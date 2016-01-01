Python API Reference

Execute SQL query using chDB engine.

This is the main query function that executes SQL statements using the embedded ClickHouse engine. Supports various output formats and can work with in-memory or file-based databases.

Syntax

chdb.query(sql, output_format='CSV', path='', udf_path='')

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description sql str required SQL query string to execute output_format str "CSV" Output format for results. Supported formats:

• "CSV" - Comma-separated values

• "JSON" - JSON format

• "Arrow" - Apache Arrow format

• "Parquet" - Parquet format

• "DataFrame" - Pandas DataFrame

• "ArrowTable" - PyArrow Table

• "Debug" - Enable verbose logging path str "" Database file path. Defaults to in-memory database.

Can be a file path or ":memory:" for in-memory database udf_path str "" Path to User-Defined Functions directory

Returns

Returns the query result in the specified format:

Return Type Condition str For text formats like CSV, JSON pd.DataFrame When output_format is "DataFrame" or "dataframe" pa.Table When output_format is "ArrowTable" or "arrowtable" chdb result object For other formats

Raises

Exception Condition ChdbError If the SQL query execution fails ImportError If required dependencies are missing for DataFrame/Arrow formats

Examples

>>> # Basic CSV query >>> result = chdb.query("SELECT 1, 'hello'") >>> print(result) "1,hello"

>>> # Query with DataFrame output >>> df = chdb.query("SELECT 1 as id, 'hello' as msg", "DataFrame") >>> print(df) id msg 0 1 hello

>>> # Query with file-based database >>> result = chdb.query("CREATE TABLE test (id INT)", path="mydb.chdb")

>>> # Query with UDF >>> result = chdb.query("SELECT my_udf('test')", udf_path="/path/to/udfs")

Convert query result to PyArrow Table.

Converts a chDB query result to a PyArrow Table for efficient columnar data processing. Returns an empty table if the result is empty.

Syntax

chdb.to_arrowTable(res)

Parameters

Parameter Description res chDB query result object containing binary Arrow data

Returns

Return type Description pa.Table PyArrow Table containing the query results

Raises

Error type Description ImportError If pyarrow or pandas are not installed

Example

>>> result = chdb.query("SELECT 1 as id, 'hello' as msg", "Arrow") >>> table = chdb.to_arrowTable(result) >>> print(table.to_pandas()) id msg 0 1 hello

Convert query result to pandas DataFrame.

Converts a chDB query result to a pandas DataFrame by first converting to PyArrow Table and then to pandas using multi-threading for better performance.

Syntax

chdb.to_df(r)

Parameters

Parameter Description r chDB query result object containing binary Arrow data

Returns

Return Type Description pd.DataFrame pandas DataFrame containing the query results

Raises

Exception Condition ImportError If pyarrow or pandas are not installed

Example

>>> result = chdb.query("SELECT 1 as id, 'hello' as msg", "Arrow") >>> df = chdb.to_df(result) >>> print(df) id msg 0 1 hello

The following Session Functions are available:

Create a connection to chDB background server.

This function establishes a Connection to the chDB (ClickHouse) database engine. Only one open connection is allowed per process. Multiple calls with the same connection string will return the same connection object.

chdb.connect(connection_string: str = ':memory:') → Connection

Parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description connection_string str ":memory:" Database connection string. See formats below.

Basic formats

Format Description ":memory:" In-memory database (default) "test.db" Relative path database file "file:test.db" Same as relative path "/path/to/test.db" Absolute path database file "file:/path/to/test.db" Same as absolute path

With query parameters

Format Description "file:test.db?param1=value1¶m2=value2" Relative path with params "file::memory:?verbose&log-level=test" In-memory with params "///path/to/test.db?param1=value1¶m2=value2" Absolute path with params

Query parameter handling

Query parameters are passed to ClickHouse engine as startup arguments. Special parameter handling:

Special Parameter Becomes Description mode=ro --readonly=1 Read-only mode verbose (flag) Enables verbose logging log-level=test (setting) Sets logging level

For a complete parameter list, see clickhouse local --help --verbose

Returns

Return Type Description Connection Database connection object that supports:

• Creating cursors with Connection.cursor()

• Direct queries with Connection.query()

• Streaming queries with Connection.send_query()

• Context manager protocol for automatic cleanup

Raises

Exception Condition RuntimeError If connection to database fails

Caution Only one connection per process is supported. Creating a new connection will close any existing connection.

