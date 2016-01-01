DataStore Class Reference

This reference documents the core classes in the DataStore API.

The main DataFrame-like class for data manipulation.

from chdb.datastore import DataStore

DataStore(data=None, columns=None, index=None, dtype=None, copy=None)

Parameters:

Parameter Type Description data dict/list/DataFrame/DataStore Input data columns list Column names index Index Row index dtype dict Column data types copy bool Copy data

Examples:

# From dictionary ds = DataStore({'a': [1, 2, 3], 'b': ['x', 'y', 'z']}) # From pandas DataFrame import pandas as pd ds = DataStore(pd.DataFrame({'a': [1, 2, 3]})) # Empty DataStore ds = DataStore()

Property Type Description columns Index Column names dtypes Series Column data types shape tuple (rows, columns) size int Total elements ndim int Number of dimensions (2) empty bool Is DataFrame empty values ndarray Underlying data as NumPy array index Index Row index T DataStore Transpose axes list List of axes

Method Description uri(uri) Universal factory from URI from_file(path, ...) Create from file from_df(df) Create from pandas DataFrame from_s3(url, ...) Create from S3 from_gcs(url, ...) Create from Google Cloud Storage from_azure(url, ...) Create from Azure Blob from_mysql(...) Create from MySQL from_postgresql(...) Create from PostgreSQL from_clickhouse(...) Create from ClickHouse from_mongodb(...) Create from MongoDB from_sqlite(...) Create from SQLite from_iceberg(path) Create from Iceberg table from_delta(path) Create from Delta Lake from_numbers(n) Create with sequential numbers from_random(rows, cols) Create with random data run_sql(query) Create from SQL query

See Factory Methods for details.

Method Returns Description select(*cols) DataStore Select columns filter(condition) DataStore Filter rows where(condition) DataStore Alias for filter sort(*cols, ascending=True) DataStore Sort rows orderby(*cols) DataStore Alias for sort limit(n) DataStore Limit rows offset(n) DataStore Skip rows distinct(subset=None) DataStore Remove duplicates groupby(*cols) LazyGroupBy Group rows having(condition) DataStore Filter groups join(right, ...) DataStore Join DataStores union(other, all=False) DataStore Combine DataStores when(cond, val) CaseWhen CASE WHEN

See Query Building for details.

See Pandas Compatibility for the complete list of 209 methods.

Indexing: head() , tail() , sample() , loc , iloc , at , iat , query() , isin() , where() , mask() , get() , xs() , pop()

Aggregation: sum() , mean() , std() , var() , min() , max() , median() , count() , nunique() , quantile() , describe() , corr() , cov() , skew() , kurt()

Manipulation: drop() , drop_duplicates() , dropna() , fillna() , replace() , rename() , assign() , astype() , copy()

Sorting: sort_values() , sort_index() , nlargest() , nsmallest() , rank()

Reshaping: pivot() , pivot_table() , melt() , stack() , unstack() , transpose() , explode() , squeeze()

Combining: merge() , join() , concat() , append() , combine() , update() , compare()

Apply/Transform: apply() , applymap() , map() , agg() , transform() , pipe() , groupby()

Time Series: rolling() , expanding() , ewm() , shift() , diff() , pct_change() , resample()

Method Description to_csv(path, ...) Export to CSV to_parquet(path, ...) Export to Parquet to_json(path, ...) Export to JSON to_excel(path, ...) Export to Excel to_df() Convert to pandas DataFrame to_pandas() Alias for to_df to_arrow() Convert to Arrow Table to_dict(orient) Convert to dictionary to_records() Convert to records to_numpy() Convert to NumPy array to_sql() Generate SQL string to_string() String representation to_markdown() Markdown table to_html() HTML table

See I/O Operations for details.

Method Description explain(verbose=False) Show execution plan clear_cache() Clear cached results

See Debugging for details.

Method Description __getitem__(key) ds['col'] , ds[['a', 'b']] , ds[condition] __setitem__(key, value) ds['col'] = value __delitem__(key) del ds['col'] __len__() len(ds) __iter__() for col in ds __contains__(key) 'col' in ds __repr__() repr(ds) __str__() str(ds) __eq__(other) ds == other __ne__(other) ds != other __lt__(other) ds < other __le__(other) ds <= other __gt__(other) ds > other __ge__(other) ds >= other __add__(other) ds + other __sub__(other) ds - other __mul__(other) ds * other __truediv__(other) ds / other __floordiv__(other) ds // other __mod__(other) ds % other __pow__(other) ds ** other __and__(other) ds & other __or__(other) `ds __invert__() ~ds __neg__() -ds __pos__() +ds __abs__() abs(ds)

Represents a column expression for lazy evaluation. Returned when accessing a column.

