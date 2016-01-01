DataStore Accessors

DataStore provides 7 accessor namespaces with 185+ methods for domain-specific operations.
|Accessor
|Methods
|Description
.str
|56
|String operations
.dt
|42+
|DateTime operations
.arr
|37
|Array operations (ClickHouse-specific)
.json
|13
|JSON parsing (ClickHouse-specific)
.url
|15
|URL parsing (ClickHouse-specific)
.ip
|9
|IP address operations (ClickHouse-specific)
.geo
|14
|Geo/distance operations (ClickHouse-specific)
String Accessor (
.str)
All 56 pandas
.str methods are supported, plus ClickHouse string functions.
Case Conversion
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
upper()
upper()
|Convert to uppercase
lower()
lower()
|Convert to lowercase
capitalize()
initcap()
|Capitalize first letter
title()
initcap()
|Title case
swapcase()
|-
|Swap case
casefold()
lower()
|Case folding
ds['name_upper'] = ds['name'].str.upper()
ds['name_title'] = ds['name'].str.title()
Length and Size
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
len()
length()
|String length (bytes)
char_length()
char_length()
|Length in characters
ds['name_len'] = ds['name'].str.len()
Substring and Slicing
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
slice(start, stop)
substring()
|Extract substring
slice_replace()
|-
|Replace slice
left(n)
left()
|Leftmost n characters
right(n)
right()
|Rightmost n characters
get(i)
|-
|Character at index
ds['first_3'] = ds['name'].str.slice(0, 3)
ds['last_4'] = ds['name'].str.right(4)
Trimming
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
strip()
trim()
|Remove whitespace
lstrip()
trimLeft()
|Remove leading whitespace
rstrip()
trimRight()
|Remove trailing whitespace
ds['trimmed'] = ds['text'].str.strip()
Search and Match
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
contains(pat)
position()
|Contains substring
startswith(pat)
startsWith()
|Starts with prefix
endswith(pat)
endsWith()
|Ends with suffix
find(sub)
position()
|Find position
rfind(sub)
|-
|Find from right
index(sub)
position()
|Find or raise
rindex(sub)
|-
|Find from right or raise
match(pat)
match()
|Regex match
fullmatch(pat)
|-
|Full regex match
count(pat)
|-
|Count occurrences
# Contains substring
ds['has_john'] = ds['name'].str.contains('John')
# Regex match
ds['valid_email'] = ds['email'].str.match(r'^[\w.-]+@[\w.-]+\.\w+$')
Replace
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
replace(pat, repl)
replace()
|Replace occurrences
replace(pat, repl, regex=True)
replaceRegexpAll()
|Regex replace
removeprefix(prefix)
|-
|Remove prefix
removesuffix(suffix)
|-
|Remove suffix
translate(table)
|-
|Translate characters
ds['cleaned'] = ds['text'].str.replace('\n', ' ')
ds['digits_only'] = ds['phone'].str.replace(r'\D', '', regex=True)
Splitting
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
split(sep)
splitByString()
|Split into array
rsplit(sep)
|-
|Split from right
partition(sep)
|-
|Split into 3 parts
rpartition(sep)
|-
|Split from right into 3
ds['parts'] = ds['path'].str.split('/')
Padding
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
pad(width)
leftPad()
|Left pad
ljust(width)
rightPad()
|Right justify
rjust(width)
leftPad()
|Left justify
center(width)
|-
|Center
zfill(width)
leftPad(..., '0')
|Zero fill
ds['padded_id'] = ds['id'].astype(str).str.zfill(6)
Character Tests
|Method
|Description
isalpha()
|All alphabetic
isdigit()
|All digits
isalnum()
|Alphanumeric
isspace()
|All whitespace
isupper()
|All uppercase
islower()
|All lowercase
istitle()
|Title case
isnumeric()
|Numeric characters
isdecimal()
|Decimal characters
ds['is_numeric'] = ds['code'].str.isdigit()
Other
|Method
|Description
repeat(n)
|Repeat n times
reverse()
|Reverse string
wrap(width)
|Wrap text
encode(enc)
|Encode
decode(enc)
|Decode
normalize(form)
|Unicode normalize
extract(pat)
|Extract regex groups
extractall(pat)
|Extract all matches
cat(sep)
|Concatenate all
get_dummies(sep)
|Dummy variables
DateTime Accessor (
.dt)
All 42+ pandas
.dt methods plus ClickHouse datetime functions.