Examples

>>> # In-memory database >>> conn = connect() >>> conn = connect(":memory:") >>> >>> # File-based database >>> conn = connect("my_data.db") >>> conn = connect("/path/to/data.db") >>> >>> # With parameters >>> conn = connect("data.db?mode=ro") # Read-only mode >>> conn = connect(":memory:?verbose&log-level=debug") # Debug logging >>> >>> # Using context manager for automatic cleanup >>> with connect("data.db") as conn: ... result = conn.query("SELECT 1") ... print(result) >>> # Connection automatically closed

See also

Connection - Database connection class

- Database connection class Cursor - Database cursor for DB-API 2.0 operations

Bases: Exception

Base exception class for chDB-related errors.

This exception is raised when chDB query execution fails or encounters an error. It inherits from the standard Python Exception class and provides error information from the underlying ClickHouse engine.

Bases: object

Session will keep the state of query. If path is None, it will create a temporary directory and use it as the database path and the temporary directory will be removed when the session is closed. You can also pass in a path to create a database at that path where will keep your data.

You can also use a connection string to pass in the path and other parameters.

class chdb.session.Session(path=None)

Examples

Connection String Description ":memory:" In-memory database "test.db" Relative path "file:test.db" Same as above "/path/to/test.db" Absolute path "file:/path/to/test.db" Same as above "file:test.db?param1=value1¶m2=value2" Relative path with query params "file::memory:?verbose&log-level=test" In-memory database with query params "///path/to/test.db?param1=value1¶m2=value2" Absolute path with query params

Connection string args handling Connection strings containing query params like “file :test .db?param1=value1¶m2=value2” “param1=value1” will be passed to ClickHouse engine as start up args. For more details, see clickhouse local –help –verbose Some special args handling: “mode=ro” would be “–readonly=1” for clickhouse (read-only mode)

Important There can be only one session at a time. If you want to create a new session, you need to close the existing one.

Creating a new session will close the existing one.

Cleanup session resources with exception handling.

This method attempts to close the session while suppressing any exceptions that might occur during the cleanup process. It’s particularly useful in error handling scenarios or when you need to ensure cleanup happens regardless of the session state.

Syntax

cleanup()

Note This method will never raise an exception, making it safe to call in finally blocks or destructors.

Examples

>>> session = Session("test.db") >>> try: ... session.query("INVALID SQL") ... finally: ... session.cleanup() # Safe cleanup regardless of errors

See also

close() - For explicit session closing with error propagation

Close the session and cleanup resources.

This method closes the underlying connection and resets the global session state. After calling this method, the session becomes invalid and cannot be used for further queries.

Syntax

close()

Note This method is automatically called when the session is used as a context manager or when the session object is destroyed.

Important Any attempt to use the session after calling close() will result in an error.

Examples

>>> session = Session("test.db") >>> session.query("SELECT 1") >>> session.close() # Explicitly close the session

Execute a SQL query and return the results.

This method executes a SQL query against the session’s database and returns the results in the specified format. The method supports various output formats and maintains session state between queries.

Syntax

query(sql, fmt='CSV', udf_path='')

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description sql str required SQL query string to execute fmt str "CSV" Output format for results. Available formats:

• "CSV" - Comma-separated values

• "JSON" - JSON format

• "TabSeparated" - Tab-separated values

• "Pretty" - Pretty-printed table format

• "JSONCompact" - Compact JSON format

• "Arrow" - Apache Arrow format

• "Parquet" - Parquet format udf_path str "" Path to user-defined functions. If not specified, uses the UDF path from session initialization

Returns

Returns query results in the specified format. The exact return type depends on the format parameter:

String formats (CSV, JSON, etc.) return str

Binary formats (Arrow, Parquet) return bytes

Raises

Exception Condition RuntimeError If the session is closed or invalid ValueError If the SQL query is malformed

Note The “Debug” format is not supported and will be automatically converted to “CSV” with a warning. For debugging, use connection string parameters instead.

Warning This method executes the query synchronously and loads all results into memory. For large result sets, consider using send_query() for streaming results.

Examples

>>> session = Session("test.db") >>> >>> # Basic query with default CSV format >>> result = session.query("SELECT 1 as number") >>> print(result) number 1

>>> # Query with JSON format >>> result = session.query("SELECT 1 as number", fmt="JSON") >>> print(result) {"number": "1"}

>>> # Complex query with table creation >>> session.query("CREATE TABLE test (id INT, name String)") >>> session.query("INSERT INTO test VALUES (1, 'Alice'), (2, 'Bob')") >>> result = session.query("SELECT * FROM test ORDER BY id") >>> print(result) id,name 1,Alice 2,Bob

See also

send_query() - For streaming query execution

- For streaming query execution sql - Alias for this method

Execute a SQL query and return a streaming result iterator.

