Using a clickhouse-local database
clickhouse-local is a CLI with an embedded version of ClickHouse. It gives users the power of ClickHouse without having to install a server. In this guide, we will learn how to use a clickhouse-local database from chDB.
Setup
Let's first create a virtual environment:
And now we'll install chDB. Make sure you have version 2.0.2 or higher:
And now we're going to install ipython:
We're going to use
ipython to run the commands in the rest of the guide, which you can launch by running:
Installing clickhouse-local
Downloading and installing clickhouse-local is the same as downloading and installing ClickHouse. We can do this by running the following command:
To launch clickhouse-local with the data being persisted to a directory, we need to pass in a
--path:
Ingesting data into clickhouse-local
The default database only stores data in memory, so we'll need to create a named database to make sure any data we ingest is persisted to disk.
Let's create a table and insert some random numbers:
Let's write a query to see what data we've got:
Once you've done that, make sure you
exit; from the CLI as only one process can hold a lock on this directory.
If we don't do that, we'll get the following error when we try to connect to the database from chDB:
Connecting to a clickhouse-local database
Go back to the
ipython shell and import the
session module from chDB:
Initialize a session pointing to
demo..chdb:
We can then run the same query that returns the quantiles of numbers:
We can also insert data into this database from chDB:
We can then re-run the quantiles query from chDB or clickhouse-local.