DataStore Execution Model

Understanding DataStore's lazy evaluation model is key to using it effectively and achieving optimal performance.

DataStore uses lazy evaluation - operations are not executed immediately but are recorded and compiled into optimized SQL queries. Execution happens only when results are actually needed.

from chdb import datastore as pd ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv") # These operations are NOT executed yet result = (ds .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000) # Recorded, not executed .select('region', 'amount') # Recorded, not executed .groupby('region') # Recorded, not executed .agg({'amount': 'sum'}) # Recorded, not executed .sort('sum', ascending=False) # Recorded, not executed ) # Still no execution - just building the query plan print(result.to_sql()) # SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum # FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames') # WHERE amount > 1000 # GROUP BY region # ORDER BY sum DESC # NOW execution happens df = result.to_df() # <-- Triggers execution

Query Optimization: Multiple operations compile to a single optimized SQL query Filter Pushdown: Filters are applied at the data source level Column Pruning: Only needed columns are read Deferred Decisions: Execution engine can be chosen at runtime Plan Inspection: You can view/debug the query before executing

Execution is triggered automatically when you need actual values:

Trigger Example Description print() / repr() print(ds) Display results len() len(ds) Get row count .columns ds.columns Get column names .dtypes ds.dtypes Get column types .shape ds.shape Get dimensions .index ds.index Get row index .values ds.values Get NumPy array Iteration for row in ds Iterate over rows to_df() ds.to_df() Convert to pandas to_pandas() ds.to_pandas() Alias for to_df to_dict() ds.to_dict() Convert to dict to_numpy() ds.to_numpy() Convert to array .equals() ds.equals(other) Compare DataStores

Examples:

# All these trigger execution print(ds) # Display len(ds) # 1000 ds.columns # Index(['name', 'age', 'city']) ds.shape # (1000, 3) list(ds) # List of values ds.to_df() # pandas DataFrame

Operation Returns Description filter() DataStore Adds WHERE clause select() DataStore Adds column selection sort() DataStore Adds ORDER BY groupby() LazyGroupBy Prepares GROUP BY join() DataStore Adds JOIN ds['col'] ColumnExpr Column reference ds[['col1', 'col2']] DataStore Column selection

Examples:

# These do NOT trigger execution - they stay lazy result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25) # Returns DataStore result = ds.select('name', 'age') # Returns DataStore result = ds['name'] # Returns ColumnExpr result = ds.groupby('city') # Returns LazyGroupBy

DataStore operations follow a three-phase execution model:

Operations that can be expressed in SQL are accumulated:

result = (ds .filter(ds['status'] == 'active') # WHERE .select('user_id', 'amount') # SELECT .groupby('user_id') # GROUP BY .agg({'amount': 'sum'}) # SUM() .sort('sum', ascending=False) # ORDER BY .limit(10) # LIMIT ) # All compiled into one SQL query

When a trigger occurs, the accumulated SQL is executed:

# Execution triggered here df = result.to_df() # The single optimized SQL query runs now

If you chain pandas-only operations after execution:

# Mixed operations result = (ds .filter(ds['amount'] > 100) # Phase 1: SQL .to_df() # Phase 2: Execute .pivot_table(...) # Phase 3: pandas )

Use explain() to see what will be executed:

ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv") query = (ds .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000) .groupby('region') .agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean']}) ) # View execution plan query.explain()

Output:

Pipeline: 1. Source: file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames') 2. Filter: amount > 1000 3. GroupBy: region 4. Aggregate: sum(amount), avg(amount) Generated SQL: SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum, AVG(amount) AS mean FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames') WHERE amount > 1000 GROUP BY region

Use verbose=True for more details:

query.explain(verbose=True)

See Debugging: explain() for complete documentation.

DataStore caches execution results to avoid redundant queries.

ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv") result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25) # First access - executes query print(result.shape) # Executes and caches # Second access - uses cache print(result.columns) # Uses cached result # Third access - uses cache df = result.to_df() # Uses cached result

Cache is invalidated when operations modify the DataStore:

result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25) print(result.shape) # Executes, caches # New operation invalidates cache result2 = result.filter(result['city'] == 'NYC') print(result2.shape) # Re-executes (different query)

# Clear cache ds.clear_cache() # Disable caching from chdb.datastore.config import config config.set_cache_enabled(False)

DataStore intelligently handles operations that mix SQL and pandas:

These compile to SQL:

filter() , where()

, select()

groupby() , agg()

, sort() , orderby()

, limit() , offset()

, join() , union()

, distinct()

Column operations (math, comparison, string methods)

These trigger execution and use pandas:

apply() with custom functions

with custom functions pivot_table() with complex aggregations

with complex aggregations stack() , unstack()

, Operations on executed DataFrames

# SQL phase result = (ds .filter(ds['amount'] > 100) # SQL .groupby('category') # SQL .agg({'amount': 'sum'}) # SQL ) # Execution + pandas phase result = (result .to_df() # Execute SQL .pivot_table(...) # pandas operation )

DataStore can execute operations using different engines:

from chdb.datastore.config import config config.set_execution_engine('auto') # Default # Automatically selects best engine per operation

config.set_execution_engine('chdb') # All operations use ClickHouse SQL

config.set_execution_engine('pandas') # All operations use pandas

See Configuration: Execution Engine for details.

# Good: Filter in SQL, then aggregate result = (ds .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01') # Reduces data early .groupby('category') .agg({'amount': 'sum'}) )

# Bad: Aggregate all, then filter result = (ds .groupby('category') .agg({'amount': 'sum'}) .to_df() .query('sum > 1000') # Pandas filter after aggregation )

# Good: Select columns in SQL result = (ds .select('user_id', 'amount', 'date') .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01') .groupby('user_id') .agg({'amount': 'sum'}) )

# Good: Complex aggregation in SQL result = (ds .groupby('category') .agg({ 'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count'], 'quantity': 'sum' }) .sort('sum', ascending=False) .limit(10) ) # One SQL query does everything # Bad: Multiple separate queries sums = ds.groupby('category')['amount'].sum().to_df() means = ds.groupby('category')['amount'].mean().to_df() # Two queries instead of one