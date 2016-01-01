DataStore Debugging

DataStore provides comprehensive debugging tools to understand and optimize your data pipelines.
Debugging Tools Overview
|Tool
|Purpose
|When to Use
explain()
|View execution plan
|Understand what SQL will run
|Profiler
|Measure performance
|Find slow operations
|Logging
|View execution details
|Debug unexpected behavior
Quick Decision Matrix
|Need
|Tool
|Command
|See execution plan
explain()
ds.explain()
|Measure performance
|Profiler
config.enable_profiling()
|Debug SQL queries
|Logging
config.enable_debug()
|All of the above
|Combined
|See below
Quick Setup
Enable All Debugging
from chdb import datastore as pd
from chdb.datastore.config import config
# Enable all debugging
config.enable_debug() # Verbose logging
config.enable_profiling() # Performance tracking
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25).groupby('city').agg({'salary': 'mean'})
# View execution plan
result.explain()
# Get profiler report
from chdb.datastore.config import get_profiler
profiler = get_profiler()
profiler.report()
explain() Method
View the execution plan before running a query.
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
query = (ds
.filter(ds['amount'] > 1000)
.groupby('region')
.agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean']})
)
# View plan
query.explain()
Output:
Pipeline:
Source: file('data.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
Filter: amount > 1000
GroupBy: region
Aggregate: sum(amount), avg(amount)
Generated SQL:
SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum, AVG(amount) AS mean
FROM file('data.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
WHERE amount > 1000
GROUP BY region
See explain() Documentation for details.
Profiling
Measure execution time for each operation.
from chdb.datastore.config import config, get_profiler
# Enable profiling
config.enable_profiling()
# Run operations
ds = pd.read_csv("large_data.csv")
result = (ds
.filter(ds['amount'] > 100)
.groupby('category')
.agg({'amount': 'sum'})
.sort('sum', ascending=False)
.head(10)
.to_df()
)
# View report
profiler = get_profiler()
profiler.report(min_duration_ms=0.1)
Output:
Performance Report
==================
Step Duration Calls
---- -------- -----
read_csv 1.234s 1
filter 0.002s 1
groupby 0.001s 1
agg 0.089s 1
sort 0.045s 1
head 0.001s 1
to_df (SQL execution) 0.567s 1
---- -------- -----
Total 1.939s 7
See Profiling Guide for details.
Logging
View detailed execution logs.
from chdb.datastore.config import config
# Enable debug logging
config.enable_debug()
# Run operations - logs will show:
# - SQL queries generated
# - Execution engine used
# - Cache hits/misses
# - Timing information
Log output example:
DEBUG - DataStore: Creating from file 'data.csv'
DEBUG - Query: SELECT region, SUM(amount) FROM ... WHERE amount > 1000 GROUP BY region
DEBUG - Engine: Using chdb for aggregation
DEBUG - Execution time: 0.089s
DEBUG - Cache: Storing result (key: abc123)
See Logging Configuration for details.
Common Debugging Scenarios
1. Query Not Returning Expected Results
# Step 1: View the execution plan
query = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25).groupby('city').sum()
query.explain(verbose=True)
# Step 2: Enable logging to see SQL
config.enable_debug()
# Step 3: Run and check logs
result = query.to_df()
2. Query Running Slowly
# Step 1: Enable profiling
config.enable_profiling()
# Step 2: Run your query
result = process_data()
# Step 3: Check profiler report
profiler = get_profiler()
profiler.report()
# Step 4: Identify slow operations and optimize
3. Understanding Engine Selection
# Enable verbose logging
config.enable_debug()
# Run operations
result = ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).apply(custom_func)
# Logs will show which engine was used for each operation:
# DEBUG - filter: Using chdb engine
# DEBUG - apply: Using pandas engine (custom function)
4. Debugging Cache Issues
# Enable debug to see cache operations
config.enable_debug()
# First run
result1 = ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).to_df()
# LOG: Cache miss, executing query
# Second run (should use cache)
result2 = ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).to_df()
# LOG: Cache hit, returning cached result
# If not caching when expected, check:
# - Are operations identical?
# - Is cache enabled? config.cache_enabled
Best Practices
1. Debug in Development, Not Production
# Development
config.enable_debug()
config.enable_profiling()
# Production
config.set_log_level(logging.WARNING)
config.set_profiling_enabled(False)
2. Use explain() Before Running Large Queries
# Build query
query = ds.filter(...).groupby(...).agg(...)
# Check plan first
query.explain()
# If plan looks good, execute
result = query.to_df()
3. Profile Before Optimizing
# Don't guess what's slow - measure it
config.enable_profiling()
result = your_pipeline()
get_profiler().report()
4. Check SQL When Results Are Wrong
# View generated SQL
print(query.to_sql())
# Compare with expected SQL
# Run SQL directly in ClickHouse to verify
Debugging Tools Summary
|Tool
|Command
|Output
|Explain plan
ds.explain()
|Execution steps + SQL
|Verbose explain
ds.explain(verbose=True)
|+ Metadata
|View SQL
ds.to_sql()
|SQL query string
|Enable debug
config.enable_debug()
|Detailed logs
|Enable profiling
config.enable_profiling()
|Timing data
|Profiler report
get_profiler().report()
|Performance summary
|Clear profiler
get_profiler().reset()
|Clear timing data
Next Steps