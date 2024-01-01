Skip to main content
SQL for pandas Users

DataStore compiles pandas-style operations into optimized SQL. This guide helps pandas users understand the SQL behind their operations.

Viewing Generated SQL

from chdb import datastore as pd

ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv")

query = (ds
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000)
    .groupby('region')
    .agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean']})
    .sort('sum', ascending=False)
    .head(10)
)

# View the SQL
print(query.to_sql())

Output:

SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum, AVG(amount) AS mean
FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
WHERE amount > 1000
GROUP BY region
ORDER BY sum DESC
LIMIT 10

Basic Operations Mapping

Filtering (WHERE)

pandasSQL
df[df['age'] > 25]WHERE age > 25
df[df['city'] == 'NYC']WHERE city = 'NYC'
df[(df['x'] > 10) & (df['y'] < 20)]WHERE x > 10 AND y < 20
df[(df['a'] == 1) | (df['b'] == 2)]WHERE a = 1 OR b = 2
df[~(df['status'] == 'inactive')]WHERE NOT status = 'inactive'
df[df['col'].isin([1, 2, 3])]WHERE col IN (1, 2, 3)
df[df['val'].between(10, 20)]WHERE val BETWEEN 10 AND 20
df[df['name'].str.contains('John')]WHERE position('John' IN name) > 0

Selection (SELECT)

pandasSQL
df['col']SELECT col
df[['a', 'b', 'c']]SELECT a, b, c
df.head(10)LIMIT 10
df.tail(10)Complex (ORDER BY ... DESC LIMIT 10)
df.drop_duplicates()SELECT DISTINCT *

Sorting (ORDER BY)

pandasSQL
df.sort_values('col')ORDER BY col ASC
df.sort_values('col', ascending=False)ORDER BY col DESC
df.sort_values(['a', 'b'])ORDER BY a ASC, b ASC
df.sort_values(['a', 'b'], ascending=[True, False])ORDER BY a ASC, b DESC
df.nlargest(10, 'col')ORDER BY col DESC LIMIT 10
df.nsmallest(5, 'col')ORDER BY col ASC LIMIT 5

GroupBy and Aggregation

Basic GroupBy

pandasSQL
df.groupby('city')['sales'].sum()SELECT city, SUM(sales) FROM ... GROUP BY city
df.groupby('city')['sales'].mean()SELECT city, AVG(sales) FROM ... GROUP BY city
df.groupby('city').size()SELECT city, COUNT(*) FROM ... GROUP BY city
df.groupby(['a', 'b'])['c'].sum()SELECT a, b, SUM(c) FROM ... GROUP BY a, b

Aggregation Functions

pandasSQL
sum()SUM()
mean()AVG()
count()COUNT()
min()MIN()
max()MAX()
std()stddevPop()
var()varPop()
median()MEDIAN()
nunique()COUNT(DISTINCT col)
first()any()
last()anyLast()

Multiple Aggregations

# pandas
df.groupby('city').agg({
    'sales': ['sum', 'mean'],
    'quantity': 'sum'
})

# SQL
SELECT city, 
       SUM(sales) AS sales_sum, 
       AVG(sales) AS sales_mean,
       SUM(quantity) AS quantity_sum
FROM data
GROUP BY city

HAVING Clause

# pandas style
df.groupby('city')['sales'].sum().query('sales > 10000')

# DataStore style
ds.groupby('city').agg({'sales': 'sum'}).having(ds['sum'] > 10000)

# SQL
SELECT city, SUM(sales) AS sum
FROM data
GROUP BY city
HAVING sum > 10000

Joins

pandasSQL
pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id')JOIN df2 ON df1.id = df2.id
pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id', how='left')LEFT JOIN df2 ON ...
pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id', how='right')RIGHT JOIN df2 ON ...
pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id', how='outer')FULL OUTER JOIN df2 ON ...
pd.merge(df1, df2, left_on='a', right_on='b')JOIN df2 ON df1.a = df2.b