This method executes a SQL query against the session’s database and returns a streaming result object that allows you to iterate over the results without loading everything into memory at once. This is particularly useful for large result sets.

Syntax

send_query(sql, fmt='CSV') → StreamingResult

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description sql str required SQL query string to execute fmt str "CSV" Output format for results. Available formats:

• "CSV" - Comma-separated values

• "JSON" - JSON format

• "TabSeparated" - Tab-separated values

• "JSONCompact" - Compact JSON format

• "Arrow" - Apache Arrow format

• "Parquet" - Parquet format

Returns

Return Type Description StreamingResult A streaming result iterator that yields query results incrementally. The iterator can be used in for loops or converted to other data structures

Raises

Exception Condition RuntimeError If the session is closed or invalid ValueError If the SQL query is malformed

Note The “Debug” format is not supported and will be automatically converted to “CSV” with a warning. For debugging, use connection string parameters instead.

Caution The returned StreamingResult object should be consumed promptly or stored appropriately, as it maintains a connection to the database.

Examples

>>> session = Session("test.db") >>> session.query("CREATE TABLE big_table (id INT, data String)") >>> >>> # Insert large dataset >>> for i in range(1000): ... session.query(f"INSERT INTO big_table VALUES ({i}, 'data_{i}')") >>> >>> # Stream results to avoid memory issues >>> streaming_result = session.send_query("SELECT * FROM big_table ORDER BY id") >>> for chunk in streaming_result: ... print(f"Processing chunk: {len(chunk)} bytes") ... # Process chunk without loading entire result set

>>> # Using with context manager >>> with session.send_query("SELECT COUNT(*) FROM big_table") as stream: ... for result in stream: ... print(f"Count result: {result}")

See also

query() - For non-streaming query execution

- For non-streaming query execution chdb.state.sqlitelike.StreamingResult - Streaming result iterator

Execute a SQL query and return the results.

This method executes a SQL query against the session’s database and returns the results in the specified format. The method supports various output formats and maintains session state between queries.

Syntax

sql(sql, fmt='CSV', udf_path='')

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description sql str required SQL query string to execute fmt str "CSV" Output format for results. Available formats:

• "CSV" - Comma-separated values

• "JSON" - JSON format

• "TabSeparated" - Tab-separated values

• "Pretty" - Pretty-printed table format

• "JSONCompact" - Compact JSON format

• "Arrow" - Apache Arrow format

• "Parquet" - Parquet format udf_path str "" Path to user-defined functions. If not specified, uses the UDF path from session initialization

Returns

Returns query results in the specified format. The exact return type depends on the format parameter:

String formats (CSV, JSON, etc.) return str

Binary formats (Arrow, Parquet) return bytes

Raises:

Exception Condition RuntimeError If the session is closed or invalid ValueError If the SQL query is malformed

Note The “Debug” format is not supported and will be automatically converted to “CSV” with a warning. For debugging, use connection string parameters instead.

Warning This method executes the query synchronously and loads all results into memory. For large result sets, consider using send_query() for streaming results.

Examples

>>> session = Session("test.db") >>> >>> # Basic query with default CSV format >>> result = session.query("SELECT 1 as number") >>> print(result) number 1

>>> # Query with JSON format >>> result = session.query("SELECT 1 as number", fmt="JSON") >>> print(result) {"number": "1"}

>>> # Complex query with table creation >>> session.query("CREATE TABLE test (id INT, name String)") >>> session.query("INSERT INTO test VALUES (1, 'Alice'), (2, 'Bob')") >>> result = session.query("SELECT * FROM test ORDER BY id") >>> print(result) id,name 1,Alice 2,Bob

See also

send_query() - For streaming query execution

- For streaming query execution sql - Alias for this method

See also

Connection - Database connection class

- Database connection class Cursor - Database cursor for DB-API 2.0 operations

Bases: object

Syntax

class chdb.state.sqlitelike.Connection(connection_string: str)

Close the connection and cleanup resources.

This method closes the database connection and cleans up any associated resources including active cursors. After calling this method, the connection becomes invalid and cannot be used for further operations.

Syntax

close() → None

Note This method is idempotent - calling it multiple times is safe.

Warning Any ongoing streaming queries will be cancelled when the connection is closed. Ensure all important data is processed before closing.

Examples

>>> conn = connect("test.db") >>> # Use connection for queries >>> conn.query("CREATE TABLE test (id INT)") >>> # Close when done >>> conn.close()

>>> # Using with context manager (automatic cleanup) >>> with connect("test.db") as conn: ... conn.query("SELECT 1") ... # Connection automatically closed

Create a Cursor object for executing queries.

