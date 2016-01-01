Python API Reference
Core Query Functions
chdb.query
Execute SQL query using chDB engine.
This is the main query function that executes SQL statements using the embedded ClickHouse engine. Supports various output formats and can work with in-memory or file-based databases.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
sql
|str
|required
|SQL query string to execute
output_format
|str
"CSV"
|Output format for results. Supported formats:
•
"CSV" - Comma-separated values
•
"JSON" - JSON format
•
"Arrow" - Apache Arrow format
•
"Parquet" - Parquet format
•
"DataFrame" - Pandas DataFrame
•
"ArrowTable" - PyArrow Table
•
"Debug" - Enable verbose logging
path
|str
""
|Database file path. Defaults to in-memory database.
Can be a file path or
":memory:" for in-memory database
udf_path
|str
""
|Path to User-Defined Functions directory
Returns
Returns the query result in the specified format:
|Return Type
|Condition
str
|For text formats like CSV, JSON
pd.DataFrame
|When
output_format is
"DataFrame" or
"dataframe"
pa.Table
|When
output_format is
"ArrowTable" or
"arrowtable"
|chdb result object
|For other formats
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
ChdbError
|If the SQL query execution fails
ImportError
|If required dependencies are missing for DataFrame/Arrow formats
Examples
chdb.sql
chdb.to_arrowTable
Convert query result to PyArrow Table.
Converts a chDB query result to a PyArrow Table for efficient columnar data processing. Returns an empty table if the result is empty.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
res
|chDB query result object containing binary Arrow data
Returns
|Return type
|Description
pa.Table
|PyArrow Table containing the query results
Raises
|Error type
|Description
ImportError
|If pyarrow or pandas are not installed
Example
chdb.to_df
Convert query result to pandas DataFrame.
Converts a chDB query result to a pandas DataFrame by first converting to PyArrow Table and then to pandas using multi-threading for better performance.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
r
|chDB query result object containing binary Arrow data
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
pd.DataFrame
|pandas DataFrame containing the query results
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
ImportError
|If pyarrow or pandas are not installed
Example
Connection and Session Management
The following Session Functions are available:
chdb.connect
Create a connection to chDB background server.
This function establishes a Connection to the chDB (ClickHouse) database engine. Only one open connection is allowed per process. Multiple calls with the same connection string will return the same connection object.
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
connection_string
|str
":memory:"
|Database connection string. See formats below.
Basic formats
|Format
|Description
":memory:"
|In-memory database (default)
"test.db"
|Relative path database file
"file:test.db"
|Same as relative path
"/path/to/test.db"
|Absolute path database file
"file:/path/to/test.db"
|Same as absolute path
With query parameters
|Format
|Description
"file:test.db?param1=value1¶m2=value2"
|Relative path with params
"file::memory:?verbose&log-level=test"
|In-memory with params
"///path/to/test.db?param1=value1¶m2=value2"
|Absolute path with params
Query parameter handling
Query parameters are passed to ClickHouse engine as startup arguments. Special parameter handling:
|Special Parameter
|Becomes
|Description
mode=ro
--readonly=1
|Read-only mode
verbose
|(flag)
|Enables verbose logging
log-level=test
|(setting)
|Sets logging level
For a complete parameter list, see
clickhouse local --help --verbose
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
Connection
|Database connection object that supports:
• Creating cursors with
Connection.cursor()
• Direct queries with
Connection.query()
• Streaming queries with
Connection.send_query()
• Context manager protocol for automatic cleanup
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
RuntimeError
|If connection to database fails
Only one connection per process is supported. Creating a new connection will close any existing connection.
Examples
See also
Connection- Database connection class
Cursor- Database cursor for DB-API 2.0 operations
Exception Handling
class
chdb.ChdbError
Bases:
Exception
Base exception class for chDB-related errors.
This exception is raised when chDB query execution fails or encounters an error. It inherits from the standard Python Exception class and provides error information from the underlying ClickHouse engine.
class
chdb.session.Session
Bases:
object
Session will keep the state of query. If path is None, it will create a temporary directory and use it as the database path and the temporary directory will be removed when the session is closed. You can also pass in a path to create a database at that path where will keep your data.
You can also use a connection string to pass in the path and other parameters.
Examples
|Connection String
|Description
":memory:"
|In-memory database
"test.db"
|Relative path
"file:test.db"
|Same as above
"/path/to/test.db"
|Absolute path
"file:/path/to/test.db"
|Same as above
"file:test.db?param1=value1¶m2=value2"
|Relative path with query params
"file::memory:?verbose&log-level=test"
|In-memory database with query params
"///path/to/test.db?param1=value1¶m2=value2"
|Absolute path with query params
Connection strings containing query params like “file:test.db?param1=value1¶m2=value2” “param1=value1” will be passed to ClickHouse engine as start up args.
For more details, see
clickhouse local –help –verbose
Some special args handling:
- “mode=ro” would be “–readonly=1” for clickhouse (read-only mode)
- There can be only one session at a time. If you want to create a new session, you need to close the existing one.
- Creating a new session will close the existing one.
cleanup
Cleanup session resources with exception handling.
This method attempts to close the session while suppressing any exceptions that might occur during the cleanup process. It’s particularly useful in error handling scenarios or when you need to ensure cleanup happens regardless of the session state.
