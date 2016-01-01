Data Formats

When it comes to data formats, chDB is 100% feature compatible with ClickHouse.

Input formats are used to parse the data provided to INSERT and SELECT from a file-backed table such as File , URL or S3 . Output formats are used to arrange the results of a SELECT , and to perform INSERT s into a file-backed table. As well as the data formats that ClickHouse supports, chDB also supports:

ArrowTable as an output format, the type is Python pyarrow.Table

as an output format, the type is Python DataFrame as an input and output format, the type is Python pandas.DataFrame . For examples, see test_joindf.py

as an input and output format, the type is Python . For examples, see Debug as ab output (as an alias of CSV ), but with enabled debug verbose output from ClickHouse.

The supported data formats from ClickHouse are:

Format Input Output TabSeparated ✔ ✔ TabSeparatedRaw ✔ ✔ TabSeparatedWithNames ✔ ✔ TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ TabSeparatedRawWithNames ✔ ✔ TabSeparatedRawWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ Template ✔ ✔ TemplateIgnoreSpaces ✔ ✗ CSV ✔ ✔ CSVWithNames ✔ ✔ CSVWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ CustomSeparated ✔ ✔ CustomSeparatedWithNames ✔ ✔ CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ SQLInsert ✗ ✔ Values ✔ ✔ Vertical ✗ ✔ JSON ✔ ✔ JSONAsString ✔ ✗ JSONStrings ✔ ✔ JSONColumns ✔ ✔ JSONColumnsWithMetadata ✔ ✔ JSONCompact ✔ ✔ JSONCompactStrings ✗ ✔ JSONCompactColumns ✔ ✔ JSONEachRow ✔ ✔ PrettyJSONEachRow ✗ ✔ JSONEachRowWithProgress ✗ ✔ JSONStringsEachRow ✔ ✔ JSONStringsEachRowWithProgress ✗ ✔ JSONCompactEachRow ✔ ✔ JSONCompactEachRowWithNames ✔ ✔ JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ JSONCompactStringsEachRow ✔ ✔ JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames ✔ ✔ JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ JSONObjectEachRow ✔ ✔ BSONEachRow ✔ ✔ TSKV ✔ ✔ Pretty ✗ ✔ PrettyNoEscapes ✗ ✔ PrettyMonoBlock ✗ ✔ PrettyNoEscapesMonoBlock ✗ ✔ PrettyCompact ✗ ✔ PrettyCompactNoEscapes ✗ ✔ PrettyCompactMonoBlock ✗ ✔ PrettyCompactNoEscapesMonoBlock ✗ ✔ PrettySpace ✗ ✔ PrettySpaceNoEscapes ✗ ✔ PrettySpaceMonoBlock ✗ ✔ PrettySpaceNoEscapesMonoBlock ✗ ✔ Prometheus ✗ ✔ Protobuf ✔ ✔ ProtobufSingle ✔ ✔ Avro ✔ ✔ AvroConfluent ✔ ✗ Parquet ✔ ✔ ParquetMetadata ✔ ✗ Arrow ✔ ✔ ArrowStream ✔ ✔ ORC ✔ ✔ One ✔ ✗ RowBinary ✔ ✔ RowBinaryWithNames ✔ ✔ RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ RowBinaryWithDefaults ✔ ✔ Native ✔ ✔ Null ✗ ✔ XML ✗ ✔ CapnProto ✔ ✔ LineAsString ✔ ✔ Regexp ✔ ✗ RawBLOB ✔ ✔ MsgPack ✔ ✔ MySQLDump ✔ ✗ Markdown ✗ ✔

For further information and examples, see ClickHouse formats for input and output data.