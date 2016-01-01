DataStore Accessors

DataStore provides 7 accessor namespaces with 185+ methods for domain-specific operations.

Accessor Methods Description .str 56 String operations .dt 42+ DateTime operations .arr 37 Array operations (ClickHouse-specific) .json 13 JSON parsing (ClickHouse-specific) .url 15 URL parsing (ClickHouse-specific) .ip 9 IP address operations (ClickHouse-specific) .geo 14 Geo/distance operations (ClickHouse-specific)

All 56 pandas .str methods are supported, plus ClickHouse string functions.

Method ClickHouse Description upper() upper() Convert to uppercase lower() lower() Convert to lowercase capitalize() initcap() Capitalize first letter title() initcap() Title case swapcase() - Swap case casefold() lower() Case folding

ds['name_upper'] = ds['name'].str.upper() ds['name_title'] = ds['name'].str.title()

Method ClickHouse Description len() length() String length (bytes) char_length() char_length() Length in characters

ds['name_len'] = ds['name'].str.len()

Method ClickHouse Description slice(start, stop) substring() Extract substring slice_replace() - Replace slice left(n) left() Leftmost n characters right(n) right() Rightmost n characters get(i) - Character at index

ds['first_3'] = ds['name'].str.slice(0, 3) ds['last_4'] = ds['name'].str.right(4)

Method ClickHouse Description strip() trim() Remove whitespace lstrip() trimLeft() Remove leading whitespace rstrip() trimRight() Remove trailing whitespace

ds['trimmed'] = ds['text'].str.strip()

Method ClickHouse Description contains(pat) position() Contains substring startswith(pat) startsWith() Starts with prefix endswith(pat) endsWith() Ends with suffix find(sub) position() Find position rfind(sub) - Find from right index(sub) position() Find or raise rindex(sub) - Find from right or raise match(pat) match() Regex match fullmatch(pat) - Full regex match count(pat) - Count occurrences

# Contains substring ds['has_john'] = ds['name'].str.contains('John') # Regex match ds['valid_email'] = ds['email'].str.match(r'^[\w.-]+@[\w.-]+\.\w+$')

Method ClickHouse Description replace(pat, repl) replace() Replace occurrences replace(pat, repl, regex=True) replaceRegexpAll() Regex replace removeprefix(prefix) - Remove prefix removesuffix(suffix) - Remove suffix translate(table) - Translate characters

ds['cleaned'] = ds['text'].str.replace('

', ' ') ds['digits_only'] = ds['phone'].str.replace(r'\D', '', regex=True)

Method ClickHouse Description split(sep) splitByString() Split into array rsplit(sep) - Split from right partition(sep) - Split into 3 parts rpartition(sep) - Split from right into 3

ds['parts'] = ds['path'].str.split('/')

Method ClickHouse Description pad(width) leftPad() Left pad ljust(width) rightPad() Right justify rjust(width) leftPad() Left justify center(width) - Center zfill(width) leftPad(..., '0') Zero fill

ds['padded_id'] = ds['id'].astype(str).str.zfill(6)

Method Description isalpha() All alphabetic isdigit() All digits isalnum() Alphanumeric isspace() All whitespace isupper() All uppercase islower() All lowercase istitle() Title case isnumeric() Numeric characters isdecimal() Decimal characters

ds['is_numeric'] = ds['code'].str.isdigit()

Method Description repeat(n) Repeat n times reverse() Reverse string wrap(width) Wrap text encode(enc) Encode decode(enc) Decode normalize(form) Unicode normalize extract(pat) Extract regex groups extractall(pat) Extract all matches cat(sep) Concatenate all get_dummies(sep) Dummy variables

All 42+ pandas .dt methods plus ClickHouse datetime functions.

