DataStore Debugging

# Enable debug to see cache operations config.enable_debug() # First run result1 = ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).to_df() # LOG: Cache miss, executing query # Second run (should use cache) result2 = ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).to_df() # LOG: Cache hit, returning cached result # If not caching when expected, check: # - Are operations identical? # - Is cache enabled? config.cache_enabled