Join Example

# pandas
result = pd.merge(employees, departments, on='dept_id', how='left')

# SQL equivalent
SELECT *
FROM employees e
LEFT JOIN departments d ON e.dept_id = d.dept_id

String Operations

pandasSQL
df['col'].str.upper()upper(col)
df['col'].str.lower()lower(col)
df['col'].str.len()length(col)
df['col'].str.strip()trim(col)
df['col'].str.contains('x')position('x' IN col) > 0
df['col'].str.startswith('x')startsWith(col, 'x')
df['col'].str.endswith('x')endsWith(col, 'x')
df['col'].str.replace('a', 'b')replace(col, 'a', 'b')
df['col'].str[:5]substring(col, 1, 5)

DateTime Operations

pandasSQL
df['date'].dt.yeartoYear(date)
df['date'].dt.monthtoMonth(date)
df['date'].dt.daytoDayOfMonth(date)
df['date'].dt.hourtoHour(date)
df['date'].dt.dayofweektoDayOfWeek(date)
df['date'].dt.quartertoQuarter(date)

Arithmetic Operations

pandasSQL
df['a'] + df['b']a + b
df['a'] - df['b']a - b
df['a'] * df['b']a * b
df['a'] / df['b']a / b
df['a'] // df['b']intDiv(a, b)
df['a'] % df['b']a % b
df['a'] ** 2pow(a, 2)
df['a'].abs()abs(a)
df['a'].round(2)round(a, 2)

NULL Handling

pandasSQL
df['col'].isna()isNull(col)
df['col'].notna()isNotNull(col)
df.dropna()WHERE col IS NOT NULL (for each col)
df.fillna(0)ifNull(col, 0)
df.fillna({'a': 0, 'b': 'x'})ifNull(a, 0), ifNull(b, 'x')

Complete Example

pandas Code

import pandas as pd

df = pd.read_csv("sales.csv")

result = (df
    [df['date'] >= '2024-01-01']              # Filter
    [df['amount'] > 100]                      # Filter
    [['region', 'category', 'amount']]        # Select columns
    .groupby(['region', 'category'])          # Group
    .agg({
        'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count']
    })
    .reset_index()                            # Flatten
    .query('amount_sum > 10000')              # Having
    .sort_values('amount_sum', ascending=False)  # Sort
    .head(20)                                 # Limit
)

Equivalent SQL

SELECT 
    region,
    category,
    SUM(amount) AS amount_sum,
    AVG(amount) AS amount_mean,
    COUNT(amount) AS amount_count
FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
WHERE date >= '2024-01-01'
  AND amount > 100
GROUP BY region, category
HAVING amount_sum > 10000
ORDER BY amount_sum DESC
LIMIT 20

DataStore Code

from chdb import datastore as pd

ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv")

result = (ds
    .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01')
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 100)
    .select('region', 'category', 'amount')
    .groupby('region', 'category')
    .agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count']})
    .having(ds['sum'] > 10000)
    .sort('sum', ascending=False)
    .head(20)
)

# View the generated SQL
print(result.to_sql())

SQL Keywords Summary

pandas OperationSQL Clause
df[condition]WHERE
df[['a', 'b']]SELECT a, b
df.groupby('x')GROUP BY x
.agg({'col': 'sum'})SUM(col)
.sort_values('x')ORDER BY x
.head(n)LIMIT n
pd.merge()JOIN
.drop_duplicates()DISTINCT
.having()HAVING

Tips for pandas Users

1. Think in SQL Operations

When writing DataStore code, think about what SQL you'd want:

# If you want: SELECT ... WHERE ... GROUP BY ... ORDER BY ... LIMIT
# Write:
ds.filter(...).groupby(...).agg(...).sort(...).head(...)

2. Use to_sql() to Learn

# See how your pandas code becomes SQL
query = ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).groupby('y').sum()
print(query.to_sql())

3. Leverage SQL Features

DataStore gives you SQL power with pandas syntax:

# Window functions
ds['rank'] = F.row_number().over(partition_by='category', order_by='score')

# Conditional aggregation
ds.groupby('region').agg({
    'high_value': ('amount', F.sum_if(Field('amount') > 1000))
})