Syntax
This method will never raise an exception, making it safe to call in finally blocks or destructors.
Examples
See also
close()- For explicit session closing with error propagation
close
Close the session and cleanup resources.
This method closes the underlying connection and resets the global session state. After calling this method, the session becomes invalid and cannot be used for further queries.
Syntax
This method is automatically called when the session is used as a context manager or when the session object is destroyed.
Any attempt to use the session after calling
close() will result in an error.
Examples
query
Execute a SQL query and return the results.
This method executes a SQL query against the session’s database and returns the results in the specified format. The method supports various output formats and maintains session state between queries.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
sql
|str
|required
|SQL query string to execute
fmt
|str
"CSV"
|Output format for results. Available formats:
•
"CSV" - Comma-separated values
•
"JSON" - JSON format
•
"TabSeparated" - Tab-separated values
•
"Pretty" - Pretty-printed table format
•
"JSONCompact" - Compact JSON format
•
"Arrow" - Apache Arrow format
•
"Parquet" - Parquet format
udf_path
|str
""
|Path to user-defined functions. If not specified, uses the UDF path from session initialization
Returns
Returns query results in the specified format. The exact return type depends on the format parameter:
- String formats (CSV, JSON, etc.) return str
- Binary formats (Arrow, Parquet) return bytes
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
RuntimeError
|If the session is closed or invalid
ValueError
|If the SQL query is malformed
The “Debug” format is not supported and will be automatically converted to “CSV” with a warning. For debugging, use connection string parameters instead.
This method executes the query synchronously and loads all results into
memory. For large result sets, consider using
send_query() for
streaming results.
Examples
See also
send_query()- For streaming query execution
sql- Alias for this method
send_query
Execute a SQL query and return a streaming result iterator.
This method executes a SQL query against the session’s database and returns a streaming result object that allows you to iterate over the results without loading everything into memory at once. This is particularly useful for large result sets.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
sql
|str
|required
|SQL query string to execute
fmt
|str
"CSV"
|Output format for results. Available formats:
•
"CSV" - Comma-separated values
•
"JSON" - JSON format
•
"TabSeparated" - Tab-separated values
•
"JSONCompact" - Compact JSON format
•
"Arrow" - Apache Arrow format
•
"Parquet" - Parquet format
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
StreamingResult
|A streaming result iterator that yields query results incrementally. The iterator can be used in for loops or converted to other data structures
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
RuntimeError
|If the session is closed or invalid
ValueError
|If the SQL query is malformed
The “Debug” format is not supported and will be automatically converted to “CSV” with a warning. For debugging, use connection string parameters instead.
The returned StreamingResult object should be consumed promptly or stored appropriately, as it maintains a connection to the database.
Examples
See also
query()- For non-streaming query execution
chdb.state.sqlitelike.StreamingResult- Streaming result iterator
State Management
class
chdb.state.sqlitelike.Connection
Bases:
object
Syntax
close
Close the connection and cleanup resources.
This method closes the database connection and cleans up any associated resources including active cursors. After calling this method, the connection becomes invalid and cannot be used for further operations.
Syntax
This method is idempotent - calling it multiple times is safe.
Any ongoing streaming queries will be cancelled when the connection is closed. Ensure all important data is processed before closing.
Examples
cursor
Create a Cursor object for executing queries.
This method creates a database cursor that provides the standard DB-API 2.0 interface for executing queries and fetching results. The cursor allows for fine-grained control over query execution and result retrieval.
Syntax
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
Cursor
|A cursor object for database operations
Creating a new cursor will replace any existing cursor associated with this connection. Only one cursor per connection is supported.
Examples
See also
Cursor- Database cursor implementation
query
Execute a SQL query and return the complete results.
This method executes a SQL query synchronously and returns the complete result set. It supports various output formats and automatically applies format-specific post-processing.
Syntax
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
query
|str
|required
|SQL query string to execute
format
|str
"CSV"
|Output format for results. Supported formats:
•
"CSV" - Comma-separated values (string)
•
"JSON" - JSON format (string)
•
"Arrow" - Apache Arrow format (bytes)
•
"Dataframe" - Pandas DataFrame (requires pandas)
•
"Arrowtable" - PyArrow Table (requires pyarrow)
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
str
|For string formats (CSV, JSON)
bytes
|For Arrow format
pandas.DataFrame
|For dataframe format
pyarrow.Table
|For arrowtable format
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
RuntimeError
|If query execution fails
ImportError
|If required packages for format are not installed
This method loads the entire result set into memory. For large
results, consider using
send_query() for streaming.
Examples
See also
send_query()- For streaming query execution
send_query
Execute a SQL query and return a streaming result iterator.
This method executes a SQL query and returns a StreamingResult object that allows you to iterate over the results without loading everything into memory at once. This is ideal for processing large result sets.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
query
|str
|required
|SQL query string to execute
format
|str
"CSV"
|Output format for results. Supported formats:
•
"CSV" - Comma-separated values
•
"JSON" - JSON format
•
"Arrow" - Apache Arrow format (enables record_batch() method)
•
"dataframe" - Pandas DataFrame chunks
•
"arrowtable" - PyArrow Table chunks
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
StreamingResult
|A streaming iterator for query results that supports:
• Iterator protocol (for loops)
• Context manager protocol (with statements)
• Manual fetching with fetch() method
• PyArrow RecordBatch streaming (Arrow format only)
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
RuntimeError
|If query execution fails
ImportError
|If required packages for format are not installed
Only the “Arrow” format supports the
record_batch() method on the returned StreamingResult.
