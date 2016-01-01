Installing chDB for Python

Python 3.8+ on macOS and Linux (x86_64 and ARM64)

CLI example:

Python file example:

Queries can return data using any supported format as well as Dataframe and Debug .

The following methods are available to access on-disk and in-memory data formats:

You can execute SQL and return desired format data.

Work with Parquet or CSV

Pandas DataFrame output

Query On Pandas DataFrame

Sessions will keep the state of query. All DDL and DML state will be kept in a directory. Directory path can be passed in as an argument. If it is not passed, a temporary directory will be created.

If the path is not specified, the temporary directory will be deleted when the Session object is deleted. Otherwise, the path will be kept.

Note that the default database is _local and the default engine is Memory which means all data will be stored in memory. If you want to store data in disk, you should create another database.

Some notes on the chDB Python UDF (User Defined Function) decorator.

The function should be stateless. Only UDFs are supported, not UDAFs (User Defined Aggregation Function). Default return type is String. If you want to change the return type, you can pass in the return type as an argument. The return type should be one of the following. The function should take in arguments of type String. As the input is TabSeparated, all arguments are strings. The function will be called for each line of input. Example: The function should be a pure Python function. You should import all Python modules used inside the function. The Python interpreter used is the same as the one used to run the script. You can get it from sys.executable .

You must inherit from chdb.PyReader class and implement the read method. The read method should: return a list of lists, the first dimension is the column, the second dimension is the row, the columns order should be the same as the first arg col_names of read . return an empty list when there is no more data to read. be stateful, the cursor should be updated in the read method. An optional get_schema method can be implemented to return the schema of the table. The prototype is def get_schema(self) -> List[Tuple[str, str]]: , the return value is a list of tuples, each tuple contains the column name and the column type. The column type should be one of the following.

Column types supported: pandas.Series , pyarrow.array , chdb.PyReader Data types supported: Int, UInt, Float, String, Date, DateTime, Decimal Python Object type will be converted to String Pandas DataFrame performance is all of the best, Arrow Table is better than PyReader

