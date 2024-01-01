Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

DataStore Execution Model

Understanding DataStore's lazy evaluation model is key to using it effectively and achieving optimal performance.

Lazy Evaluation

DataStore uses lazy evaluation - operations are not executed immediately but are recorded and compiled into optimized SQL queries. Execution happens only when results are actually needed.

Example: Lazy vs Eager

from chdb import datastore as pd

ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv")

# These operations are NOT executed yet
result = (ds
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000)    # Recorded, not executed
    .select('region', 'amount')      # Recorded, not executed
    .groupby('region')               # Recorded, not executed
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})          # Recorded, not executed
    .sort('sum', ascending=False)    # Recorded, not executed
)

# Still no execution - just building the query plan
print(result.to_sql())
# SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum
# FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
# WHERE amount > 1000
# GROUP BY region
# ORDER BY sum DESC

# NOW execution happens
df = result.to_df()  # <-- Triggers execution

Benefits of Lazy Evaluation

  1. Query Optimization: Multiple operations compile to a single optimized SQL query
  2. Filter Pushdown: Filters are applied at the data source level
  3. Column Pruning: Only needed columns are read
  4. Deferred Decisions: Execution engine can be chosen at runtime
  5. Plan Inspection: You can view/debug the query before executing

Execution Triggers

Execution is triggered automatically when you need actual values:

Automatic Triggers

TriggerExampleDescription
print() / repr()print(ds)Display results
len()len(ds)Get row count
.columnsds.columnsGet column names
.dtypesds.dtypesGet column types
.shapeds.shapeGet dimensions
.indexds.indexGet row index
.valuesds.valuesGet NumPy array
Iterationfor row in dsIterate over rows
to_df()ds.to_df()Convert to pandas
to_pandas()ds.to_pandas()Alias for to_df
to_dict()ds.to_dict()Convert to dict
to_numpy()ds.to_numpy()Convert to array
.equals()ds.equals(other)Compare DataStores

Examples:

# All these trigger execution
print(ds)              # Display
len(ds)                # 1000
ds.columns             # Index(['name', 'age', 'city'])
ds.shape               # (1000, 3)
list(ds)               # List of values
ds.to_df()             # pandas DataFrame

Operations That Stay Lazy

OperationReturnsDescription
filter()DataStoreAdds WHERE clause
select()DataStoreAdds column selection
sort()DataStoreAdds ORDER BY
groupby()LazyGroupByPrepares GROUP BY
join()DataStoreAdds JOIN
ds['col']ColumnExprColumn reference
ds[['col1', 'col2']]DataStoreColumn selection

Examples:

# These do NOT trigger execution - they stay lazy
result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25)      # Returns DataStore
result = ds.select('name', 'age')        # Returns DataStore
result = ds['name']                      # Returns ColumnExpr
result = ds.groupby('city')              # Returns LazyGroupBy

Three-Phase Execution

DataStore operations follow a three-phase execution model:

Phase 1: SQL Query Building (Lazy)

Operations that can be expressed in SQL are accumulated:

result = (ds
    .filter(ds['status'] == 'active')   # WHERE
    .select('user_id', 'amount')         # SELECT
    .groupby('user_id')                  # GROUP BY
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})              # SUM()
    .sort('sum', ascending=False)        # ORDER BY
    .limit(10)                           # LIMIT
)
# All compiled into one SQL query

Phase 2: Execution Point

When a trigger occurs, the accumulated SQL is executed:

# Execution triggered here
df = result.to_df()  
# The single optimized SQL query runs now

Phase 3: DataFrame Operations (if any)

If you chain pandas-only operations after execution:

# Mixed operations
result = (ds
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 100)          # Phase 1: SQL
    .to_df()                             # Phase 2: Execute
    .pivot_table(...)                    # Phase 3: pandas
)

Viewing Execution Plans

Use explain() to see what will be executed:

ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv")

query = (ds
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000)
    .groupby('region')
    .agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean']})
)

# View execution plan
query.explain()

Output:

Pipeline:
  1. Source: file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
  2. Filter: amount > 1000
  3. GroupBy: region
  4. Aggregate: sum(amount), avg(amount)

Generated SQL:
SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum, AVG(amount) AS mean
FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
WHERE amount > 1000
GROUP BY region

Use verbose=True for more details:

query.explain(verbose=True)

See Debugging: explain() for complete documentation.

Caching

DataStore caches execution results to avoid redundant queries.

How Caching Works

ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25)

# First access - executes query
print(result.shape)  # Executes and caches

# Second access - uses cache
print(result.columns)  # Uses cached result

# Third access - uses cache
df = result.to_df()  # Uses cached result

Cache Invalidation

Cache is invalidated when operations modify the DataStore:

result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25)
print(result.shape)  # Executes, caches

# New operation invalidates cache
result2 = result.filter(result['city'] == 'NYC')
print(result2.shape)  # Re-executes (different query)

Manual Cache Control

# Clear cache
ds.clear_cache()

# Disable caching
from chdb.datastore.config import config
config.set_cache_enabled(False)

Mixing SQL and Pandas Operations

DataStore intelligently handles operations that mix SQL and pandas:

SQL-Compatible Operations

These compile to SQL:

  • filter(), where()
  • select()
  • groupby(), agg()
  • sort(), orderby()
  • limit(), offset()
  • join(), union()
  • distinct()
  • Column operations (math, comparison, string methods)

Pandas-Only Operations

These trigger execution and use pandas:

  • apply() with custom functions
  • pivot_table() with complex aggregations
  • stack(), unstack()
  • Operations on executed DataFrames

Hybrid Pipelines

# SQL phase
result = (ds
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 100)      # SQL
    .groupby('category')              # SQL
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})           # SQL
)

# Execution + pandas phase
result = (result
    .to_df()                          # Execute SQL
    .pivot_table(...)                 # pandas operation
)

Execution Engine Selection

DataStore can execute operations using different engines:

Auto Mode (Default)

from chdb.datastore.config import config

config.set_execution_engine('auto')  # Default
# Automatically selects best engine per operation

Force chDB Engine

config.set_execution_engine('chdb')
# All operations use ClickHouse SQL

Force pandas Engine

config.set_execution_engine('pandas')
# All operations use pandas

See Configuration: Execution Engine for details.

Performance Implications

Good: Filter Early

# Good: Filter in SQL, then aggregate
result = (ds
    .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01')  # Reduces data early
    .groupby('category')
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})
)

Bad: Filter Late

# Bad: Aggregate all, then filter
result = (ds
    .groupby('category')
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})
    .to_df()
    .query('sum > 1000')  # Pandas filter after aggregation
)

Good: Select Columns Early

# Good: Select columns in SQL
result = (ds
    .select('user_id', 'amount', 'date')
    .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01')
    .groupby('user_id')
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})
)

Good: Let SQL Do the Work

# Good: Complex aggregation in SQL
result = (ds
    .groupby('category')
    .agg({
        'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count'],
        'quantity': 'sum'
    })
    .sort('sum', ascending=False)
    .limit(10)
)
# One SQL query does everything

# Bad: Multiple separate queries
sums = ds.groupby('category')['amount'].sum().to_df()
means = ds.groupby('category')['amount'].mean().to_df()
# Two queries instead of one

Best Practices Summary

  1. Chain operations before executing - Build the full query, then trigger once
  2. Filter early - Reduce data at the source
  3. Select only needed columns - Column pruning improves performance
  4. Use explain() to understand execution - Debug before running
  5. Let SQL handle aggregations - ClickHouse is optimized for this
  6. Be aware of execution triggers - Avoid accidental early execution
  7. Use caching wisely - Understand when cache is invalidated