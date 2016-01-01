DataStore: Pandas-Compatible API with SQL Optimization

DataStore is chDB's pandas-compatible API that combines the familiar pandas DataFrame interface with the power of SQL query optimization. Write pandas-style code, get ClickHouse performance.

Pandas Compatibility : 209 pandas DataFrame methods, 56 .str methods, 42+ .dt methods

: 209 pandas DataFrame methods, 56 methods, 42+ methods SQL Optimization : Operations automatically compile to optimized SQL queries

: Operations automatically compile to optimized SQL queries Lazy Evaluation : Operations are deferred until results are needed

: Operations are deferred until results are needed 630+ API Methods : Comprehensive API surface for data manipulation

: Comprehensive API surface for data manipulation ClickHouse Extensions: Additional accessors ( .arr , .json , .url , .ip , .geo ) not available in pandas

DataStore uses lazy evaluation with dual-engine execution:

Lazy Operation Chain: Operations are recorded, not executed immediately Smart Engine Selection: QueryPlanner routes each segment to optimal engine (chDB for SQL, Pandas for complex ops) Intermediate Caching: Results cached at each step for fast iterative exploration

See Execution Model for details.

# Before (pandas) import pandas as pd df = pd.read_csv("data.csv") result = df[df['age'] > 25].groupby('city')['salary'].mean() # After (DataStore) - just change the import! from chdb import datastore as pd df = pd.read_csv("data.csv") result = df[df['age'] > 25].groupby('city')['salary'].mean()

Your existing pandas code works unchanged, but now runs on the ClickHouse engine.

DataStore delivers significant performance improvements over pandas, especially for aggregation and complex pipelines:

Operation Pandas DataStore Speedup GroupBy count 347ms 17ms 19.93x Complex pipeline 2,047ms 380ms 5.39x Filter+Sort+Head 1,537ms 350ms 4.40x GroupBy agg 406ms 141ms 2.88x

Benchmark on 10M rows. See benchmark script and Performance Guide for details.

Use DataStore when:

Working with large datasets (millions of rows)

Performing aggregations and groupby operations

Querying data from files, databases, or cloud storage

Building complex data pipelines

You want pandas API with better performance

Use raw SQL API when:

You prefer writing SQL directly

You need fine-grained control over query execution

Working with ClickHouse-specific features not exposed in pandas API

Feature Pandas Polars DuckDB DataStore Pandas API compatible - Partial No Full Lazy evaluation No Yes Yes Yes SQL query support No Yes Yes Yes ClickHouse functions No No No Yes String/DateTime accessors Yes Yes No Yes + extras Array/JSON/URL/IP/Geo No Partial No Yes Direct file queries No Yes Yes Yes Cloud storage support No Limited Yes Yes

Category Count Coverage DataFrame methods 209 100% of pandas Series.str accessor 56 100% of pandas Series.dt accessor 42+ 100%+ (includes ClickHouse extras) Series.arr accessor 37 ClickHouse-specific Series.json accessor 13 ClickHouse-specific Series.url accessor 15 ClickHouse-specific Series.ip accessor 9 ClickHouse-specific Series.geo accessor 14 ClickHouse-specific Total API methods 630+ -

Quickstart - Installation and basic usage

Migration from Pandas - Step-by-step migration guide

Execution Model - Lazy evaluation and caching

Class Reference - Complete API reference

Configuration - All configuration options

Debugging - Explain, profiling, and logging

from chdb import datastore as pd # Read data from various sources ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv") # or: ds = pd.DataStore.uri("s3://bucket/sales.parquet") # or: ds = pd.DataStore.from_mysql("mysql://user:pass@host/db/table") # Familiar pandas operations - automatically optimized to SQL result = (ds .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000) # WHERE amount > 1000 .groupby('region') # GROUP BY region .agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean']}) # SUM(amount), AVG(amount) .sort_values('sum', ascending=False) # ORDER BY sum DESC .head(10) # LIMIT 10 ) # View the generated SQL print(result.to_sql()) # Execute and get results df = result.to_df() # Returns pandas DataFrame