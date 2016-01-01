DataStore Configuration

DataStore provides comprehensive configuration options for execution engine selection, logging, caching, profiling, and dtype correction.

from chdb.datastore.config import config # Quick setup presets config.enable_debug() # Enable verbose logging config.use_chdb() # Force ClickHouse engine config.use_pandas() # Force pandas engine config.use_auto() # Auto-select engine (default) config.enable_profiling() # Enable performance profiling

Category Option Values Default Description Logging log_level DEBUG/INFO/WARNING/ERROR WARNING Log verbosity log_format "simple", "verbose" "simple" Log message format Cache cache_enabled True/False True Enable result caching cache_ttl float (seconds) 0.0 Cache time-to-live Engine execution_engine "auto", "chdb", "pandas" "auto" Execution engine cross_datastore_engine "auto", "chdb", "pandas" "auto" Cross-DataStore operations Profiling profiling_enabled True/False False Enable profiling Dtype correction_level NONE/CRITICAL/HIGH/MEDIUM/ALL HIGH Dtype correction level

from chdb.datastore.config import config import logging # Set log level config.set_log_level(logging.DEBUG) config.set_log_level(logging.INFO) config.set_log_level(logging.WARNING) # Default config.set_log_level(logging.ERROR) # Set log format config.set_log_format("simple") # Default config.set_log_format("verbose") # More details # Quick enable debug mode config.enable_debug() # Sets DEBUG level + verbose format

See Logging for details.

# Enable/disable caching config.set_cache_enabled(True) # Default config.set_cache_enabled(False) # Disable caching # Set cache TTL (time-to-live) config.set_cache_ttl(60.0) # Cache expires after 60 seconds config.set_cache_ttl(0.0) # No expiration (default) # Check current settings print(config.cache_enabled) print(config.cache_ttl)

# Set execution engine config.set_execution_engine('auto') # Auto-select (default) config.set_execution_engine('chdb') # Force ClickHouse config.set_execution_engine('pandas') # Force pandas # Quick presets config.use_auto() # Auto-select config.use_chdb() # Force ClickHouse config.use_pandas() # Force pandas # Cross-DataStore engine (for operations between different DataStores) config.set_cross_datastore_engine('auto') config.set_cross_datastore_engine('chdb') config.set_cross_datastore_engine('pandas') # Check current engine print(config.execution_engine)

See Execution Engine for details.

# Enable profiling config.enable_profiling() config.set_profiling_enabled(True) # Disable profiling config.set_profiling_enabled(False) # Check if profiling is enabled print(config.profiling_enabled)

See Profiling for details.

from chdb.datastore.dtype_correction.config import CorrectionLevel # Set correction level config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.NONE) # No correction config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.CRITICAL) # Critical types only config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.HIGH) # Default config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.MEDIUM) # More corrections config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.ALL) # All corrections

The config object is a singleton that manages all settings:

from chdb.datastore.config import config # Read settings print(config.log_level) print(config.execution_engine) print(config.cache_enabled) print(config.profiling_enabled) # Modify settings config.set_log_level(logging.DEBUG) config.set_execution_engine('chdb') config.set_cache_enabled(False) config.enable_profiling()

from chdb import datastore as pd from chdb.datastore.config import config # Configure at script start config.enable_debug() config.use_chdb() config.enable_profiling() # Your DataStore code ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv") result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25).groupby('city').agg({'salary': 'mean'})

# Planned feature: temporary configuration with config.override(execution_engine='pandas'): result = ds.process() # Original settings restored

from chdb.datastore.config import config config.enable_debug() # Verbose logging config.enable_profiling() # Performance tracking config.set_cache_enabled(False) # Disable caching for fresh results

from chdb.datastore.config import config import logging config.set_log_level(logging.WARNING) # Minimal logging config.set_execution_engine('auto') # Optimal engine selection config.set_cache_enabled(True) # Enable caching config.set_profiling_enabled(False) # Disable profiling overhead

from chdb.datastore.config import config config.use_chdb() # Force ClickHouse for benchmarks config.enable_profiling() # Track performance config.set_cache_enabled(False) # Disable cache for accurate timing

from chdb.datastore.config import config config.use_pandas() # Force pandas engine config.enable_debug() # See what operations are used