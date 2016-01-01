chDB

chDB is a fast in-process SQL OLAP Engine powered by ClickHouse. You can use it when you want to get the power of ClickHouse in a programming language without needing to connect to a ClickHouse server.

chDB has the following language bindings:

chDB supports Parquet, CSV, JSON, Apache Arrow, ORC, and 60+ more formats.

You can listen to a brief project introduction to chDB, courtesy of Alexey Milovidov, the original creator of ClickHouse:

Read the full story about the birth of the chDB project on Auxten's blog

Read about chDB and its use cases on the Official ClickHouse Blog

Discover chDB in your browser using codapi examples

chDB is available under the Apache License, Version 2.0.