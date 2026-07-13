In this guide, we will learn how to query Apache Arrow tables with chDB

How to query Apache Arrow with chDB

Python table function. Apache Arrow is a standardized column-oriented memory format that’s gained popularity in the data community. In this guide, we will learn how to query Apache Arrow using thetable function.

Let’s first create a virtual environment:

python -m venv .venv source .venv/bin/activate

And now we’ll install chDB. Make sure you have version 2.0.2 or higher:

pip install "chdb>=2.0.2"

And now we’re going to install PyArrow, pandas, and ipython:

pip install pyarrow pandas ipython

We’re going to use ipython to run the commands in the rest of the guide, which you can launch by running:

ipython

You can also use the code in a Python script or in your favorite notebook.

​ Creating an Apache Arrow table from a file

aws s3 cp \ --no-sign \ s3://ookla-open-data/parquet/performance/type=mobile/year=2023/quarter=2/2023-04-01_performance_mobile_tiles.parquet .

If you want to download more files, use aws s3 ls to get a list of all the files and then update the above command.

Next, we’ll import the Parquet module from the pyarrow package:

import pyarrow.parquet as pq

And then we can read the Parquet file into an Apache Arrow table:

arrow_table = pq.read_table( "./2023-04-01_performance_mobile_tiles.parquet" )

The schema is shown below:

arrow_table.schema

quadkey: string tile: string tile_x: double tile_y: double avg_d_kbps: int64 avg_u_kbps: int64 avg_lat_ms: int64 avg_lat_down_ms: int32 avg_lat_up_ms: int32 tests: int64 devices: int64

And we can get the row and column count by calling the shape attribute:

arrow_table.shape

(3864546, 11)

​ Querying Apache Arrow

Now let’s query the Arrow table from chDB. First, let’s import chDB:

import chdb

And then we can describe the table:

chdb.query( """ DESCRIBE Python(arrow_table) SETTINGS describe_compact_output=1 """ , "DataFrame" )

name type 0 quadkey String 1 tile String 2 tile_x Float64 3 tile_y Float64 4 avg_d_kbps Int64 5 avg_u_kbps Int64 6 avg_lat_ms Int64 7 avg_lat_down_ms Int32 8 avg_lat_up_ms Int32 9 tests Int64 10 devices Int64

We can also count the number of rows:

chdb.query( "SELECT count() FROM Python(arrow_table)" , "DataFrame" )

count() 0 3864546

Now, let’s do something a bit more interesting. The following query excludes the quadkey and tile.* columns and then computes the average and max values for all remaining column:

chdb.query( """ WITH numericColumns AS ( SELECT * EXCEPT ('tile.*') EXCEPT(quadkey) FROM Python(arrow_table) ) SELECT * APPLY(max), * APPLY(avg) APPLY(x -> round(x, 2)) FROM numericColumns """ , "Vertical" )