Date Components
|Property
|ClickHouse
|Description
year
toYear()
|Year
month
toMonth()
|Month (1-12)
day
toDayOfMonth()
|Day (1-31)
hour
toHour()
|Hour (0-23)
minute
toMinute()
|Minute (0-59)
second
toSecond()
|Second (0-59)
millisecond
toMillisecond()
|Millisecond
microsecond
toMicrosecond()
|Microsecond
quarter
toQuarter()
|Quarter (1-4)
dayofweek
toDayOfWeek()
|Day of week (0=Mon)
dayofyear
toDayOfYear()
|Day of year
week
toWeek()
|Week number
days_in_month
|-
|Days in month
ds['year'] = ds['date'].dt.year
ds['month'] = ds['date'].dt.month
ds['day_of_week'] = ds['date'].dt.dayofweek
Truncation
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
to_start_of_day()
toStartOfDay()
|Start of day
to_start_of_week()
toStartOfWeek()
|Start of week
to_start_of_month()
toStartOfMonth()
|Start of month
to_start_of_quarter()
toStartOfQuarter()
|Start of quarter
to_start_of_year()
toStartOfYear()
|Start of year
to_start_of_hour()
toStartOfHour()
|Start of hour
to_start_of_minute()
toStartOfMinute()
|Start of minute
ds['month_start'] = ds['date'].dt.to_start_of_month()
Arithmetic
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
add_years(n)
addYears()
|Add years
add_months(n)
addMonths()
|Add months
add_weeks(n)
addWeeks()
|Add weeks
add_days(n)
addDays()
|Add days
add_hours(n)
addHours()
|Add hours
add_minutes(n)
addMinutes()
|Add minutes
add_seconds(n)
addSeconds()
|Add seconds
subtract_years(n)
subtractYears()
|Subtract years
subtract_months(n)
subtractMonths()
|Subtract months
subtract_days(n)
subtractDays()
|Subtract days
ds['next_month'] = ds['date'].dt.add_months(1)
ds['last_week'] = ds['date'].dt.subtract_weeks(1)
Boolean Checks
|Method
|Description
is_month_start()
|First day of month
is_month_end()
|Last day of month
is_quarter_start()
|First day of quarter
is_quarter_end()
|Last day of quarter
is_year_start()
|First day of year
is_year_end()
|Last day of year
is_leap_year()
|Leap year
ds['is_eom'] = ds['date'].dt.is_month_end()
Formatting
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
strftime(fmt)
formatDateTime()
|Format as string
day_name()
|-
|Day name
month_name()
|-
|Month name
ds['date_str'] = ds['date'].dt.strftime('%Y-%m-%d')
ds['day_name'] = ds['date'].dt.day_name()
Timezone
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
tz_convert(tz)
toTimezone()
|Convert timezone
tz_localize(tz)
|-
|Localize timezone
ds['utc_time'] = ds['timestamp'].dt.tz_convert('UTC')
Array Accessor (
.arr)
ClickHouse-specific array operations (37 methods).
Properties
|Property
|ClickHouse
|Description
length
length()
|Array length
size
length()
|Alias for length
empty
empty()
|Is empty
not_empty
notEmpty()
|Is not empty
ds['tag_count'] = ds['tags'].arr.length
ds['has_tags'] = ds['tags'].arr.not_empty
Element Access
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
array_first()
arrayElement(..., 1)
|First element
array_last()
arrayElement(..., -1)
|Last element
array_element(n)
arrayElement()
|Nth element
array_slice(off, len)
arraySlice()
|Slice array
ds['first_tag'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_first()
ds['last_tag'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_last()
Aggregations
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
array_sum()
arraySum()
|Sum of elements
array_avg()
arrayAvg()
|Average
array_min()
arrayMin()
|Minimum
array_max()
arrayMax()
|Maximum
array_product()
arrayProduct()
|Product
array_uniq()
arrayUniq()
|Count unique
ds['total'] = ds['values'].arr.array_sum()
ds['average'] = ds['values'].arr.array_avg()
Transformations
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
array_sort()
arraySort()
|Sort ascending
array_reverse_sort()
arrayReverseSort()
|Sort descending
array_reverse()
arrayReverse()
|Reverse order
array_distinct()
arrayDistinct()
|Unique elements
array_compact()
arrayCompact()
|Remove consecutive dupes
array_flatten()
arrayFlatten()
|Flatten nested
ds['sorted_tags'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_sort()
ds['unique_tags'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_distinct()
Modifications
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
array_push_back(elem)
arrayPushBack()
|Add to end
array_push_front(elem)
arrayPushFront()
|Add to front
array_pop_back()
arrayPopBack()
|Remove last
array_pop_front()
arrayPopFront()
|Remove first
array_concat(other)
arrayConcat()
|Concatenate
Search
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
has(elem)
has()
|Contains element
index_of(elem)
indexOf()
|Find index
count_equal(elem)
countEqual()
|Count occurrences
ds['has_python'] = ds['skills'].arr.has('Python')
String Operations
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
array_string_concat(sep)
arrayStringConcat()
|Join to string
ds['tags_str'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_string_concat(', ')
JSON Accessor (
.json)
ClickHouse-specific JSON parsing (13 methods).