Property ClickHouse Description year toYear() Year month toMonth() Month (1-12) day toDayOfMonth() Day (1-31) hour toHour() Hour (0-23) minute toMinute() Minute (0-59) second toSecond() Second (0-59) millisecond toMillisecond() Millisecond microsecond toMicrosecond() Microsecond quarter toQuarter() Quarter (1-4) dayofweek toDayOfWeek() Day of week (0=Mon) dayofyear toDayOfYear() Day of year week toWeek() Week number days_in_month - Days in month

ds['year'] = ds['date'].dt.year ds['month'] = ds['date'].dt.month ds['day_of_week'] = ds['date'].dt.dayofweek

Method ClickHouse Description to_start_of_day() toStartOfDay() Start of day to_start_of_week() toStartOfWeek() Start of week to_start_of_month() toStartOfMonth() Start of month to_start_of_quarter() toStartOfQuarter() Start of quarter to_start_of_year() toStartOfYear() Start of year to_start_of_hour() toStartOfHour() Start of hour to_start_of_minute() toStartOfMinute() Start of minute

ds['month_start'] = ds['date'].dt.to_start_of_month()

Method ClickHouse Description add_years(n) addYears() Add years add_months(n) addMonths() Add months add_weeks(n) addWeeks() Add weeks add_days(n) addDays() Add days add_hours(n) addHours() Add hours add_minutes(n) addMinutes() Add minutes add_seconds(n) addSeconds() Add seconds subtract_years(n) subtractYears() Subtract years subtract_months(n) subtractMonths() Subtract months subtract_days(n) subtractDays() Subtract days

ds['next_month'] = ds['date'].dt.add_months(1) ds['last_week'] = ds['date'].dt.subtract_weeks(1)

Method Description is_month_start() First day of month is_month_end() Last day of month is_quarter_start() First day of quarter is_quarter_end() Last day of quarter is_year_start() First day of year is_year_end() Last day of year is_leap_year() Leap year

ds['is_eom'] = ds['date'].dt.is_month_end()

Method ClickHouse Description strftime(fmt) formatDateTime() Format as string day_name() - Day name month_name() - Month name

ds['date_str'] = ds['date'].dt.strftime('%Y-%m-%d') ds['day_name'] = ds['date'].dt.day_name()

Method ClickHouse Description tz_convert(tz) toTimezone() Convert timezone tz_localize(tz) - Localize timezone

ds['utc_time'] = ds['timestamp'].dt.tz_convert('UTC')

ClickHouse-specific array operations (37 methods).

Property ClickHouse Description length length() Array length size length() Alias for length empty empty() Is empty not_empty notEmpty() Is not empty

ds['tag_count'] = ds['tags'].arr.length ds['has_tags'] = ds['tags'].arr.not_empty

Method ClickHouse Description array_first() arrayElement(..., 1) First element array_last() arrayElement(..., -1) Last element array_element(n) arrayElement() Nth element array_slice(off, len) arraySlice() Slice array

ds['first_tag'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_first() ds['last_tag'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_last()

Method ClickHouse Description array_sum() arraySum() Sum of elements array_avg() arrayAvg() Average array_min() arrayMin() Minimum array_max() arrayMax() Maximum array_product() arrayProduct() Product array_uniq() arrayUniq() Count unique

ds['total'] = ds['values'].arr.array_sum() ds['average'] = ds['values'].arr.array_avg()

Method ClickHouse Description array_sort() arraySort() Sort ascending array_reverse_sort() arrayReverseSort() Sort descending array_reverse() arrayReverse() Reverse order array_distinct() arrayDistinct() Unique elements array_compact() arrayCompact() Remove consecutive dupes array_flatten() arrayFlatten() Flatten nested

ds['sorted_tags'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_sort() ds['unique_tags'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_distinct()

Method ClickHouse Description array_push_back(elem) arrayPushBack() Add to end array_push_front(elem) arrayPushFront() Add to front array_pop_back() arrayPopBack() Remove last array_pop_front() arrayPopFront() Remove first array_concat(other) arrayConcat() Concatenate

Method ClickHouse Description has(elem) has() Contains element index_of(elem) indexOf() Find index count_equal(elem) countEqual() Count occurrences

ds['has_python'] = ds['skills'].arr.has('Python')

Method ClickHouse Description array_string_concat(sep) arrayStringConcat() Join to string

ds['tags_str'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_string_concat(', ')

ClickHouse-specific JSON parsing (13 methods).

