DataStore Configuration

DataStore provides comprehensive configuration options for execution engine selection, logging, caching, profiling, and dtype correction.
Quick Reference
from chdb.datastore.config import config
# Quick setup presets
config.enable_debug() # Enable verbose logging
config.use_chdb() # Force ClickHouse engine
config.use_pandas() # Force pandas engine
config.use_auto() # Auto-select engine (default)
config.enable_profiling() # Enable performance profiling
All Configuration Options
|Category
|Option
|Values
|Default
|Description
|Logging
log_level
|DEBUG/INFO/WARNING/ERROR
|WARNING
|Log verbosity
log_format
|"simple", "verbose"
|"simple"
|Log message format
|Cache
cache_enabled
|True/False
|True
|Enable result caching
cache_ttl
|float (seconds)
|0.0
|Cache time-to-live
|Engine
execution_engine
|"auto", "chdb", "pandas"
|"auto"
|Execution engine
cross_datastore_engine
|"auto", "chdb", "pandas"
|"auto"
|Cross-DataStore operations
|Profiling
profiling_enabled
|True/False
|False
|Enable profiling
|Dtype
correction_level
|NONE/CRITICAL/HIGH/MEDIUM/ALL
|HIGH
|Dtype correction level
Configuration Methods
Logging Configuration
from chdb.datastore.config import config
import logging
# Set log level
config.set_log_level(logging.DEBUG)
config.set_log_level(logging.INFO)
config.set_log_level(logging.WARNING) # Default
config.set_log_level(logging.ERROR)
# Set log format
config.set_log_format("simple") # Default
config.set_log_format("verbose") # More details
# Quick enable debug mode
config.enable_debug() # Sets DEBUG level + verbose format
See Logging for details.
Cache Configuration
# Enable/disable caching
config.set_cache_enabled(True) # Default
config.set_cache_enabled(False) # Disable caching
# Set cache TTL (time-to-live)
config.set_cache_ttl(60.0) # Cache expires after 60 seconds
config.set_cache_ttl(0.0) # No expiration (default)
# Check current settings
print(config.cache_enabled)
print(config.cache_ttl)
Engine Configuration
# Set execution engine
config.set_execution_engine('auto') # Auto-select (default)
config.set_execution_engine('chdb') # Force ClickHouse
config.set_execution_engine('pandas') # Force pandas
# Quick presets
config.use_auto() # Auto-select
config.use_chdb() # Force ClickHouse
config.use_pandas() # Force pandas
# Cross-DataStore engine (for operations between different DataStores)
config.set_cross_datastore_engine('auto')
config.set_cross_datastore_engine('chdb')
config.set_cross_datastore_engine('pandas')
# Check current engine
print(config.execution_engine)
See Execution Engine for details.
Profiling Configuration
# Enable profiling
config.enable_profiling()
config.set_profiling_enabled(True)
# Disable profiling
config.set_profiling_enabled(False)
# Check if profiling is enabled
print(config.profiling_enabled)
See Profiling for details.
Dtype Correction
from chdb.datastore.dtype_correction.config import CorrectionLevel
# Set correction level
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.NONE) # No correction
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.CRITICAL) # Critical types only
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.HIGH) # Default
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.MEDIUM) # More corrections
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.ALL) # All corrections
Using config Object
The
config object is a singleton that manages all settings:
from chdb.datastore.config import config
# Read settings
print(config.log_level)
print(config.execution_engine)
print(config.cache_enabled)
print(config.profiling_enabled)
# Modify settings
config.set_log_level(logging.DEBUG)
config.set_execution_engine('chdb')
config.set_cache_enabled(False)
config.enable_profiling()
Configuration in Code
Per-Script Configuration
from chdb import datastore as pd
from chdb.datastore.config import config
# Configure at script start
config.enable_debug()
config.use_chdb()
config.enable_profiling()
# Your DataStore code
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25).groupby('city').agg({'salary': 'mean'})
Context Manager (Future)
# Planned feature: temporary configuration
with config.override(execution_engine='pandas'):
result = ds.process()
# Original settings restored
Common Configuration Scenarios
Development/Debugging
from chdb.datastore.config import config
config.enable_debug() # Verbose logging
config.enable_profiling() # Performance tracking
config.set_cache_enabled(False) # Disable caching for fresh results
Production
from chdb.datastore.config import config
import logging
config.set_log_level(logging.WARNING) # Minimal logging
config.set_execution_engine('auto') # Optimal engine selection
config.set_cache_enabled(True) # Enable caching
config.set_profiling_enabled(False) # Disable profiling overhead
Performance Testing
from chdb.datastore.config import config
config.use_chdb() # Force ClickHouse for benchmarks
config.enable_profiling() # Track performance
config.set_cache_enabled(False) # Disable cache for accurate timing
Pandas Compatibility Testing
from chdb.datastore.config import config
config.use_pandas() # Force pandas engine
config.enable_debug() # See what operations are used