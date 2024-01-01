Migration from pandas

This guide helps you migrate existing pandas code to DataStore for better performance while maintaining compatibility.
The One-Line Migration
The simplest migration is changing your import:
# Before (pandas)
import pandas as pd
# After (DataStore)
from chdb import datastore as pd
That's it! Most pandas code works unchanged.
Step-by-Step Migration
Change the Import
# Change this:
import pandas as pd
# To this:
from chdb import datastore as pd
Test Your Code
Run your existing code. Most operations work unchanged:
from chdb import datastore as pd
# These all work the same
df = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
result = df[df['age'] > 25]
grouped = df.groupby('city')['salary'].mean()
df.to_csv("output.csv")
Handle Any Differences
A few operations behave differently. See
Key Differences below.
What Works Unchanged
Data Loading
# All these work the same
df = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
df = pd.read_parquet("data.parquet")
df = pd.read_json("data.json")
df = pd.read_excel("data.xlsx")
Filtering
# Boolean indexing
df[df['age'] > 25]
df[(df['age'] > 25) & (df['city'] == 'NYC')]
# query() method
df.query('age > 25 and salary > 50000')
Selection
# Column selection
df['name']
df[['name', 'age']]
# Row selection
df.head(10)
df.tail(10)
df.iloc[0:100]
GroupBy and Aggregation
# GroupBy
df.groupby('city')['salary'].mean()
df.groupby(['city', 'dept']).agg({'salary': ['sum', 'mean']})
Sorting
df.sort_values('salary', ascending=False)
df.sort_values(['city', 'age'])
String Operations
df['name'].str.upper()
df['name'].str.contains('John')
df['name'].str.len()
DateTime Operations
df['date'].dt.year
df['date'].dt.month
df['date'].dt.dayofweek
I/O Operations
df.to_csv("output.csv")
df.to_parquet("output.parquet")
df.to_json("output.json")
Key Differences
1. Lazy Evaluation
DataStore operations are lazy - they don't execute until results are needed.
pandas:
# Executes immediately
result = df[df['age'] > 25]
print(type(result)) # pandas.DataFrame
DataStore:
# Builds query, doesn't execute yet
result = ds[ds['age'] > 25]
print(type(result)) # DataStore (lazy)
# Executes when you need the data
print(result) # Triggers execution
df = result.to_df() # Triggers execution
2. Return Types
Operation pandas Returns DataStore Returns
df['col']
Series ColumnExpr (lazy)
df[['a', 'b']]
DataFrame DataStore (lazy)
df[condition]
DataFrame DataStore (lazy)
df.groupby('x')
GroupBy LazyGroupBy 3. No inplace Parameter
DataStore doesn't support
inplace=True. Always use the return value:
pandas:
df.drop(columns=['col'], inplace=True)
DataStore:
ds = ds.drop(columns=['col']) # Assign the result
4. Comparing DataStores
pandas doesn't recognize DataStore objects, so use
to_pandas() for comparison:
# This may not work as expected
df == ds # pandas doesn't know DataStore
# Do this instead
df.equals(ds.to_pandas())
5. Row Order
DataStore may not preserve row order for file sources (like SQL databases). Use explicit sorting:
# pandas preserves order
df = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
# DataStore - use sort for guaranteed order
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
ds = ds.sort('id') # Explicit ordering
Migration Patterns
Pattern 1: Read-Analyze-Write
# pandas
import pandas as pd
df = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
result = df[df['amount'] > 100].groupby('category')['amount'].sum()
result.to_csv("output.csv")
# DataStore - same code works!
from chdb import datastore as pd
df = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
result = df[df['amount'] > 100].groupby('category')['amount'].sum()
result.to_csv("output.csv")
Pattern 2: DataFrame with pandas Operations
If you need pandas-specific features, convert at the end:
from chdb import datastore as pd
# Fast DataStore operations
ds = pd.read_csv("large_data.csv")
ds = ds.filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01')
ds = ds.filter(ds['amount'] > 100)
# Convert to pandas for specific features
df = ds.to_df()
df_pivoted = df.pivot_table(...) # pandas-specific
Pattern 3: Mixed Workflow
from chdb import datastore as pd
import pandas
# Start with DataStore for fast filtering
ds = pd.read_csv("huge_file.csv") # 10M rows
ds = ds.filter(ds['year'] == 2024) # Fast SQL filter
ds = ds.select('col1', 'col2', 'col3') # Column pruning
# Convert for pandas-specific operations
df = ds.to_df() # Now only ~100K rows
result = df.apply(complex_custom_function) # pandas
Performance Comparison
DataStore is significantly faster for large datasets:
Operation pandas DataStore Speedup GroupBy count 347ms 17ms 19.93x Complex pipeline 2,047ms 380ms 5.39x Filter+Sort+Head 1,537ms 350ms 4.40x GroupBy agg 406ms 141ms 2.88x
Benchmark on 10M rows
Troubleshooting Migration
Issue: Operation Not Working
Some pandas operations may not be supported. Check:
Is the operation in the
compatibility list? Try converting to pandas first:
ds.to_df().operation()
Issue: Different Results
Enable debug logging to understand what's happening:
from chdb.datastore.config import config
config.enable_debug()
# View the SQL being generated
ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).explain()
Issue: Slow Performance
Check your execution pattern:
# Bad: Multiple small executions
for i in range(1000):
result = ds.filter(ds['id'] == i).to_df()
# Good: Single execution
result = ds.filter(ds['id'].isin(ids)).to_df()
Issue: Type Mismatches
DataStore may infer types differently:
# Check types
print(ds.dtypes)
# Force conversion
ds['col'] = ds['col'].astype('int64')
Gradual Migration Strategy
Week 1: Test Compatibility
# Keep both imports
import pandas as pd
from chdb import datastore as ds
# Compare results
pdf = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
dsf = ds.read_csv("data.csv")
# Verify they match
assert pdf.equals(dsf.to_pandas())
Week 2: Switch Simple Scripts
Start with scripts that:
Read large files
Do filtering and aggregation
Don't use custom apply functions
Week 3: Handle Complex Cases
For scripts with custom functions:
from chdb import datastore as pd
# Let DataStore handle the heavy lifting
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
ds = ds.filter(ds['year'] == 2024) # SQL
# Convert for custom work
df = ds.to_df()
result = df.apply(my_custom_function)
Week 4: Full Migration
Switch all scripts to DataStore import.
FAQ
Can I use both pandas and DataStore?
Yes! Convert between them freely:
from chdb import datastore as ds
import pandas as pd
# DataStore to pandas
df = ds_result.to_pandas()
# pandas to DataStore
ds = ds.DataFrame(pd_result)
Will my tests still pass?
Most tests should pass. For comparison tests, convert to pandas:
def test_my_function():
result = my_function()
expected = pd.DataFrame(...)
pd.testing.assert_frame_equal(result.to_pandas(), expected)
Can I use DataStore in Jupyter?
Yes! DataStore works in Jupyter notebooks:
from chdb import datastore as pd
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
ds.head() # Displays nicely in Jupyter
How do I report issues?
If you find compatibility issues, report them at:
https://github.com/chdb-io/chdb/issues