Examples
See also
query()- For non-streaming query execution
StreamingResult- Streaming result iterator
class
chdb.state.sqlitelike.Cursor
Bases:
object
close
Close the cursor and cleanup resources.
This method closes the cursor and cleans up any associated resources. After calling this method, the cursor becomes invalid and cannot be used for further operations.
Syntax
This method is idempotent - calling it multiple times is safe. The cursor is also automatically closed when the connection is closed.
Examples
column_names
Return a list of column names from the last executed query.
This method returns the column names from the most recently executed SELECT query. The names are returned in the same order as they appear in the result set.
Syntax
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
list
|List of column name strings, or empty list if no query has been executed or the query returned no columns
Examples
See also
column_types()- Get column type information
description- DB-API 2.0 column description
column_types
Return a list of column types from the last executed query.
This method returns the ClickHouse column type names from the most recently executed SELECT query. The types are returned in the same order as they appear in the result set.
Syntax
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
list
|List of ClickHouse type name strings, or empty list if no query has been executed or the query returned no columns
Examples
See also
column_names()- Get column name information
description- DB-API 2.0 column description
commit
Commit any pending transaction.
This method commits any pending database transaction. In ClickHouse, most operations are auto-committed, but this method is provided for DB-API 2.0 compatibility.
ClickHouse typically auto-commits operations, so explicit commits are usually not necessary. This method is provided for compatibility with standard DB-API 2.0 workflow.
Syntax
Examples
property description : list
Return column description as per DB-API 2.0 specification.
This property returns a list of 7-item tuples describing each column in the result set of the last executed SELECT query. Each tuple contains: (name, type_code, display_size, internal_size, precision, scale, null_ok)
Currently, only name and type_code are provided, with other fields set to None.
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
list
|List of 7-tuples describing each column, or empty list if no SELECT query has been executed
This follows the DB-API 2.0 specification for cursor.description. Only the first two elements (name and type_code) contain meaningful data in this implementation.
Examples
See also
column_names()- Get just column names
column_types()- Get just column types
execute
Execute a SQL query and prepare results for fetching.
This method executes a SQL query and prepares the results for retrieval using the fetch methods. It handles the parsing of result data and automatic type conversion for ClickHouse data types.
Syntax
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
query
|str
|SQL query string to execute
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
Exception
|If query execution fails or result parsing fails
This method follows DB-API 2.0 specifications for
cursor.execute().
After execution, use
fetchone(),
fetchmany(), or
fetchall() to
retrieve results.
The method automatically converts ClickHouse data types to appropriate Python types:
- Int/UInt types → int
- Float types → float
- String/FixedString → str
- DateTime → datetime.datetime
- Date → datetime.date
- Bool → bool
Examples
See also
fetchone()- Fetch single row
fetchmany()- Fetch multiple rows
fetchall()- Fetch all remaining rows
fetchall
Fetch all remaining rows from the query result.
This method retrieves all remaining rows from the current query result set starting from the current cursor position. It returns a tuple of row tuples with appropriate Python type conversion applied.
Syntax
Returns:
|Return Type
|Description
tuple
|Tuple containing all remaining row tuples from the result set. Returns empty tuple if no rows are available
This method loads all remaining rows into memory at once. For large
result sets, consider using
fetchmany() to process results
in batches.
Examples
See also
fetchone()- Fetch single row
fetchmany()- Fetch multiple rows in batches
fetchmany
Fetch multiple rows from the query result.
This method retrieves up to ‘size’ rows from the current query result set. It returns a tuple of row tuples, with each row containing column values with appropriate Python type conversion.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
size
|int
1
|Maximum number of rows to fetch
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
tuple
|Tuple containing up to 'size' row tuples. May contain fewer rows if the result set is exhausted
This method follows DB-API 2.0 specifications. It will return fewer than ‘size’ rows if the result set is exhausted.
Examples
See also
fetchone()- Fetch single row
fetchall()- Fetch all remaining rows
fetchone
Fetch the next row from the query result.
This method retrieves the next available row from the current query result set. It returns a tuple containing the column values with appropriate Python type conversion applied.
Syntax
Returns:
|Return Type
|Description
Optional[tuple]
|Next row as a tuple of column values, or None if no more rows are available
This method follows DB-API 2.0 specifications. Column values are automatically converted to appropriate Python types based on ClickHouse column types.
Examples
See also
fetchmany()- Fetch multiple rows
fetchall()- Fetch all remaining rows
chdb.state.sqlitelike
Convert query result to PyArrow Table.
This function converts chdb query results to a PyArrow Table format, which provides efficient columnar data access and interoperability with other data processing libraries.
Syntax
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
res
|-
|Query result object from chdb containing Arrow format data
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
pyarrow.Table
|PyArrow Table containing the query results
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
ImportError
|If pyarrow or pandas packages are not installed
This function requires both pyarrow and pandas to be installed.
Install them with:
pip install pyarrow pandas
Empty results return an empty PyArrow Table with no schema.