This method creates a database cursor that provides the standard DB-API 2.0 interface for executing queries and fetching results. The cursor allows for fine-grained control over query execution and result retrieval.

Syntax

cursor() → Cursor

Returns

Return Type Description Cursor A cursor object for database operations

Note Creating a new cursor will replace any existing cursor associated with this connection. Only one cursor per connection is supported.

Examples

>>> conn = connect(":memory:") >>> cursor = conn.cursor() >>> cursor.execute("CREATE TABLE test (id INT, name String)") >>> cursor.execute("INSERT INTO test VALUES (1, 'Alice')") >>> cursor.execute("SELECT * FROM test") >>> rows = cursor.fetchall() >>> print(rows) ((1, 'Alice'),)

See also

Cursor - Database cursor implementation

Execute a SQL query and return the complete results.

This method executes a SQL query synchronously and returns the complete result set. It supports various output formats and automatically applies format-specific post-processing.

Syntax

query(query: str, format: str = 'CSV') → Any

Parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description query str required SQL query string to execute format str "CSV" Output format for results. Supported formats:

• "CSV" - Comma-separated values (string)

• "JSON" - JSON format (string)

• "Arrow" - Apache Arrow format (bytes)

• "Dataframe" - Pandas DataFrame (requires pandas)

• "Arrowtable" - PyArrow Table (requires pyarrow)

Returns

Return Type Description str For string formats (CSV, JSON) bytes For Arrow format pandas.DataFrame For dataframe format pyarrow.Table For arrowtable format

Raises

Exception Condition RuntimeError If query execution fails ImportError If required packages for format are not installed

Warning This method loads the entire result set into memory. For large results, consider using send_query() for streaming.

Examples

>>> conn = connect(":memory:") >>> >>> # Basic CSV query >>> result = conn.query("SELECT 1 as num, 'hello' as text") >>> print(result) num,text 1,hello

>>> # DataFrame format >>> df = conn.query("SELECT number FROM numbers(5)", "dataframe") >>> print(df) number 0 0 1 1 2 2 3 3 4 4

See also

send_query() - For streaming query execution

Execute a SQL query and return a streaming result iterator.

This method executes a SQL query and returns a StreamingResult object that allows you to iterate over the results without loading everything into memory at once. This is ideal for processing large result sets.

Syntax

send_query(query: str, format: str = 'CSV') → StreamingResult

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description query str required SQL query string to execute format str "CSV" Output format for results. Supported formats:

• "CSV" - Comma-separated values

• "JSON" - JSON format

• "Arrow" - Apache Arrow format (enables record_batch() method)

• "dataframe" - Pandas DataFrame chunks

• "arrowtable" - PyArrow Table chunks

Returns

Return Type Description StreamingResult A streaming iterator for query results that supports:

• Iterator protocol (for loops)

• Context manager protocol (with statements)

• Manual fetching with fetch() method

• PyArrow RecordBatch streaming (Arrow format only)

Raises

Exception Condition RuntimeError If query execution fails ImportError If required packages for format are not installed

Note Only the “Arrow” format supports the record_batch() method on the returned StreamingResult.

Examples

>>> conn = connect(":memory:") >>> >>> # Basic streaming >>> stream = conn.send_query("SELECT number FROM numbers(1000)") >>> for chunk in stream: ... print(f"Processing chunk: {len(chunk)} bytes")

>>> # Using context manager for cleanup >>> with conn.send_query("SELECT * FROM large_table") as stream: ... chunk = stream.fetch() ... while chunk: ... process_data(chunk) ... chunk = stream.fetch()

>>> # Arrow format with RecordBatch streaming >>> stream = conn.send_query("SELECT * FROM data", "Arrow") >>> reader = stream.record_batch(rows_per_batch=10000) >>> for batch in reader: ... print(f"Batch shape: {batch.num_rows} x {batch.num_columns}")

See also

query() - For non-streaming query execution

- For non-streaming query execution StreamingResult - Streaming result iterator

Bases: object

class chdb.state.sqlitelike.Cursor(connection)

Close the cursor and cleanup resources.

This method closes the cursor and cleans up any associated resources. After calling this method, the cursor becomes invalid and cannot be used for further operations.

Syntax

close() → None

Note This method is idempotent - calling it multiple times is safe. The cursor is also automatically closed when the connection is closed.

Examples

>>> cursor = conn.cursor() >>> cursor.execute("SELECT 1") >>> result = cursor.fetchone() >>> cursor.close() # Cleanup cursor resources

Return a list of column names from the last executed query.

