Data Formats
When it comes to data formats, chDB is 100% feature compatible with ClickHouse.
Input formats are used to parse the data provided to
INSERT and
SELECT from a file-backed table such as
File,
URL or
S3.
Output formats are used to arrange the results of a
SELECT, and to perform
INSERTs into a file-backed table.
As well as the data formats that ClickHouse supports, chDB also supports:
ArrowTableas an output format, the type is Python
pyarrow.Table
DataFrameas an input and output format, the type is Python
pandas.DataFrame. For examples, see
test_joindf.py
Debugas ab output (as an alias of
CSV), but with enabled debug verbose output from ClickHouse.
The supported data formats from ClickHouse are:
|Format
|Input
|Output
|TabSeparated
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedRaw
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedWithNames
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedRawWithNames
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedRawWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|Template
|✔
|✔
|TemplateIgnoreSpaces
|✔
|✗
|CSV
|✔
|✔
|CSVWithNames
|✔
|✔
|CSVWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|CustomSeparated
|✔
|✔
|CustomSeparatedWithNames
|✔
|✔
|CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|SQLInsert
|✗
|✔
|Values
|✔
|✔
|Vertical
|✗
|✔
|JSON
|✔
|✔
|JSONAsString
|✔
|✗
|JSONStrings
|✔
|✔
|JSONColumns
|✔
|✔
|JSONColumnsWithMetadata
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompact
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStrings
|✗
|✔
|JSONCompactColumns
|✔
|✔
|JSONEachRow
|✔
|✔
|PrettyJSONEachRow
|✗
|✔
|JSONEachRowWithProgress
|✗
|✔
|JSONStringsEachRow
|✔
|✔
|JSONStringsEachRowWithProgress
|✗
|✔
|JSONCompactEachRow
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactEachRowWithNames
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStringsEachRow
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|JSONObjectEachRow
|✔
|✔
|BSONEachRow
|✔
|✔
|TSKV
|✔
|✔
|Pretty
|✗
|✔
|PrettyNoEscapes
|✗
|✔
|PrettyMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettyNoEscapesMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompact
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompactNoEscapes
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompactMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompactNoEscapesMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpace
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpaceNoEscapes
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpaceMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpaceNoEscapesMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|Prometheus
|✗
|✔
|Protobuf
|✔
|✔
|ProtobufSingle
|✔
|✔
|Avro
|✔
|✔
|AvroConfluent
|✔
|✗
|Parquet
|✔
|✔
|ParquetMetadata
|✔
|✗
|Arrow
|✔
|✔
|ArrowStream
|✔
|✔
|ORC
|✔
|✔
|One
|✔
|✗
|RowBinary
|✔
|✔
|RowBinaryWithNames
|✔
|✔
|RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|RowBinaryWithDefaults
|✔
|✔
|Native
|✔
|✔
|Null
|✗
|✔
|XML
|✗
|✔
|CapnProto
|✔
|✔
|LineAsString
|✔
|✔
|Regexp
|✔
|✗
|RawBLOB
|✔
|✔
|MsgPack
|✔
|✔
|MySQLDump
|✔
|✗
|Markdown
|✗
|✔
For further information and examples, see ClickHouse formats for input and output data.