Examples
chdb.state.sqlitelike.to_df
Convert query result to Pandas DataFrame.
This function converts chdb query results to a Pandas DataFrame format by first converting to PyArrow Table and then to DataFrame. This provides convenient data analysis capabilities with Pandas API.
Syntax
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
r
|-
|Query result object from chdb containing Arrow format data
Returns:
|Return Type
|Description
pandas.DataFrame
|DataFrame containing the query results with appropriate column names and data types
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
ImportError
|If pyarrow or pandas packages are not installed
This function uses multi-threading for the Arrow to Pandas conversion to improve performance on large datasets.
See also
to_arrowTable()- For PyArrow Table format conversion
Examples
DataFrame Integration
class
chdb.dataframe.Table
Bases:
Database API (DBAPI) 2.0 Interface
chDB provides a Python DB-API 2.0 compatible interface for database connectivity, allowing you to use chDB with tools and frameworks that expect standard database interfaces.
The chDB DB-API 2.0 interface includes:
- Connections: Database connection management with connection strings
- Cursors: Query execution and result retrieval
- Type System: DB-API 2.0 compliant type constants and converters
- Error Handling: Standard database exception hierarchy
- Thread Safety: Level 1 thread safety (threads may share modules but not connections)
Core Functions
The Database API (DBAPI) 2.0 Interface implements the following core functions:
chdb.dbapi.connect
Initialize a new database connection.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
path
|str
None
|Database file path. None for in-memory database
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
err.Error
|If connection cannot be established
chdb.dbapi.get_client_info()
Get client version information.
Returns the chDB client version as a string for MySQLdb compatibility.
Syntax
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
str
|Version string in format 'major.minor.patch'
Type constructors
chdb.dbapi.Binary(x)
Return x as a binary type.
This function converts the input to bytes type for use with binary database fields, following the DB-API 2.0 specification.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
x
|-
|Input data to convert to binary
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
bytes
|The input converted to bytes
Connection Class
class
chdb.dbapi.connections.Connection(path=None)
Bases:
object
DB-API 2.0 compliant connection to chDB database.
This class provides a standard DB-API interface for connecting to and interacting with chDB databases. It supports both in-memory and file-based databases.
The connection manages the underlying chDB engine and provides methods for executing queries, managing transactions (no-op for ClickHouse), and creating cursors.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
path
|str
None
|Database file path. If None, uses in-memory database. Can be a file path like 'database.db' or None for ':memory:'
Variables
|Variable
|Type
|Description
encoding
|str
|Character encoding for queries, defaults to 'utf8'
open
|bool
|True if connection is open, False if closed
Examples
ClickHouse does not support traditional transactions, so commit() and rollback() operations are no-ops but provided for DB-API compliance.
close
Close the database connection.
Closes the underlying chDB connection and marks this connection as closed. Subsequent operations on this connection will raise an Error.
Syntax
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
err.Error
|If connection is already closed
commit
Commit the current transaction.
Syntax
This is a no-op for chDB/ClickHouse as it doesn’t support traditional transactions. Provided for DB-API 2.0 compliance.
cursor
Create a new cursor for executing queries.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
cursor
|-
|Ignored, provided for compatibility
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
Cursor
|New cursor object for this connection
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
err.Error
|If connection is closed
Example
escape
Escape a value for safe inclusion in SQL queries.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
obj
|-
|Value to escape (string, bytes, number, etc.)
mapping
|-
|Optional character mapping for escaping
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
|-
|Escaped version of the input suitable for SQL queries
Example
escape_string
Escape a string value for SQL queries.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
s
|str
|String to escape
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
str
|Escaped string safe for SQL inclusion
property open
Check if the connection is open.
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
bool
|True if connection is open, False if closed
query
Execute a SQL query directly and return raw results.
This method bypasses the cursor interface and executes queries directly. For standard DB-API usage, prefer using cursor() method.
Syntax
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
sql
|str or bytes
|required
|SQL query to execute
fmt
|str
"CSV"
|Output format. Supported formats include "CSV", "JSON", "Arrow", "Parquet", etc.
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
|-
|Query result in the specified format
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
err.InterfaceError
|If connection is closed or query fails
Example
property resp
Get the last query response.
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
|-
|The raw response from the last query() call
This property is updated each time query() is called directly. It does not reflect queries executed through cursors.
rollback
Roll back the current transaction.
Syntax
This is a no-op for chDB/ClickHouse as it doesn’t support traditional transactions. Provided for DB-API 2.0 compliance.
Cursor Class
class
chdb.dbapi.cursors.Cursor
Bases:
object
DB-API 2.0 cursor for executing queries and fetching results.
The cursor provides methods for executing SQL statements, managing query results, and navigating through result sets. It supports parameter binding, bulk operations, and follows DB-API 2.0 specifications.
Do not create Cursor instances directly. Use
Connection.cursor() instead.
|Variable
|Type
|Description
description
|tuple
|Column metadata for the last query result
rowcount
|int
|Number of rows affected by the last query (-1 if unknown)
arraysize
|int
|Default number of rows to fetch at once (default: 1)
lastrowid
|-
|ID of the last inserted row (if applicable)
max_stmt_length
|int
|Maximum statement size for executemany() (default: 1024000)
Examples
See DB-API 2.0 Cursor Objects for complete specification details.
callproc
Execute a stored procedure (placeholder implementation).