This method returns the column names from the most recently executed SELECT query. The names are returned in the same order as they appear in the result set.

Syntax

column_names() → list

Returns

Return Type Description list List of column name strings, or empty list if no query has been executed or the query returned no columns

Examples

>>> cursor = conn.cursor() >>> cursor.execute("SELECT id, name, email FROM users LIMIT 1") >>> print(cursor.column_names()) ['id', 'name', 'email']

See also

column_types() - Get column type information

- Get column type information description - DB-API 2.0 column description

Return a list of column types from the last executed query.

This method returns the ClickHouse column type names from the most recently executed SELECT query. The types are returned in the same order as they appear in the result set.

Syntax

column_types() → list

Returns

Return Type Description list List of ClickHouse type name strings, or empty list if no query has been executed or the query returned no columns

Examples

>>> cursor = conn.cursor() >>> cursor.execute("SELECT toInt32(1), toString('hello')") >>> print(cursor.column_types()) ['Int32', 'String']

See also

column_names() - Get column name information

- Get column name information description - DB-API 2.0 column description

Commit any pending transaction.

This method commits any pending database transaction. In ClickHouse, most operations are auto-committed, but this method is provided for DB-API 2.0 compatibility.

Note ClickHouse typically auto-commits operations, so explicit commits are usually not necessary. This method is provided for compatibility with standard DB-API 2.0 workflow.

Syntax

commit() → None

Examples

>>> cursor = conn.cursor() >>> cursor.execute("INSERT INTO test VALUES (1, 'data')") >>> cursor.commit()

Return column description as per DB-API 2.0 specification.

This property returns a list of 7-item tuples describing each column in the result set of the last executed SELECT query. Each tuple contains: (name, type_code, display_size, internal_size, precision, scale, null_ok)

Currently, only name and type_code are provided, with other fields set to None.

Returns

Return Type Description list List of 7-tuples describing each column, or empty list if no SELECT query has been executed

Note This follows the DB-API 2.0 specification for cursor.description. Only the first two elements (name and type_code) contain meaningful data in this implementation.

Examples

>>> cursor = conn.cursor() >>> cursor.execute("SELECT id, name FROM users LIMIT 1") >>> for desc in cursor.description: ... print(f"Column: {desc[0]}, Type: {desc[1]}") Column: id, Type: Int32 Column: name, Type: String

See also

column_names() - Get just column names

- Get just column names column_types() - Get just column types

Execute a SQL query and prepare results for fetching.

This method executes a SQL query and prepares the results for retrieval using the fetch methods. It handles the parsing of result data and automatic type conversion for ClickHouse data types.

Syntax

execute(query: str) → None

Parameters:

Parameter Type Description query str SQL query string to execute

Raises

Exception Condition Exception If query execution fails or result parsing fails

Note This method follows DB-API 2.0 specifications for cursor.execute() . After execution, use fetchone() , fetchmany() , or fetchall() to retrieve results.

Note The method automatically converts ClickHouse data types to appropriate Python types: Int/UInt types → int

Float types → float

String/FixedString → str

DateTime → datetime.datetime

Date → datetime.date

Bool → bool

Examples

>>> cursor = conn.cursor() >>> >>> # Execute DDL >>> cursor.execute("CREATE TABLE test (id INT, name String)") >>> >>> # Execute DML >>> cursor.execute("INSERT INTO test VALUES (1, 'Alice')") >>> >>> # Execute SELECT and fetch results >>> cursor.execute("SELECT * FROM test") >>> rows = cursor.fetchall() >>> print(rows) ((1, 'Alice'),)

See also

fetchone() - Fetch single row

- Fetch single row fetchmany() - Fetch multiple rows

- Fetch multiple rows fetchall() - Fetch all remaining rows

Fetch all remaining rows from the query result.

This method retrieves all remaining rows from the current query result set starting from the current cursor position. It returns a tuple of row tuples with appropriate Python type conversion applied.

Syntax

fetchall() → tuple

Returns:

Return Type Description tuple Tuple containing all remaining row tuples from the result set. Returns empty tuple if no rows are available

Warning This method loads all remaining rows into memory at once. For large result sets, consider using fetchmany() to process results in batches.

Examples

>>> cursor = conn.cursor() >>> cursor.execute("SELECT id, name FROM users") >>> all_users = cursor.fetchall() >>> for user_id, user_name in all_users: ... print(f"User {user_id}: {user_name}")

See also

fetchone() - Fetch single row

- Fetch single row fetchmany() - Fetch multiple rows in batches

Fetch multiple rows from the query result.

