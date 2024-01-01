explain() Method

The explain() method shows the execution plan for a DataStore query, helping you understand what operations will be performed and what SQL will be generated.

from chdb import datastore as pd ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv") query = (ds .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000) .groupby('region') .agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean']}) .sort('sum', ascending=False) ) # View execution plan query.explain()

explain(verbose=False) -> None

Parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description verbose bool False Show additional metadata

================================================================================ Execution Plan (in execution order) ================================================================================ [1] 📊 Data Source: file('sales.csv', 'csv') Operations: ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── ️ Segment 1 [chDB] (from source): Operations 2-5 ️ Note: SQL operations after Pandas ops use Python() table function [2] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "amount" > 1000 [3] 🚀 [chDB] GROUP BY: region [4] 🚀 [chDB] AGGREGATE: sum(amount), avg(amount) [5] 🚀 [chDB] ORDER BY: sum DESC ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── Final State: 📊 Pending (lazy, not yet executed) └─> Will execute when print(), .to_df(), .execute() is called ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── Generated SQL Query: ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum, AVG(amount) AS mean FROM file('sales.csv', 'csv') WHERE "amount" > 1000 GROUP BY region ORDER BY sum DESC ================================================================================

Icon Meaning 📊 Data source 🚀 chDB (SQL) operation 🐼 pandas operation

query.explain(verbose=True)

Verbose mode shows additional details for each operation, including the full SQL query with internal row-order tracking mechanisms.

The explain output shows operations in three phases:

Operations that compile to SQL:

1. Source: file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames') 2. Filter: amount > 1000 3. GroupBy: region 4. Aggregate: sum(amount)

When a trigger occurs:

5. Execute SQL -> DataFrame Trigger: to_df() called

Operations after execution:

6. [pandas] pivot_table(...) 7. [pandas] apply(custom_func)

Source: file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')

file() - ClickHouse file() table function

- ClickHouse file() table function 'CSVWithNames' - File format with header

Other source types:

Source: s3('bucket/data.parquet', ...) Source: mysql('host', 'db', 'table', ...) Source: __dataframe__ (pandas DataFrame input)

Filter: amount > 1000 AND status = 'active'

Shows the WHERE clause that will be applied.

GroupBy: region, category Aggregate: sum(amount), avg(amount), count(id)

Shows GROUP BY columns and aggregation functions.

Sort: sum DESC, region ASC

Shows ORDER BY clause.

Limit: 10 Offset: 100

Shows LIMIT and OFFSET.

When using verbose mode, you can see which engine will be used:

Filter: amount > 1000 - Engine: chdb - Pushdown: Yes Apply: custom_function - Engine: pandas - Pushdown: No

Yes : Operation will be executed at the data source (SQL)

: Operation will be executed at the data source (SQL) No: Operation requires pandas execution

ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv") ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25).explain()

================================================================================ Execution Plan (in execution order) ================================================================================ [1] 📊 Data Source: file('data.csv', 'csv') Operations: ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── ️ Segment 1 [chDB] (from source): Operations 2-2 [2] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "age" > 25 ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── Generated SQL Query: ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── SELECT * FROM file('data.csv', 'csv') WHERE "age" > 25 ================================================================================

query = (ds .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01') .filter(ds['amount'] > 100) .select('region', 'category', 'amount') .groupby('region', 'category') .agg({ 'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count'] }) .sort('sum', ascending=False) .limit(20) ) query.explain()

================================================================================ Execution Plan (in execution order) ================================================================================ [1] 📊 Data Source: file('sales.csv', 'csv') Operations: ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── ️ Segment 1 [chDB] (from source): Operations 2-8 [2] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "date" >= '2024-01-01' [3] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "amount" > 100 [4] 🚀 [chDB] SELECT: region, category, amount [5] 🚀 [chDB] GROUP BY: region, category [6] 🚀 [chDB] AGGREGATE: sum(amount), avg(amount), count(amount) [7] 🚀 [chDB] ORDER BY: sum DESC [8] 🚀 [chDB] LIMIT: 20 ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── Generated SQL Query: ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── SELECT region, category, SUM(amount) AS sum, AVG(amount) AS mean, COUNT(amount) AS count FROM file('sales.csv', 'csv') WHERE "date" >= '2024-01-01' AND "amount" > 100 GROUP BY region, category ORDER BY sum DESC LIMIT 20 ================================================================================

When operations cannot be fully pushed to SQL, the plan shows multiple segments:

query = (ds .filter(ds['age'] > 25) # SQL .groupby('city') # SQL .agg({'salary': 'mean'}) # SQL .apply(lambda x: x * 1.1) # pandas (triggers segment split) .filter(ds['mean'] > 50000) # SQL (new segment) ) query.explain()

================================================================================ Execution Plan (in execution order) ================================================================================ [1] 📊 Data Source: file('data.csv', 'csv') Operations: ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── ️ Segment 1 [chDB] (from source): Operations 2-4 ️ Segment 2 [Pandas] (on DataFrame): Operation 5 ️ Segment 3 [chDB] (on DataFrame): Operation 6 ️ Note: SQL operations after Pandas ops use Python() table function [2] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "age" > 25 [3] 🚀 [chDB] GROUP BY: city [4] 🚀 [chDB] AGGREGATE: avg(salary) [5] 🐼 [Pandas] APPLY: lambda [6] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "mean" > 50000 ================================================================================

# Verify your filter is correct query = ds.filter((ds['age'] > 25) & (ds['city'] == 'NYC')) query.explain() # Output shows: Filter: age > 25 AND city = 'NYC'

# Check column pruning query = ds.select('name', 'age').filter(ds['age'] > 25) query.explain() # Output shows: SELECT name, age FROM ... WHERE age > 25

# Check aggregation functions query = ds.groupby('dept').agg({'salary': ['sum', 'mean', 'std']}) query.explain() # Output shows: SELECT dept, SUM(salary), AVG(salary), stddevPop(salary)

# Always explain first for large data query = ds.complex_pipeline() query.explain() # Check plan # If plan looks correct result = query.to_df() # Execute

# When something seems wrong query.explain(verbose=True) # Shows engine selection and pushdown info

# explain() shows the plan query.explain() # to_sql() shows just the SQL print(query.to_sql()) # Both useful for different purposes