chDB is a fast in-process SQL OLAP Engine powered by ClickHouse. You can use it when you want to get the power of ClickHouse in a programming language without needing to connect to a ClickHouse server.

What languages are supported by chDB?

chDB has the following language bindings:

What input and output formats are supported?

chDB supports Parquet, CSV, JSON, Apache Arrow, ORC, and 60+ more formats.

How do I get started?

An introductory video

You can listen to a brief project introduction to chDB, courtesy of Alexey Milovidov, the original creator of ClickHouse:

About chDB

What license does it use?

chDB is available under the Apache License, Version 2.0.