This method retrieves up to ‘size’ rows from the current query result set. It returns a tuple of row tuples, with each row containing column values with appropriate Python type conversion.

Syntax

fetchmany(size: int = 1) → tuple

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description size int 1 Maximum number of rows to fetch

Returns

Return Type Description tuple Tuple containing up to 'size' row tuples. May contain fewer rows if the result set is exhausted

Note This method follows DB-API 2.0 specifications. It will return fewer than ‘size’ rows if the result set is exhausted.

Examples

>>> cursor = conn.cursor() >>> cursor.execute("SELECT * FROM large_table") >>> >>> # Process results in batches >>> while True: ... batch = cursor.fetchmany(100) # Fetch 100 rows at a time ... if not batch: ... break ... process_batch(batch)

See also

fetchone() - Fetch single row

- Fetch single row fetchall() - Fetch all remaining rows

Fetch the next row from the query result.

This method retrieves the next available row from the current query result set. It returns a tuple containing the column values with appropriate Python type conversion applied.

Syntax

fetchone() → tuple | None

Returns:

Return Type Description Optional[tuple] Next row as a tuple of column values, or None if no more rows are available

Note This method follows DB-API 2.0 specifications. Column values are automatically converted to appropriate Python types based on ClickHouse column types.

Examples

>>> cursor = conn.cursor() >>> cursor.execute("SELECT id, name FROM users") >>> row = cursor.fetchone() >>> while row is not None: ... user_id, user_name = row ... print(f"User {user_id}: {user_name}") ... row = cursor.fetchone()

See also

fetchmany() - Fetch multiple rows

- Fetch multiple rows fetchall() - Fetch all remaining rows

Convert query result to PyArrow Table.

This function converts chdb query results to a PyArrow Table format, which provides efficient columnar data access and interoperability with other data processing libraries.

Syntax

chdb.state.sqlitelike.to_arrowTable(res)

Parameters:

Parameter Type Description res - Query result object from chdb containing Arrow format data

Returns

Return Type Description pyarrow.Table PyArrow Table containing the query results

Raises

Exception Condition ImportError If pyarrow or pandas packages are not installed

Note This function requires both pyarrow and pandas to be installed. Install them with: pip install pyarrow pandas

Warning Empty results return an empty PyArrow Table with no schema.

Examples

>>> import chdb >>> result = chdb.query("SELECT 1 as num, 'hello' as text", "Arrow") >>> table = to_arrowTable(result) >>> print(table.schema) num: int64 text: string >>> print(table.to_pandas()) num text 0 1 hello

Convert query result to Pandas DataFrame.

This function converts chdb query results to a Pandas DataFrame format by first converting to PyArrow Table and then to DataFrame. This provides convenient data analysis capabilities with Pandas API.

Syntax

chdb.state.sqlitelike.to_df(r)

Parameters:

Parameter Type Description r - Query result object from chdb containing Arrow format data

Returns:

Return Type Description pandas.DataFrame DataFrame containing the query results with appropriate column names and data types

Raises

Exception Condition ImportError If pyarrow or pandas packages are not installed

Note This function uses multi-threading for the Arrow to Pandas conversion to improve performance on large datasets.

See also

to_arrowTable() - For PyArrow Table format conversion

Examples

>>> import chdb >>> result = chdb.query("SELECT 1 as num, 'hello' as text", "Arrow") >>> df = to_df(result) >>> print(df) num text 0 1 hello >>> print(df.dtypes) num int64 text object dtype: object

Bases:

class chdb.dataframe.Table(*args: Any, **kwargs: Any)

chDB provides a Python DB-API 2.0 compatible interface for database connectivity, allowing you to use chDB with tools and frameworks that expect standard database interfaces.

The chDB DB-API 2.0 interface includes:

Connections : Database connection management with connection strings

: Database connection management with connection strings Cursors : Query execution and result retrieval

: Query execution and result retrieval Type System : DB-API 2.0 compliant type constants and converters

: DB-API 2.0 compliant type constants and converters Error Handling : Standard database exception hierarchy

: Standard database exception hierarchy Thread Safety: Level 1 thread safety (threads may share modules but not connections)

The Database API (DBAPI) 2.0 Interface implements the following core functions:

Initialize a new database connection.

Syntax

chdb.dbapi.connect(*args, **kwargs)

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description path str None Database file path. None for in-memory database

Raises

Exception Condition err.Error If connection cannot be established

Get client version information.

Returns the chDB client version as a string for MySQLdb compatibility.

Syntax

chdb.dbapi.get_client_info()

Returns

Return Type Description str Version string in format 'major.minor.patch'

Return x as a binary type.