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
get_string(path)
JSONExtractString()
|Extract string
get_int(path)
JSONExtractInt()
|Extract integer
get_float(path)
JSONExtractFloat()
|Extract float
get_bool(path)
JSONExtractBool()
|Extract boolean
get_raw(path)
JSONExtractRaw()
|Extract raw JSON
get_keys()
JSONExtractKeys()
|Get keys
get_type(path)
JSONType()
|Get type
get_length(path)
JSONLength()
|Get length
has_key(key)
JSONHas()
|Check key exists
is_valid()
isValidJSON()
|Validate JSON
to_json_string()
toJSONString()
|Convert to JSON
# Parse JSON columns
ds['user_name'] = ds['json_data'].json.get_string('user.name')
ds['user_age'] = ds['json_data'].json.get_int('user.age')
ds['is_active'] = ds['json_data'].json.get_bool('user.active')
ds['has_email'] = ds['json_data'].json.has_key('user.email')
URL Accessor (
.url)
ClickHouse-specific URL parsing (15 methods).
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
domain()
domain()
|Extract domain
domain_without_www()
domainWithoutWWW()
|Domain without www
top_level_domain()
topLevelDomain()
|TLD
protocol()
protocol()
|Protocol (http/https)
path()
path()
|URL path
path_full()
pathFull()
|Path with query
query_string()
queryString()
|Query string
fragment()
fragment()
|Fragment (#...)
port()
port()
|Port number
extract_url_parameter(name)
extractURLParameter()
|Get query param
extract_url_parameters()
extractURLParameters()
|All params
cut_url_parameter(name)
cutURLParameter()
|Remove param
decode_url_component()
decodeURLComponent()
|URL decode
encode_url_component()
encodeURLComponent()
|URL encode
# Parse URLs
ds['domain'] = ds['url'].url.domain()
ds['path'] = ds['url'].url.path()
ds['utm_source'] = ds['url'].url.extract_url_parameter('utm_source')
IP Accessor (
.ip)
ClickHouse-specific IP address operations (9 methods).
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
to_ipv4()
toIPv4()
|Convert to IPv4
to_ipv6()
toIPv6()
|Convert to IPv6
ipv4_num_to_string()
IPv4NumToString()
|Number to string
ipv4_string_to_num()
IPv4StringToNum()
|String to number
ipv6_num_to_string()
IPv6NumToString()
|IPv6 num to string
ipv4_to_ipv6()
IPv4ToIPv6()
|Convert to IPv6
is_ipv4_string()
isIPv4String()
|Validate IPv4
is_ipv6_string()
isIPv6String()
|Validate IPv6
ipv4_cidr_to_range(cidr)
IPv4CIDRToRange()
|CIDR to range
# IP operations
ds['is_valid_ip'] = ds['ip'].ip.is_ipv4_string()
ds['ip_num'] = ds['ip'].ip.ipv4_string_to_num()
Geo Accessor (
.geo)
ClickHouse-specific geo/distance operations (14 methods).
Distance Functions
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
great_circle_distance(...)
greatCircleDistance()
|Great circle distance
geo_distance(...)
geoDistance()
|WGS-84 distance
l1_distance(v1, v2)
L1Distance()
|Manhattan distance
l2_distance(v1, v2)
L2Distance()
|Euclidean distance
l2_squared_distance(v1, v2)
L2SquaredDistance()
|Squared Euclidean
linf_distance(v1, v2)
LinfDistance()
|Chebyshev distance
cosine_distance(v1, v2)
cosineDistance()
|Cosine distance
Vector Operations
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
dot_product(v1, v2)
dotProduct()
|Dot product
l2_norm(vec)
L2Norm()
|Vector norm
l2_normalize(vec)
L2Normalize()
|Normalize
H3 Functions
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
geo_to_h3(lon, lat, res)
geoToH3()
|Geo to H3 index
h3_to_geo(h3)
h3ToGeo()
|H3 to geo coords
Point Operations
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
point_in_polygon(pt, poly)
pointInPolygon()
|Point in polygon
point_in_ellipses(...)
pointInEllipses()
|Point in ellipses
from chdb.datastore import F
# Calculate distances
ds['distance'] = F.great_circle_distance(
ds['lon1'], ds['lat1'],
ds['lon2'], ds['lat2']
)
# Vector similarity
ds['similarity'] = F.cosine_distance(ds['embedding1'], ds['embedding2'])
Using Accessors
Lazy Evaluation
Most accessor methods are lazy - they return expressions that are evaluated later:
# All these are lazy
ds['name_upper'] = ds['name'].str.upper() # Not executed yet
ds['year'] = ds['date'].dt.year # Not executed yet
ds['domain'] = ds['url'].url.domain() # Not executed yet
# Execution happens when you access results
df = ds.to_df() # Now everything executes
Some
.str methods must execute because they change the structure:
|Method
|Returns
|Why
partition(sep)
|DataStore (3 columns)
|Creates multiple columns
rpartition(sep)
|DataStore (3 columns)
|Creates multiple columns
get_dummies(sep)
|DataStore (N columns)
|Dynamic column count
extractall(pat)
|DataStore
|MultiIndex result
cat(sep)
|str
|Aggregation (N rows → 1)
Chaining Accessors
Accessor methods can be chained:
ds['clean_name'] = (ds['name']
.str.strip()
.str.lower()
.str.replace(' ', '_')
)
ds['next_month_start'] = (ds['date']
.dt.add_months(1)
.dt.to_start_of_month()
)