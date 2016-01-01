chDB
chDB is a fast in-process SQL OLAP Engine powered by ClickHouse. You can use it when you want to get the power of ClickHouse in a programming language without needing to connect to a ClickHouse server.
What languages are supported by chDB?
chDB has the following language bindings:
What input and output formats are supported?
chDB supports Parquet, CSV, JSON, Apache Arrow, ORC, and 60+ more formats.
How do I get started?
- If you're using Go, Rust, NodeJS, or Bun, take a look at the corresponding language pages.
- If you're using Python, see the getting started developer guide. There are also guides showing how to do common tasks like:
An introductory video
You can listen to a brief project introduction to chDB, courtesy of Alexey Milovidov, the original creator of ClickHouse:
About chDB
- Read the full story about the birth of the chDB project on Auxten's blog
- Read about chDB and its use cases on the Official ClickHouse Blog
- Discover chDB in your browser using codapi examples
What license does it use?
chDB is available under the Apache License, Version 2.0.