This function converts the input to bytes type for use with binary database fields, following the DB-API 2.0 specification.

Syntax

chdb.dbapi.Binary(x)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description x - Input data to convert to binary

Returns

Return Type Description bytes The input converted to bytes

Bases: object

DB-API 2.0 compliant connection to chDB database.

This class provides a standard DB-API interface for connecting to and interacting with chDB databases. It supports both in-memory and file-based databases.

The connection manages the underlying chDB engine and provides methods for executing queries, managing transactions (no-op for ClickHouse), and creating cursors.

class chdb.dbapi.connections.Connection(path=None)

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description path str None Database file path. If None, uses in-memory database. Can be a file path like 'database.db' or None for ':memory:'

Variables

Variable Type Description encoding str Character encoding for queries, defaults to 'utf8' open bool True if connection is open, False if closed

Examples

>>> # In-memory database >>> conn = Connection() >>> cursor = conn.cursor() >>> cursor.execute("SELECT 1") >>> result = cursor.fetchall() >>> conn.close()

>>> # File-based database >>> conn = Connection('mydata.db') >>> with conn.cursor() as cur: ... cur.execute("CREATE TABLE users (id INT, name STRING)") ... cur.execute("INSERT INTO users VALUES (1, 'Alice')") >>> conn.close()

>>> # Context manager usage >>> with Connection() as cur: ... cur.execute("SELECT version()") ... version = cur.fetchone()

Note ClickHouse does not support traditional transactions, so commit() and rollback() operations are no-ops but provided for DB-API compliance.

Close the database connection.

Closes the underlying chDB connection and marks this connection as closed. Subsequent operations on this connection will raise an Error.

Syntax

close()

Raises

Exception Condition err.Error If connection is already closed

Commit the current transaction.

Syntax

commit()

Note This is a no-op for chDB/ClickHouse as it doesn’t support traditional transactions. Provided for DB-API 2.0 compliance.

Create a new cursor for executing queries.

Syntax

cursor(cursor=None)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description cursor - Ignored, provided for compatibility

Returns

Return Type Description Cursor New cursor object for this connection

Raises

Exception Condition err.Error If connection is closed

Example

>>> conn = Connection() >>> cur = conn.cursor() >>> cur.execute("SELECT 1") >>> result = cur.fetchone()

Escape a value for safe inclusion in SQL queries.

Syntax

escape(obj, mapping=None)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description obj - Value to escape (string, bytes, number, etc.) mapping - Optional character mapping for escaping

Returns

Return Type Description - Escaped version of the input suitable for SQL queries

Example

>>> conn = Connection() >>> safe_value = conn.escape("O'Reilly") >>> query = f"SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = {safe_value}"

Escape a string value for SQL queries.

Syntax

escape_string(s)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description s str String to escape

Returns

Return Type Description str Escaped string safe for SQL inclusion

Check if the connection is open.

Returns

Return Type Description bool True if connection is open, False if closed

Execute a SQL query directly and return raw results.

This method bypasses the cursor interface and executes queries directly. For standard DB-API usage, prefer using cursor() method.

Syntax

query(sql, fmt='CSV')

Parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description sql str or bytes required SQL query to execute fmt str "CSV" Output format. Supported formats include "CSV", "JSON", "Arrow", "Parquet", etc.

Returns

Return Type Description - Query result in the specified format

Raises

Exception Condition err.InterfaceError If connection is closed or query fails

Example

>>> conn = Connection() >>> result = conn.query("SELECT 1, 'hello'", "CSV") >>> print(result) "1,hello

"

Get the last query response.

Returns

Return Type Description - The raw response from the last query() call

Note This property is updated each time query() is called directly. It does not reflect queries executed through cursors.

Roll back the current transaction.

Syntax

rollback()

Note This is a no-op for chDB/ClickHouse as it doesn’t support traditional transactions. Provided for DB-API 2.0 compliance.

Bases: object

DB-API 2.0 cursor for executing queries and fetching results.

The cursor provides methods for executing SQL statements, managing query results, and navigating through result sets. It supports parameter binding, bulk operations, and follows DB-API 2.0 specifications.

Do not create Cursor instances directly. Use Connection.cursor() instead.

class chdb.dbapi.cursors.Cursor(connection)

Variable Type Description description tuple Column metadata for the last query result rowcount int Number of rows affected by the last query (-1 if unknown) arraysize int Default number of rows to fetch at once (default: 1) lastrowid - ID of the last inserted row (if applicable) max_stmt_length int Maximum statement size for executemany() (default: 1024000)

Examples

>>> conn = Connection() >>> cur = conn.cursor() >>> cur.execute("SELECT 1 as id, 'test' as name") >>> result = cur.fetchone() >>> print(result) # (1, 'test') >>> cur.close()

Note See DB-API 2.0 Cursor Objects for complete specification details.