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
procname
|str
|Name of stored procedure to execute
args
|sequence
|Parameters to pass to the procedure
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
sequence
|The original args parameter (unmodified)
chDB/ClickHouse does not support stored procedures in the traditional sense. This method is provided for DB-API 2.0 compliance but does not perform any actual operation. Use execute() for all SQL operations.
This is a placeholder implementation. Traditional stored procedure features like OUT/INOUT parameters, multiple result sets, and server variables are not supported by the underlying ClickHouse engine.
close
Close the cursor and free associated resources.
After closing, the cursor becomes unusable and any operation will raise an exception. Closing a cursor exhausts all remaining data and releases the underlying cursor.
Syntax
execute
Execute a SQL query with optional parameter binding.
This method executes a single SQL statement with optional parameter substitution. It supports multiple parameter placeholder styles for flexibility.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
query
|str
|required
|SQL query to execute
args
|tuple/list/dict
None
|Parameters to bind to placeholders
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
int
|Number of affected rows (-1 if unknown)
Parameter Styles
|Style
|Example
|Question mark style
"SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ?"
|Named style
"SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = %(name)s"
|Format style
"SELECT * FROM users WHERE age = %s" (legacy)
Examples
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
ProgrammingError
|If cursor is closed or query is malformed
InterfaceError
|If database error occurs during execution
executemany(query, args)
Execute a query multiple times with different parameter sets.
This method efficiently executes the same SQL query multiple times with different parameter values. It’s particularly useful for bulk INSERT operations.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
query
|str
|SQL query to execute multiple times
args
|sequence
|Sequence of parameter tuples/dicts/lists for each execution
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
int
|Total number of affected rows across all executions
Examples
This method improves performance for multiple-row INSERT and UPDATE operations by optimizing the query execution process.
fetchall()
Fetch all remaining rows from the query result.
Syntax
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
list
|List of tuples representing all remaining rows
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
ProgrammingError
|If execute() has not been called first
This method can consume large amounts of memory for big result sets.
Consider using
fetchmany() for large datasets.
Example
fetchmany
Fetch multiple rows from the query result.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
size
|int
1
|Number of rows to fetch. If not specified, uses cursor.arraysize
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
list
|List of tuples representing the fetched rows
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
ProgrammingError
|If execute() has not been called first
Example
fetchone
Fetch the next row from the query result.
Syntax
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
tuple or None
|Next row as a tuple, or None if no more rows available
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
ProgrammingError
|If
execute() has not been called first
Example
max_stmt_length = 1024000
Max statement size which
executemany() generates.
Default value is 1024000.
mogrify
Return the exact query string that would be sent to the database.
This method shows the final SQL query after parameter substitution, which is useful for debugging and logging purposes.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
query
|str
|required
|SQL query with parameter placeholders
args
|tuple/list/dict
None
|Parameters to substitute
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
str
|The final SQL query string with parameters substituted
Example
This method follows the extension to DB-API 2.0 used by Psycopg.
nextset
Move to the next result set (not supported).
Syntax
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
None
|Always returns None as multiple result sets are not supported
chDB/ClickHouse does not support multiple result sets from a single query. This method is provided for DB-API 2.0 compliance but always returns None.
setinputsizes
Set input sizes for parameters (no-op implementation).
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
*args
|-
|Parameter size specifications (ignored)
This method does nothing but is required by DB-API 2.0 specification. chDB automatically handles parameter sizing internally.
setoutputsizes
Set output column sizes (no-op implementation).
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
*args
|-
|Column size specifications (ignored)
This method does nothing but is required by DB-API 2.0 specification. chDB automatically handles output sizing internally.
Error Classes
Exception classes for chdb database operations.
This module provides a complete hierarchy of exception classes for handling database-related errors in chdb, following the Python Database API Specification v2.0.
The exception hierarchy is structured as follows:
Each exception class represents a specific category of database errors:
|Exception
|Description
Warning
|Non-fatal warnings during database operations
InterfaceError
|Problems with the database interface itself
DatabaseError
|Base class for all database-related errors
DataError
|Problems with data processing (invalid values, type errors)
OperationalError
|Database operational issues (connectivity, resources)
IntegrityError
|Constraint violations (foreign keys, uniqueness)
InternalError
|Database internal errors and corruption
ProgrammingError
|SQL syntax errors and API misuse
NotSupportedError
|Unsupported features or operations
These exception classes are compliant with Python DB API 2.0 specification and provide consistent error handling across different database operations.
See also
- Python Database API Specification v2.0
chdb.dbapi.connections- Database connection management
chdb.dbapi.cursors- Database cursor operations
Examples
exception
chdb.dbapi.err.DataError
Bases:
DatabaseError
Exception raised for errors that are due to problems with the processed data.
This exception is raised when database operations fail due to issues with the data being processed, such as:
- Division by zero operations
- Numeric values out of range
- Invalid date/time values
- String truncation errors
- Type conversion failures
- Invalid data format for column type
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
DataError
|When data validation or processing fails
Examples
exception
chdb.dbapi.err.DatabaseError
Bases:
Error
Exception raised for errors that are related to the database.
This is the base class for all database-related errors. It encompasses all errors that occur during database operations and are related to the database itself rather than the interface.