# ColumnExpr is returned automatically col = ds['name'] # Returns ColumnExpr

Property Type Description name str Column name dtype dtype Data type

Accessor Description Methods .str String operations 56 methods .dt DateTime operations 42+ methods .arr Array operations 37 methods .json JSON parsing 13 methods .url URL parsing 15 methods .ip IP address operations 9 methods .geo Geo/distance operations 14 methods

See Accessors for complete documentation.

ds['total'] = ds['price'] * ds['quantity'] ds['profit'] = ds['revenue'] - ds['cost'] ds['ratio'] = ds['a'] / ds['b'] ds['squared'] = ds['value'] ** 2 ds['remainder'] = ds['value'] % 10

ds[ds['age'] > 25] # Greater than ds[ds['age'] >= 25] # Greater or equal ds[ds['age'] < 25] # Less than ds[ds['age'] <= 25] # Less or equal ds[ds['name'] == 'Alice'] # Equal ds[ds['name'] != 'Bob'] # Not equal

ds[(ds['age'] > 25) & (ds['city'] == 'NYC')] # AND ds[(ds['age'] > 25) | (ds['city'] == 'NYC')] # OR ds[~(ds['status'] == 'inactive')] # NOT

Method Description as_(alias) Set alias name cast(dtype) Cast to type astype(dtype) Alias for cast isnull() Is NULL notnull() Is not NULL isna() Alias for isnull notna() Alias for notnull isin(values) In list of values between(low, high) Between two values fillna(value) Fill NULLs replace(to_replace, value) Replace values clip(lower, upper) Clip values abs() Absolute value round(decimals) Round values floor() Floor ceil() Ceiling apply(func) Apply function map(mapper) Map values

Method Description sum() Sum mean() Mean avg() Alias for mean min() Minimum max() Maximum count() Count non-null nunique() Unique count std() Standard deviation var() Variance median() Median quantile(q) Quantile first() First value last() Last value any() Any true all() All true

Represents a grouped DataStore for aggregation operations.

# LazyGroupBy is returned automatically grouped = ds.groupby('category') # Returns LazyGroupBy

Method Returns Description agg(spec) DataStore Aggregate aggregate(spec) DataStore Alias for agg sum() DataStore Sum per group mean() DataStore Mean per group count() DataStore Count per group min() DataStore Min per group max() DataStore Max per group std() DataStore Std dev per group var() DataStore Variance per group median() DataStore Median per group nunique() DataStore Unique count per group first() DataStore First value per group last() DataStore Last value per group nth(n) DataStore Nth value per group head(n) DataStore First n per group tail(n) DataStore Last n per group apply(func) DataStore Apply function per group transform(func) DataStore Transform per group filter(func) DataStore Filter groups

# Select column after groupby grouped['amount'].sum() # Returns DataStore grouped[['a', 'b']].sum() # Returns DataStore

# Single aggregation grouped.agg({'amount': 'sum'}) # Multiple aggregations per column grouped.agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count']}) # Named aggregations grouped.agg( total=('amount', 'sum'), average=('amount', 'mean'), count=('id', 'count') )

Represents a lazy Series (single column).

Property Type Description name str Series name dtype dtype Data type

Inherits most methods from ColumnExpr . Key methods:

Method Description value_counts() Value frequencies unique() Unique values nunique() Count unique mode() Mode value to_list() Convert to list to_numpy() Convert to array to_frame() Convert to DataStore

Namespace for ClickHouse functions.

from chdb.datastore import F, Field # Aggregations F.sum(Field('amount')) F.avg(Field('price')) F.count(Field('id')) F.quantile(Field('value'), 0.95) # Conditional F.sum_if(Field('amount'), Field('status') == 'completed') F.count_if(Field('active')) # Window F.row_number().over(order_by='date') F.lag('price', 1).over(partition_by='product', order_by='date')

See Aggregation for details.

Reference to a column by name.

from chdb.datastore import Field # Create field reference amount = Field('amount') price = Field('price') # Use in expressions F.sum(Field('amount')) F.avg(Field('price'))

Builder for CASE WHEN expressions.

# Create case-when expression result = (ds .when(ds['score'] >= 90, 'A') .when(ds['score'] >= 80, 'B') .when(ds['score'] >= 70, 'C') .otherwise('F') ) # Assign to column ds['grade'] = result

Window specification for window functions.