Method ClickHouse Description get_string(path) JSONExtractString() Extract string get_int(path) JSONExtractInt() Extract integer get_float(path) JSONExtractFloat() Extract float get_bool(path) JSONExtractBool() Extract boolean get_raw(path) JSONExtractRaw() Extract raw JSON get_keys() JSONExtractKeys() Get keys get_type(path) JSONType() Get type get_length(path) JSONLength() Get length has_key(key) JSONHas() Check key exists is_valid() isValidJSON() Validate JSON to_json_string() toJSONString() Convert to JSON

# Parse JSON columns ds['user_name'] = ds['json_data'].json.get_string('user.name') ds['user_age'] = ds['json_data'].json.get_int('user.age') ds['is_active'] = ds['json_data'].json.get_bool('user.active') ds['has_email'] = ds['json_data'].json.has_key('user.email')

ClickHouse-specific URL parsing (15 methods).

Method ClickHouse Description domain() domain() Extract domain domain_without_www() domainWithoutWWW() Domain without www top_level_domain() topLevelDomain() TLD protocol() protocol() Protocol (http/https) path() path() URL path path_full() pathFull() Path with query query_string() queryString() Query string fragment() fragment() Fragment (#...) port() port() Port number extract_url_parameter(name) extractURLParameter() Get query param extract_url_parameters() extractURLParameters() All params cut_url_parameter(name) cutURLParameter() Remove param decode_url_component() decodeURLComponent() URL decode encode_url_component() encodeURLComponent() URL encode

# Parse URLs ds['domain'] = ds['url'].url.domain() ds['path'] = ds['url'].url.path() ds['utm_source'] = ds['url'].url.extract_url_parameter('utm_source')

ClickHouse-specific IP address operations (9 methods).

Method ClickHouse Description to_ipv4() toIPv4() Convert to IPv4 to_ipv6() toIPv6() Convert to IPv6 ipv4_num_to_string() IPv4NumToString() Number to string ipv4_string_to_num() IPv4StringToNum() String to number ipv6_num_to_string() IPv6NumToString() IPv6 num to string ipv4_to_ipv6() IPv4ToIPv6() Convert to IPv6 is_ipv4_string() isIPv4String() Validate IPv4 is_ipv6_string() isIPv6String() Validate IPv6 ipv4_cidr_to_range(cidr) IPv4CIDRToRange() CIDR to range

# IP operations ds['is_valid_ip'] = ds['ip'].ip.is_ipv4_string() ds['ip_num'] = ds['ip'].ip.ipv4_string_to_num()

ClickHouse-specific geo/distance operations (14 methods).

Method ClickHouse Description great_circle_distance(...) greatCircleDistance() Great circle distance geo_distance(...) geoDistance() WGS-84 distance l1_distance(v1, v2) L1Distance() Manhattan distance l2_distance(v1, v2) L2Distance() Euclidean distance l2_squared_distance(v1, v2) L2SquaredDistance() Squared Euclidean linf_distance(v1, v2) LinfDistance() Chebyshev distance cosine_distance(v1, v2) cosineDistance() Cosine distance

Method ClickHouse Description dot_product(v1, v2) dotProduct() Dot product l2_norm(vec) L2Norm() Vector norm l2_normalize(vec) L2Normalize() Normalize

Method ClickHouse Description geo_to_h3(lon, lat, res) geoToH3() Geo to H3 index h3_to_geo(h3) h3ToGeo() H3 to geo coords

Method ClickHouse Description point_in_polygon(pt, poly) pointInPolygon() Point in polygon point_in_ellipses(...) pointInEllipses() Point in ellipses

from chdb.datastore import F # Calculate distances ds['distance'] = F.great_circle_distance( ds['lon1'], ds['lat1'], ds['lon2'], ds['lat2'] ) # Vector similarity ds['similarity'] = F.cosine_distance(ds['embedding1'], ds['embedding2'])

Most accessor methods are lazy - they return expressions that are evaluated later:

# All these are lazy ds['name_upper'] = ds['name'].str.upper() # Not executed yet ds['year'] = ds['date'].dt.year # Not executed yet ds['domain'] = ds['url'].url.domain() # Not executed yet # Execution happens when you access results df = ds.to_df() # Now everything executes

Some .str methods must execute because they change the structure:

Method Returns Why partition(sep) DataStore (3 columns) Creates multiple columns rpartition(sep) DataStore (3 columns) Creates multiple columns get_dummies(sep) DataStore (N columns) Dynamic column count extractall(pat) DataStore MultiIndex result cat(sep) str Aggregation (N rows → 1)

Accessor methods can be chained: