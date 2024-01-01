Performance Mode

DataStore has two compatibility modes that control whether output is shaped for pandas compatibility or optimized for raw SQL performance.

Mode compat_mode value Description Pandas (default) "pandas" Full pandas behavior compatibility. Row order preserved, MultiIndex, set_index, dtype corrections, stable sort tiebreakers, -If / isNaN wrappers. Performance "performance" SQL-first execution. All pandas compatibility overhead removed. Maximum throughput, but results may differ structurally from pandas.

Overhead Pandas mode behavior Performance mode behavior Row-order preservation _row_id injection, rowNumberInAllBlocks() , __orig_row_num__ subqueries Disabled — row order not guaranteed Stable sort tiebreaker rowNumberInAllBlocks() ASC appended to ORDER BY Disabled — ties may have arbitrary order Parquet preserve_order input_format_parquet_preserve_order=1 Disabled — parallel Parquet reading allowed GroupBy auto ORDER BY ORDER BY group_key added (pandas default sort=True ) Disabled — groups returned in arbitrary order GroupBy dropna WHERE WHERE key IS NOT NULL added (pandas default dropna=True ) Disabled — NULL groups included GroupBy set_index Group keys set as index Disabled — group keys stay as columns MultiIndex columns agg({'col': ['sum','mean']}) returns MultiIndex columns Disabled — flat column names ( col_sum , col_mean ) -If / isNaN wrappers sumIf(col, NOT isNaN(col)) for skipna Disabled — plain sum(col) (ClickHouse natively skips NULL) toInt64 on count toInt64(count()) to match pandas int64 Disabled — native SQL dtype returned fillna(0) for all-NaN sum Sum of all-NaN returns 0 (pandas behavior) Disabled — returns NULL Dtype corrections abs() unsigned→signed, etc. Disabled — native SQL dtypes Index preservation Restores original index after SQL execution Disabled first() / last() argMin/argMax(col, rowNumberInAllBlocks()) any(col) / anyLast(col) — faster but non-deterministic Single-SQL aggregation ColumnExpr groupby materializes intermediate DataFrame Injects LazyGroupByAgg into lazy ops chain — single SQL query

from chdb.datastore.config import config # Enable performance mode config.use_performance_mode() # Back to pandas compatibility config.use_pandas_compat() # Check current mode print(config.compat_mode) # 'pandas' or 'performance'

from chdb.datastore.config import set_compat_mode, CompatMode, is_performance_mode # Enable performance mode set_compat_mode(CompatMode.PERFORMANCE) # Check print(is_performance_mode()) # True # Back to default set_compat_mode(CompatMode.PANDAS)

from chdb import use_performance_mode, use_pandas_compat use_performance_mode() # ... high-performance operations ... use_pandas_compat()

Note Setting performance mode automatically sets the execution engine to chdb . You do not need to call config.use_chdb() separately.

Use performance mode when:

Processing large datasets (hundreds of thousands to millions of rows)

Running aggregation-heavy workloads (groupby, sum, mean, count)

Row order does not matter (e.g., aggregated results, reports, dashboards)

You want maximum SQL throughput and minimal overhead

Memory usage is a concern (parallel Parquet reading, no intermediate DataFrames)

Stay in pandas mode when:

You need exact pandas behavior (row order, MultiIndex, dtypes)

You rely on first() / last() returning the true first/last row

/ returning the true first/last row You use shift() , diff() , cumsum() that depend on row order

, , that depend on row order You're writing tests that compare DataStore output with pandas

In performance mode, row order is not guaranteed for any operation. This includes:

Filter results

GroupBy aggregation results

head() / tail() without explicit sort_values()

/ without explicit first() / last() aggregations

If you need ordered results, add an explicit sort_values() :

config.use_performance_mode() ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv") # Unordered (fast) result = ds.groupby("region")["revenue"].sum() # Ordered (still fast, just adds ORDER BY) result = ds.groupby("region")["revenue"].sum().sort_values()

Aspect Pandas mode Performance mode Group key location Index (via set_index ) Regular column Group order Sorted by key (default) Arbitrary order NULL groups Excluded (default dropna=True ) Included Column format MultiIndex for multi-agg Flat names ( col_func ) first() / last() Deterministic (row order) Non-deterministic ( any() / anyLast() )

config.use_performance_mode() # Sum of all-NaN group returns NULL (not 0) # Count returns native uint64 (not forced int64) # No -If wrappers: sum() instead of sumIf() result = ds.groupby("cat")["val"].sum()

In performance mode, ColumnExpr groupby aggregation (e.g., ds[condition].groupby('col')['val'].sum() ) is executed as a single SQL query instead of the two-step process used in pandas mode:

config.use_performance_mode() # Pandas mode: two SQL queries (filter → materialize → groupby) # Performance mode: one SQL query (WHERE + GROUP BY in same query) result = ds[ds["rating"] > 3.5].groupby("category")["revenue"].sum() # Generated SQL (single query): # SELECT category, sum(revenue) FROM data WHERE rating > 3.5 GROUP BY category

This eliminates the intermediate DataFrame materialization and can significantly reduce memory usage and execution time.

Performance mode ( compat_mode ) and execution engine ( execution_engine ) are independent configuration axes:

Config Controls Values execution_engine Which engine runs the computation auto , chdb , pandas compat_mode Whether to reshape output for pandas compatibility pandas , performance

Setting compat_mode='performance' automatically sets execution_engine='chdb' , since performance mode is designed for SQL execution.

from chdb.datastore.config import config # These are independent config.use_chdb() # Force chDB engine, keep pandas compat config.use_performance_mode() # Force chDB + remove pandas overhead

When writing tests for performance mode, results may differ from pandas in row order and structural format. Use these strategies:

# Sort both sides by the same columns before comparing ds_result = ds.groupby("cat")["val"].sum() pd_result = pd_df.groupby("cat")["val"].sum() ds_sorted = ds_result.sort_index() pd_sorted = pd_result.sort_index() np.testing.assert_array_equal(ds_sorted.values, pd_sorted.values)

# first() with any() returns an arbitrary element from the group result = ds.groupby("cat")["val"].first() for group_key in groups: assert result.loc[group_key] in group_values[group_key]

# head() without sort_values: row set is non-deterministic result = ds.head(5) assert len(result) == 5 assert set(result.columns) == expected_columns

from chdb.datastore.config import config config.use_performance_mode() # All subsequent operations benefit ds = pd.read_parquet("data.parquet") result = ds[ds["amount"] > 100].groupby("region")["amount"].sum()

# For display or downstream processing that expects order result = (ds .groupby("region")["revenue"].sum() .sort_values(ascending=False) )

config.use_performance_mode() # ETL pipeline — order doesn't matter, throughput does summary = (ds .filter(ds["date"] >= "2024-01-01") .groupby(["region", "product"]) .agg({"revenue": "sum", "quantity": "sum", "rating": "mean"}) ) summary.to_df().to_parquet("summary.parquet")