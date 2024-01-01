SQL for pandas Users

DataStore compiles pandas-style operations into optimized SQL. This guide helps pandas users understand the SQL behind their operations.

from chdb import datastore as pd ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv") query = (ds .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000) .groupby('region') .agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean']}) .sort('sum', ascending=False) .head(10) ) # View the SQL print(query.to_sql())

Output:

SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum, AVG(amount) AS mean FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames') WHERE amount > 1000 GROUP BY region ORDER BY sum DESC LIMIT 10

pandas SQL df[df['age'] > 25] WHERE age > 25 df[df['city'] == 'NYC'] WHERE city = 'NYC' df[(df['x'] > 10) & (df['y'] < 20)] WHERE x > 10 AND y < 20 df[(df['a'] == 1) | (df['b'] == 2)] WHERE a = 1 OR b = 2 df[~(df['status'] == 'inactive')] WHERE NOT status = 'inactive' df[df['col'].isin([1, 2, 3])] WHERE col IN (1, 2, 3) df[df['val'].between(10, 20)] WHERE val BETWEEN 10 AND 20 df[df['name'].str.contains('John')] WHERE position('John' IN name) > 0

pandas SQL df['col'] SELECT col df[['a', 'b', 'c']] SELECT a, b, c df.head(10) LIMIT 10 df.tail(10) Complex (ORDER BY ... DESC LIMIT 10) df.drop_duplicates() SELECT DISTINCT *

pandas SQL df.sort_values('col') ORDER BY col ASC df.sort_values('col', ascending=False) ORDER BY col DESC df.sort_values(['a', 'b']) ORDER BY a ASC, b ASC df.sort_values(['a', 'b'], ascending=[True, False]) ORDER BY a ASC, b DESC df.nlargest(10, 'col') ORDER BY col DESC LIMIT 10 df.nsmallest(5, 'col') ORDER BY col ASC LIMIT 5

pandas SQL df.groupby('city')['sales'].sum() SELECT city, SUM(sales) FROM ... GROUP BY city df.groupby('city')['sales'].mean() SELECT city, AVG(sales) FROM ... GROUP BY city df.groupby('city').size() SELECT city, COUNT(*) FROM ... GROUP BY city df.groupby(['a', 'b'])['c'].sum() SELECT a, b, SUM(c) FROM ... GROUP BY a, b

pandas SQL sum() SUM() mean() AVG() count() COUNT() min() MIN() max() MAX() std() stddevPop() var() varPop() median() MEDIAN() nunique() COUNT(DISTINCT col) first() any() last() anyLast()

# pandas df.groupby('city').agg({ 'sales': ['sum', 'mean'], 'quantity': 'sum' }) # SQL SELECT city, SUM(sales) AS sales_sum, AVG(sales) AS sales_mean, SUM(quantity) AS quantity_sum FROM data GROUP BY city

# pandas style df.groupby('city')['sales'].sum().query('sales > 10000') # DataStore style ds.groupby('city').agg({'sales': 'sum'}).having(ds['sum'] > 10000) # SQL SELECT city, SUM(sales) AS sum FROM data GROUP BY city HAVING sum > 10000

pandas SQL pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id') JOIN df2 ON df1.id = df2.id pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id', how='left') LEFT JOIN df2 ON ... pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id', how='right') RIGHT JOIN df2 ON ... pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id', how='outer') FULL OUTER JOIN df2 ON ... pd.merge(df1, df2, left_on='a', right_on='b') JOIN df2 ON df1.a = df2.b

# pandas result = pd.merge(employees, departments, on='dept_id', how='left') # SQL equivalent SELECT * FROM employees e LEFT JOIN departments d ON e.dept_id = d.dept_id

pandas SQL df['col'].str.upper() upper(col) df['col'].str.lower() lower(col) df['col'].str.len() length(col) df['col'].str.strip() trim(col) df['col'].str.contains('x') position('x' IN col) > 0 df['col'].str.startswith('x') startsWith(col, 'x') df['col'].str.endswith('x') endsWith(col, 'x') df['col'].str.replace('a', 'b') replace(col, 'a', 'b') df['col'].str[:5] substring(col, 1, 5)

pandas SQL df['date'].dt.year toYear(date) df['date'].dt.month toMonth(date) df['date'].dt.day toDayOfMonth(date) df['date'].dt.hour toHour(date) df['date'].dt.dayofweek toDayOfWeek(date) df['date'].dt.quarter toQuarter(date)

pandas SQL df['a'] + df['b'] a + b df['a'] - df['b'] a - b df['a'] * df['b'] a * b df['a'] / df['b'] a / b df['a'] // df['b'] intDiv(a, b) df['a'] % df['b'] a % b df['a'] ** 2 pow(a, 2) df['a'].abs() abs(a) df['a'].round(2) round(a, 2)

pandas SQL df['col'].isna() isNull(col) df['col'].notna() isNotNull(col) df.dropna() WHERE col IS NOT NULL (for each col) df.fillna(0) ifNull(col, 0) df.fillna({'a': 0, 'b': 'x'}) ifNull(a, 0), ifNull(b, 'x')

import pandas as pd df = pd.read_csv("sales.csv") result = (df [df['date'] >= '2024-01-01'] # Filter [df['amount'] > 100] # Filter [['region', 'category', 'amount']] # Select columns .groupby(['region', 'category']) # Group .agg({ 'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count'] }) .reset_index() # Flatten .query('amount_sum > 10000') # Having .sort_values('amount_sum', ascending=False) # Sort .head(20) # Limit )

SELECT region, category, SUM(amount) AS amount_sum, AVG(amount) AS amount_mean, COUNT(amount) AS amount_count FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames') WHERE date >= '2024-01-01' AND amount > 100 GROUP BY region, category HAVING amount_sum > 10000 ORDER BY amount_sum DESC LIMIT 20

from chdb import datastore as pd ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv") result = (ds .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01') .filter(ds['amount'] > 100) .select('region', 'category', 'amount') .groupby('region', 'category') .agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count']}) .having(ds['sum'] > 10000) .sort('sum', ascending=False) .head(20) ) # View the generated SQL print(result.to_sql())

pandas Operation SQL Clause df[condition] WHERE df[['a', 'b']] SELECT a, b df.groupby('x') GROUP BY x .agg({'col': 'sum'}) SUM(col) .sort_values('x') ORDER BY x .head(n) LIMIT n pd.merge() JOIN .drop_duplicates() DISTINCT .having() HAVING

When writing DataStore code, think about what SQL you'd want:

# If you want: SELECT ... WHERE ... GROUP BY ... ORDER BY ... LIMIT # Write: ds.filter(...).groupby(...).agg(...).sort(...).head(...)

# See how your pandas code becomes SQL query = ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).groupby('y').sum() print(query.to_sql())

DataStore gives you SQL power with pandas syntax: