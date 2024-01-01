Execution Engine Configuration

DataStore can execute operations using different backends. This guide explains how to configure and optimize engine selection.

Engine Description Best For auto Automatically selects best engine per operation General use (default) chdb Forces all operations through ClickHouse SQL Large datasets, aggregations pandas Forces all operations through pandas Compatibility testing, pandas-specific features

from chdb.datastore.config import config # Option 1: Using set method config.set_execution_engine('auto') # Default config.set_execution_engine('chdb') # Force ClickHouse config.set_execution_engine('pandas') # Force pandas # Option 2: Using shortcuts config.use_auto() # Auto-select config.use_chdb() # Force ClickHouse config.use_pandas() # Force pandas

print(config.execution_engine) # 'auto', 'chdb', or 'pandas'

In auto mode (default), DataStore selects the optimal engine for each operation:

SQL-compatible filtering ( filter() , where() )

, ) Column selection ( select() )

) Sorting ( sort() , orderby() )

, ) Grouping and aggregation ( groupby().agg() )

) Joins ( join() , merge() )

, ) Distinct ( distinct() , drop_duplicates() )

, ) Limiting ( limit() , head() , tail() )

Custom apply functions ( apply(custom_func) )

) Complex pivot tables with custom aggregations

Operations not expressible in SQL

When input is already a pandas DataFrame

from chdb import datastore as pd from chdb.datastore.config import config config.use_auto() # Default ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv") # This uses chDB (SQL) result = (ds .filter(ds['amount'] > 100) # SQL: WHERE .groupby('region') # SQL: GROUP BY .agg({'amount': 'sum'}) # SQL: SUM() ) # This uses pandas (custom function) result = ds.apply(lambda row: complex_calculation(row), axis=1)

Force all operations through ClickHouse SQL:

config.use_chdb()

Processing large datasets (millions of rows)

Heavy aggregation workloads

When you want maximum SQL optimization

Consistent behavior across all operations

Operation Type Performance GroupBy/Aggregation Excellent (up to 20x faster) Complex Filtering Excellent Sorting Very Good Simple Single Filters Good (slight overhead)

Custom Python functions may not be supported

Some pandas-specific features require conversion

Force all operations through pandas:

config.use_pandas()

Compatibility testing with pandas

Using pandas-specific features

Debugging pandas-related issues

When data is already in pandas format

Operation Type Performance Simple Single Operations Good Custom Functions Excellent Complex Aggregations Slower than chDB Large Datasets Memory intensive

Configure the engine for operations that combine columns from different DataStores:

# Set cross-DataStore engine config.set_cross_datastore_engine('auto') config.set_cross_datastore_engine('chdb') config.set_cross_datastore_engine('pandas')

ds1 = pd.read_csv("sales.csv") ds2 = pd.read_csv("inventory.csv") # This operation involves two DataStores result = ds1.join(ds2, on='product_id') # Uses cross_datastore_engine setting

Operation requested │ ├─ Can be expressed in SQL? │ │ │ ├─ Yes → Use chDB │ │ │ └─ No → Use pandas │ └─ Cross-DataStore operation? │ └─ Use cross_datastore_engine setting

Some functions can have their engine explicitly configured:

from chdb.datastore.config import function_config # Force specific functions to use specific engine function_config.use_chdb('length', 'substring') function_config.use_pandas('upper', 'lower')

See Function Config for details.

Benchmark results on 10M rows:

Operation pandas (ms) chdb (ms) Speedup GroupBy count 347 17 19.93x Combined ops 1,535 234 6.56x Complex pipeline 2,047 380 5.39x Filter+Sort+Head 1,537 350 4.40x GroupBy agg 406 141 2.88x Single filter 276 526 0.52x

Key insights:

chDB excels at aggregations and complex pipelines

pandas is slightly faster for simple single operations

Use auto mode to get the best of both

config.use_auto() # Let DataStore decide

config.enable_profiling() # Run your workload # Check profiler report to see where time is spent

# For heavy aggregation workloads config.use_chdb() # For pandas compatibility testing config.use_pandas()

ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv") query = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25).groupby('city').agg({'salary': 'sum'}) # See what SQL will be generated query.explain()

# Check current engine print(config.execution_engine) # Enable debug to see what's happening config.enable_debug() # Try forcing specific engine config.use_chdb() # or config.use_pandas()

# Some pandas operations aren't supported in SQL # Solution: use auto mode config.use_auto() # Or explicitly convert to pandas first df = ds.to_df() result = df.some_pandas_specific_operation()