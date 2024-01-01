SQL for pandas Users
DataStore compiles pandas-style operations into optimized SQL. This guide helps pandas users understand the SQL behind their operations.
Viewing Generated SQL
Basic Operations Mapping
Filtering (WHERE)
|pandas
|SQL
df[df['age'] > 25]
WHERE age > 25
df[df['city'] == 'NYC']
WHERE city = 'NYC'
df[(df['x'] > 10) & (df['y'] < 20)]
WHERE x > 10 AND y < 20
df[(df['a'] == 1) | (df['b'] == 2)]
WHERE a = 1 OR b = 2
df[~(df['status'] == 'inactive')]
WHERE NOT status = 'inactive'
df[df['col'].isin([1, 2, 3])]
WHERE col IN (1, 2, 3)
df[df['val'].between(10, 20)]
WHERE val BETWEEN 10 AND 20
df[df['name'].str.contains('John')]
WHERE position('John' IN name) > 0
Selection (SELECT)
|pandas
|SQL
df['col']
SELECT col
df[['a', 'b', 'c']]
SELECT a, b, c
df.head(10)
LIMIT 10
df.tail(10)
|Complex (ORDER BY ... DESC LIMIT 10)
df.drop_duplicates()
SELECT DISTINCT *
Sorting (ORDER BY)
|pandas
|SQL
df.sort_values('col')
ORDER BY col ASC
df.sort_values('col', ascending=False)
ORDER BY col DESC
df.sort_values(['a', 'b'])
ORDER BY a ASC, b ASC
df.sort_values(['a', 'b'], ascending=[True, False])
ORDER BY a ASC, b DESC
df.nlargest(10, 'col')
ORDER BY col DESC LIMIT 10
df.nsmallest(5, 'col')
ORDER BY col ASC LIMIT 5
GroupBy and Aggregation
Basic GroupBy
|pandas
|SQL
df.groupby('city')['sales'].sum()
SELECT city, SUM(sales) FROM ... GROUP BY city
df.groupby('city')['sales'].mean()
SELECT city, AVG(sales) FROM ... GROUP BY city
df.groupby('city').size()
SELECT city, COUNT(*) FROM ... GROUP BY city
df.groupby(['a', 'b'])['c'].sum()
SELECT a, b, SUM(c) FROM ... GROUP BY a, b
Aggregation Functions
|pandas
|SQL
sum()
SUM()
mean()
AVG()
count()
COUNT()
min()
MIN()
max()
MAX()
std()
stddevPop()
var()
varPop()
median()
MEDIAN()
nunique()
COUNT(DISTINCT col)
first()
any()
last()
anyLast()
Multiple Aggregations
HAVING Clause
Joins
|pandas
|SQL
pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id')
JOIN df2 ON df1.id = df2.id
pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id', how='left')
LEFT JOIN df2 ON ...
pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id', how='right')
RIGHT JOIN df2 ON ...
pd.merge(df1, df2, on='id', how='outer')
FULL OUTER JOIN df2 ON ...
pd.merge(df1, df2, left_on='a', right_on='b')
JOIN df2 ON df1.a = df2.b
Join Example
String Operations
|pandas
|SQL
df['col'].str.upper()
upper(col)
df['col'].str.lower()
lower(col)
df['col'].str.len()
length(col)
df['col'].str.strip()
trim(col)
df['col'].str.contains('x')
position('x' IN col) > 0
df['col'].str.startswith('x')
startsWith(col, 'x')
df['col'].str.endswith('x')
endsWith(col, 'x')
df['col'].str.replace('a', 'b')
replace(col, 'a', 'b')
df['col'].str[:5]
substring(col, 1, 5)
DateTime Operations
|pandas
|SQL
df['date'].dt.year
toYear(date)
df['date'].dt.month
toMonth(date)
df['date'].dt.day
toDayOfMonth(date)
df['date'].dt.hour
toHour(date)
df['date'].dt.dayofweek
toDayOfWeek(date)
df['date'].dt.quarter
toQuarter(date)
Arithmetic Operations
|pandas
|SQL
df['a'] + df['b']
a + b
df['a'] - df['b']
a - b
df['a'] * df['b']
a * b
df['a'] / df['b']
a / b
df['a'] // df['b']
intDiv(a, b)
df['a'] % df['b']
a % b
df['a'] ** 2
pow(a, 2)
df['a'].abs()
abs(a)
df['a'].round(2)
round(a, 2)
NULL Handling
|pandas
|SQL
df['col'].isna()
isNull(col)
df['col'].notna()
isNotNull(col)
df.dropna()
WHERE col IS NOT NULL (for each col)
df.fillna(0)
ifNull(col, 0)
df.fillna({'a': 0, 'b': 'x'})
ifNull(a, 0), ifNull(b, 'x')
Complete Example
pandas Code
Equivalent SQL
DataStore Code
SQL Keywords Summary
|pandas Operation
|SQL Clause
df[condition]
WHERE
df[['a', 'b']]
SELECT a, b
df.groupby('x')
GROUP BY x
.agg({'col': 'sum'})
SUM(col)
.sort_values('x')
ORDER BY x
.head(n)
LIMIT n
pd.merge()
JOIN
.drop_duplicates()
DISTINCT
.having()
HAVING
Tips for pandas Users
1. Think in SQL Operations
When writing DataStore code, think about what SQL you'd want:
2. Use to_sql() to Learn
3. Leverage SQL Features
DataStore gives you SQL power with pandas syntax: