SQL style subset = ds.select('name', 'age')

# Pandas style sorted_ds = ds.sort_values('salary', ascending=False) # SQL style sorted_ds = ds.sort('salary', ascending=False)

from chdb import datastore as pd ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv") # Group by single column by_region = ds.groupby('region')['amount'].sum() # Group by multiple columns by_region_product = ds.groupby(['region', 'product']).agg({ 'amount': ['sum', 'mean'], 'quantity': 'sum' }) # Multiple aggregations summary = ds.groupby('category').agg({ 'price': ['min', 'max', 'mean'], 'quantity': 'sum' })

from chdb import datastore as pd employees = pd.read_csv("employees.csv") departments = pd.read_csv("departments.csv") # Inner join result = employees.join(departments, on='dept_id', how='inner') # Left join result = employees.join(departments, on='dept_id', how='left') # Using merge (pandas style) result = pd.merge(employees, departments, on='dept_id')

DataStore uses lazy evaluation - operations are not executed until you need the results.

# Automatic triggers print(ds) # Displaying results len(ds) # Getting row count ds.columns # Accessing properties list(ds) # Converting to list # Explicit conversion df = ds.to_df() # Convert to pandas DataFrame df = ds.to_pandas() # Same as to_df()

# See what SQL DataStore will execute query = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25).groupby('city').agg({'salary': 'mean'}) print(query.to_sql())

Output:

SELECT city, AVG(salary) AS mean FROM file('data.csv', 'CSVWithNames') WHERE age > 25 GROUP BY city

from chdb import datastore as pd # CSV ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv") # Parquet (best performance) ds = pd.read_parquet("data.parquet") # JSON ds = pd.read_json("data.json")

from chdb.datastore import DataStore # S3 (anonymous) ds = DataStore.uri("s3://bucket/data.parquet?nosign=true") # S3 (with credentials) ds = DataStore.from_s3( "s3://bucket/data.parquet", access_key_id="KEY", secret_access_key="SECRET" ) # HTTP/HTTPS ds = DataStore.uri("https://example.com/data.csv")

from chdb.datastore import DataStore # MySQL ds = DataStore.from_mysql( host="localhost", database="mydb", table="users", user="root", password="pass" ) # PostgreSQL ds = DataStore.from_postgresql( host="localhost", database="mydb", table="users", user="postgres", password="pass" ) # Using URI ds = DataStore.uri("mysql://user:pass@localhost:3306/mydb/users")

# All pandas .str methods work ds['name_upper'] = ds['name'].str.upper() ds['name_len'] = ds['name'].str.len() ds['has_a'] = ds['name'].str.contains('a')

# All pandas .dt methods work ds['year'] = ds['date'].dt.year ds['month'] = ds['date'].dt.month ds['day_of_week'] = ds['date'].dt.dayofweek

# URL parsing (not available in pandas!) ds['domain'] = ds['url'].url.domain() # JSON extraction ds['user_name'] = ds['json_data'].json.get_string('name') # IP address operations ds['is_ipv4'] = ds['ip_addr'].ip.is_ipv4_string()

# CSV - slower, reads entire file ds = pd.read_csv("large_data.csv") # Parquet - faster, columnar format, reads only needed columns ds = pd.read_parquet("large_data.parquet")

# Good - filter first, then aggregate result = (ds .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01') .groupby('category')['amount'].sum() ) # Less optimal - aggregate first result = ds.groupby('category')['amount'].sum()

# Good - select specific columns result = ds.select('name', 'age', 'city').filter(ds['age'] > 25) # Less optimal - work with all columns result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25)

# For complex queries, use SQL directly ds = DataStore() result = ds.sql(""" SELECT category, SUM(amount) as total, COUNT(*) as count, AVG(amount) as avg FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames') WHERE date >= '2024-01-01' GROUP BY category HAVING total > 10000 ORDER BY total DESC LIMIT 10 """)