Common scenarios include:
- SQL execution errors
- Database connectivity issues
- Transaction-related problems
- Database-specific constraints violations
This serves as the parent class for more specific database error types
such as
DataError,
OperationalError, etc.
exception
chdb.dbapi.err.Error
Bases:
StandardError
Exception that is the base class of all other error exceptions (not Warning).
This is the base class for all error exceptions in chdb, excluding warnings. It serves as the parent class for all database error conditions that prevent successful completion of operations.
This exception hierarchy follows the Python DB API 2.0 specification.
See also
Warning- For non-fatal warnings that don’t prevent operation completion
exception
chdb.dbapi.err.IntegrityError
Bases:
DatabaseError
Exception raised when the relational integrity of the database is affected.
This exception is raised when database operations violate integrity constraints, including:
- Foreign key constraint violations
- Primary key or unique constraint violations (duplicate keys)
- Check constraint violations
- NOT NULL constraint violations
- Referential integrity violations
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
IntegrityError
|When database integrity constraints are violated
Examples
exception
chdb.dbapi.err.InterfaceError
Bases:
Error
Exception raised for errors that are related to the database interface rather than the database itself.
This exception is raised when there are problems with the database interface implementation, such as:
- Invalid connection parameters
- API misuse (calling methods on closed connections)
- Interface-level protocol errors
- Module import or initialization failures
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
InterfaceError
|When database interface encounters errors unrelated to database operations
These errors are typically programming errors or configuration issues that can be resolved by fixing the client code or configuration.
exception
chdb.dbapi.err.InternalError
Bases:
DatabaseError
Exception raised when the database encounters an internal error.
This exception is raised when the database system encounters internal errors that are not caused by the application, such as:
- Invalid cursor state (cursor is not valid anymore)
- Transaction state inconsistencies (transaction is out of sync)
- Database corruption issues
- Internal data structure corruption
- System-level database errors
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
InternalError
|When database encounters internal inconsistencies
Internal errors may indicate serious database problems that require database administrator attention. These errors are typically not recoverable through application-level retry logic.
These errors are generally outside the control of the application and may require database restart or repair operations.
exception
chdb.dbapi.err.NotSupportedError
Bases:
DatabaseError
Exception raised when a method or database API is not supported.
This exception is raised when the application attempts to use database features or API methods that are not supported by the current database configuration or version, such as:
- Requesting
rollback()on connections without transaction support
- Using advanced SQL features not supported by the database version
- Calling methods not implemented by the current driver
- Attempting to use disabled database features
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
NotSupportedError
|When unsupported database features are accessed
Examples
Check database documentation and driver capabilities to avoid these errors. Consider graceful fallbacks where possible.
exception
chdb.dbapi.err.OperationalError
Bases:
DatabaseError
Exception raised for errors that are related to the database’s operation.
This exception is raised for errors that occur during database operation and are not necessarily under the control of the programmer, including:
- Unexpected disconnection from database
- Database server not found or unreachable
- Transaction processing failures
- Memory allocation errors during processing
- Disk space or resource exhaustion
- Database server internal errors
- Authentication or authorization failures
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
OperationalError
|When database operations fail due to operational issues
These errors are typically transient and may be resolved by retrying the operation or addressing system-level issues.
Some operational errors may indicate serious system problems that require administrative intervention.
exception
chdb.dbapi.err.ProgrammingError
Bases:
DatabaseError
Exception raised for programming errors in database operations.
This exception is raised when there are programming errors in the application’s database usage, including:
- Table or column not found
- Table or index already exists when creating
- SQL syntax errors in statements
- Wrong number of parameters specified in prepared statements
- Invalid SQL operations (e.g., DROP on non-existent objects)
- Incorrect usage of database API methods
Raises
|Exception
|Condition
ProgrammingError
|When SQL statements or API usage contains errors
Examples
exception
chdb.dbapi.err.StandardError
Bases:
Exception
Exception related to operation with chdb.
This is the base class for all chdb-related exceptions. It inherits from Python’s built-in Exception class and serves as the root of the exception hierarchy for database operations.
This exception class follows the Python DB API 2.0 specification for database exception handling.
exception
chdb.dbapi.err.Warning
Bases:
StandardError
Exception raised for important warnings like data truncations while inserting, etc.
This exception is raised when the database operation completes but with important warnings that should be brought to the attention of the application. Common scenarios include:
- Data truncation during insertion
- Precision loss in numeric conversions
- Character set conversion warnings
This follows the Python DB API 2.0 specification for warning exceptions.
Module Constants
chdb.dbapi.apilevel = '2.0'
Create a new string object from the given object. If encoding or
errors is specified, then the object must expose a data buffer
that will be decoded using the given encoding and error handler.
Otherwise, returns the result of
object._\_str_\_() (if defined)
or
repr(object).
- encoding defaults to ‘utf-8’.
- errors defaults to ‘strict’.
chdb.dbapi.threadsafety = 1
Convert a number or string to an integer, or return 0 if no arguments are given. If x is a number, return x._int_(). For floating-point numbers, this truncates towards zero.
If x is not a number or if base is given, then x must be a string, bytes, or bytearray instance representing an integer literal in the given base. The literal can be preceded by ‘+’ or ‘-’ and be surrounded by whitespace. The base defaults to 10. Valid bases are 0 and 2-36. Base 0 means to interpret the base from the string as an integer literal.
chdb.dbapi.paramstyle = 'format'
Create a new string object from the given object. If encoding or errors is specified, then the object must expose a data buffer that will be decoded using the given encoding and error handler. Otherwise, returns the result of object._str_() (if defined) or repr(object). encoding defaults to ‘utf-8’. errors defaults to ‘strict’.
Type Constants
chdb.dbapi.STRING = frozenset({247, 253, 254})
Extended frozenset for DB-API 2.0 type comparison.
This class extends frozenset to support DB-API 2.0 type comparison semantics. It allows for flexible type checking where individual items can be compared against the set using both equality and inequality operators.
This is used for type constants like STRING, BINARY, NUMBER, etc. to enable comparisons like “field_type == STRING” where field_type is a single type value.
Examples
chdb.dbapi.BINARY = frozenset({249, 250, 251, 252})
Extended frozenset for DB-API 2.0 type comparison.
This class extends frozenset to support DB-API 2.0 type comparison semantics. It allows for flexible type checking where individual items can be compared against the set using both equality and inequality operators.
This is used for type constants like STRING, BINARY, NUMBER, etc. to enable comparisons like “field_type == STRING” where field_type is a single type value.
Examples
chdb.dbapi.NUMBER = frozenset({0, 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 13})
Extended frozenset for DB-API 2.0 type comparison.
This class extends frozenset to support DB-API 2.0 type comparison semantics. It allows for flexible type checking where individual items can be compared against the set using both equality and inequality operators.
This is used for type constants like STRING, BINARY, NUMBER, etc. to enable comparisons like “field_type == STRING” where field_type is a single type value.
Examples
chdb.dbapi.DATE = frozenset({10, 14})
Extended frozenset for DB-API 2.0 type comparison.
This class extends frozenset to support DB-API 2.0 type comparison semantics. It allows for flexible type checking where individual items can be compared against the set using both equality and inequality operators.
This is used for type constants like STRING, BINARY, NUMBER, etc. to enable comparisons like “field_type == STRING” where field_type is a single type value.
Examples
chdb.dbapi.TIME = frozenset({11})
Extended frozenset for DB-API 2.0 type comparison.
This class extends frozenset to support DB-API 2.0 type comparison semantics. It allows for flexible type checking where individual items can be compared against the set using both equality and inequality operators.
This is used for type constants like STRING, BINARY, NUMBER, etc. to enable comparisons like “field_type == STRING” where field_type is a single type value.
Examples
chdb.dbapi.TIMESTAMP = frozenset({7, 12})
Extended frozenset for DB-API 2.0 type comparison.
This class extends frozenset to support DB-API 2.0 type comparison semantics. It allows for flexible type checking where individual items can be compared against the set using both equality and inequality operators.
This is used for type constants like STRING, BINARY, NUMBER, etc. to enable comparisons like “field_type == STRING” where field_type is a single type value.
Examples
chdb.dbapi.DATETIME = frozenset({7, 12})
Extended frozenset for DB-API 2.0 type comparison.
This class extends frozenset to support DB-API 2.0 type comparison semantics. It allows for flexible type checking where individual items can be compared against the set using both equality and inequality operators.
This is used for type constants like STRING, BINARY, NUMBER, etc. to enable comparisons like “field_type == STRING” where field_type is a single type value.
Examples
chdb.dbapi.ROWID = frozenset({})
Extended frozenset for DB-API 2.0 type comparison.
This class extends frozenset to support DB-API 2.0 type comparison semantics. It allows for flexible type checking where individual items can be compared against the set using both equality and inequality operators.
This is used for type constants like STRING, BINARY, NUMBER, etc. to enable comparisons like “field_type == STRING” where field_type is a single type value.
Examples
Usage Examples
Basic Query Example:
Working with Data:
Connection Management:
Best Practices
- Connection Management: Always close connections and cursors when done
- Context Managers: Use
withstatements for automatic cleanup
- Batch Processing: Use
fetchmany()for large result sets
- Error Handling: Wrap database operations in try-except blocks
- Parameter Binding: Use parameterized queries when possible
- Memory Management: Avoid
fetchall()for very large datasets
- chDB’s DB-API 2.0 interface is compatible with most Python database tools
- The interface provides Level 1 thread safety (threads may share modules but not connections)
- Connection strings support the same parameters as chDB sessions
- All standard DB-API 2.0 exceptions are supported
- Always close cursors and connections to avoid resource leaks
- Large result sets should be processed in batches
- Parameter binding syntax follows format style:
%s
User-Defined Functions (UDF)
User-defined functions module for chDB.
This module provides functionality for creating and managing user-defined functions (UDFs) in chDB. It allows you to extend chDB’s capabilities by writing custom Python functions that can be called from SQL queries.
chdb.udf.chdb_udf
Decorator for chDB Python UDF(User Defined Function).
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
return_type
|str
"String"
|Return type of the function. Should be one of the ClickHouse data types
Notes
- The function should be stateless. Only UDFs are supported, not UDAFs.
- Default return type is String. The return type should be one of the ClickHouse data types.
- The function should take in arguments of type String. All arguments are strings.
- The function will be called for each line of input.
- The function should be pure python function. Import all modules used IN THE FUNCTION.
- Python interpreter used is the same as the one used to run the script.
Example
chdb.udf.generate_udf
Generate UDF configuration and executable script files.
This function creates the necessary files for a User Defined Function (UDF) in chDB:
- A Python executable script that processes input data
- An XML configuration file that registers the UDF with ClickHouse
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
func_name
|str
|Name of the UDF function
args
|list
|List of argument names for the function
return_type
|str
|ClickHouse return type for the function
udf_body
|str
|Python source code body of the UDF function
This function is typically called by the @chdb_udf decorator and should not be called directly by users.
Utilities
Utility functions and helpers for chDB.
This module contains various utility functions for working with chDB, including data type inference, data conversion helpers, and debugging utilities.
chdb.utils.convert_to_columnar
Converts a list of dictionaries into a columnar format.
This function takes a list of dictionaries and converts it into a dictionary where each key corresponds to a column and each value is a list of column values. Missing values in the dictionaries are represented as None.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
items
List[Dict[str, Any]]
|A list of dictionaries to convert
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
Dict[str, List[Any]]
|A dictionary with keys as column names and values as lists of column values
Example
chdb.utils.flatten_dict
Flattens a nested dictionary.
This function takes a nested dictionary and flattens it, concatenating nested keys with a separator. Lists of dictionaries are serialized to JSON strings.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
d
Dict[str, Any]
|required
|The dictionary to flatten
parent_key
|str
""
|The base key to prepend to each key
sep
|str
"_"
|The separator to use between concatenated keys
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
Dict[str, Any]
|A flattened dictionary
Example
chdb.utils.infer_data_type
Infers the most suitable data type for a list of values.
This function examines a list of values and determines the most appropriate data type that can represent all the values in the list. It considers integer, unsigned integer, decimal, and float types, and defaults to “string” if the values cannot be represented by any numeric type or if all values are None.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
values
List[Any]
|A list of values to analyze. The values can be of any type
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
str
|A string representing the inferred data type. Possible return values are: ”int8”, “int16”, “int32”, “int64”, “int128”, “int256”, “uint8”, “uint16”,“uint32”, “uint64”, “uint128”, “uint256”, “decimal128”, “decimal256”, “float32”, “float64”, or “string”.
- If all values in the list are None, the function returns “string”.
- If any value in the list is a string, the function immediately returns “string”.
- The function assumes that numeric values can be represented as integers, decimals, or floats based on their range and precision.
chdb.utils.infer_data_types
Infers data types for each column in a columnar data structure.
This function analyzes the values in each column and infers the most suitable data type for each column, based on a sample of the data.
Syntax
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
column_data
Dict[str, List[Any]]
|required
|A dictionary where keys are column names and values are lists of column values
n_rows
|int
10000
|The number of rows to sample for type inference
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
List[tuple]
|A list of tuples, each containing a column name and its inferred data type
Abstract Base Classes
class
chdb.rwabc.PyReader(data: Any)`
Bases:
ABC
abstractmethod
read
Read a specified number of rows from the given columns and return a list of objects, where each object is a sequence of values for a column.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
col_names
List[str]
|List of column names to read
count
|int
|Maximum number of rows to read
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
List[Any]
|List of sequences, one for each column
class
chdb.rwabc.PyWriter
Bases:
ABC
abstractmethod finalize
Assemble and return the final data from blocks. Must be implemented by subclasses.
Returns
|Return Type
|Description
bytes
|The final serialized data
abstractmethod
write
Save columns of data to blocks. Must be implemented by subclasses.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
col_names
List[str]
|List of column names that are being written
columns
List[List[Any]]
|List of columns data, each column is represented by a list
Exception Handling
class
chdb.ChdbError
Bases:
Exception
Base exception class for chDB-related errors.
This exception is raised when chDB query execution fails or encounters an error. It inherits from the standard Python Exception class and provides error information from the underlying ClickHouse engine.
The exception message typically contains detailed error information from ClickHouse, including syntax errors, type mismatches, missing tables/columns, and other query execution issues.
Variables
|Variable
|Type
|Description
args
|-
|Tuple containing the error message and any additional arguments
Examples
This exception is automatically raised by chdb.query() and related functions when the underlying ClickHouse engine reports an error. You should catch this exception when handling potentially failing queries to provide appropriate error handling in your application.
Version Information
chdb.chdb_version = ('3', '6', '0')
Built-in immutable sequence.
If no argument is given, the constructor returns an empty tuple. If iterable is specified the tuple is initialized from iterable’s items.
If the argument is a tuple, the return value is the same object.
chdb.engine_version = '25.5.2.1'
Create a new string object from the given object. If encoding or errors is specified, then the object must expose a data buffer that will be decoded using the given encoding and error handler. Otherwise, returns the result of object._str_() (if defined) or repr(object).
- encoding defaults to ‘utf-8’.
- errors defaults to ‘strict’.
chdb.__version__ = '3.6.0'
Create a new string object from the given object. If encoding or errors is specified, then the object must expose a data buffer that will be decoded using the given encoding and error handler. Otherwise, returns the result of object._str_() (if defined) or repr(object).
- encoding defaults to ‘utf-8’.
- errors defaults to ‘strict’.