Execute a stored procedure (placeholder implementation).

Syntax

callproc(procname, args=())

Parameters

Parameter Type Description procname str Name of stored procedure to execute args sequence Parameters to pass to the procedure

Returns

Return Type Description sequence The original args parameter (unmodified)

Note chDB/ClickHouse does not support stored procedures in the traditional sense. This method is provided for DB-API 2.0 compliance but does not perform any actual operation. Use execute() for all SQL operations.

Compatibility This is a placeholder implementation. Traditional stored procedure features like OUT/INOUT parameters, multiple result sets, and server variables are not supported by the underlying ClickHouse engine.

Close the cursor and free associated resources.

After closing, the cursor becomes unusable and any operation will raise an exception. Closing a cursor exhausts all remaining data and releases the underlying cursor.

Syntax

close()

Execute a SQL query with optional parameter binding.

This method executes a single SQL statement with optional parameter substitution. It supports multiple parameter placeholder styles for flexibility.

Syntax

execute(query, args=None)

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description query str required SQL query to execute args tuple/list/dict None Parameters to bind to placeholders

Returns

Return Type Description int Number of affected rows (-1 if unknown)

Parameter Styles

Style Example Question mark style "SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ?" Named style "SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = %(name)s" Format style "SELECT * FROM users WHERE age = %s" (legacy)

Examples

>>> # Question mark parameters >>> cur.execute("SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ? AND age > ?", (123, 18)) >>> >>> # Named parameters >>> cur.execute("SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = %(name)s", {'name': 'Alice'}) >>> >>> # No parameters >>> cur.execute("SELECT COUNT(*) FROM users")

Raises

Exception Condition ProgrammingError If cursor is closed or query is malformed InterfaceError If database error occurs during execution

Execute a query multiple times with different parameter sets.

This method efficiently executes the same SQL query multiple times with different parameter values. It’s particularly useful for bulk INSERT operations.

Syntax

executemany(query, args)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description query str SQL query to execute multiple times args sequence Sequence of parameter tuples/dicts/lists for each execution

Returns

Return Type Description int Total number of affected rows across all executions

Examples

>>> # Bulk insert with question mark parameters >>> users_data = [(1, 'Alice'), (2, 'Bob'), (3, 'Charlie')] >>> cur.executemany("INSERT INTO users VALUES (?, ?)", users_data) >>> >>> # Bulk insert with named parameters >>> users_data = [ ... {'id': 1, 'name': 'Alice'}, ... {'id': 2, 'name': 'Bob'} ... ] >>> cur.executemany( ... "INSERT INTO users VALUES (%(id)s, %(name)s)", ... users_data ... )

Note This method improves performance for multiple-row INSERT and UPDATE operations by optimizing the query execution process.

Fetch all remaining rows from the query result.

Syntax

fetchall()

Returns

Return Type Description list List of tuples representing all remaining rows

Raises

Exception Condition ProgrammingError If execute() has not been called first

Warning This method can consume large amounts of memory for big result sets. Consider using fetchmany() for large datasets.

Example

>>> cursor.execute("SELECT id, name FROM users") >>> all_rows = cursor.fetchall() >>> print(len(all_rows)) # Number of total rows

Fetch multiple rows from the query result.

Syntax

fetchmany(size=1)

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description size int 1 Number of rows to fetch. If not specified, uses cursor.arraysize

Returns

Return Type Description list List of tuples representing the fetched rows

Raises

Exception Condition ProgrammingError If execute() has not been called first

Example

>>> cursor.execute("SELECT id, name FROM users") >>> rows = cursor.fetchmany(3) >>> print(rows) # [(1, 'Alice'), (2, 'Bob'), (3, 'Charlie')]

Fetch the next row from the query result.

Syntax

fetchone()

Returns

Return Type Description tuple or None Next row as a tuple, or None if no more rows available

Raises

Exception Condition ProgrammingError If execute() has not been called first

Example

>>> cursor.execute("SELECT id, name FROM users LIMIT 3") >>> row = cursor.fetchone() >>> print(row) # (1, 'Alice') >>> row = cursor.fetchone() >>> print(row) # (2, 'Bob')

Max statement size which executemany() generates.

Default value is 1024000.

Return the exact query string that would be sent to the database.

This method shows the final SQL query after parameter substitution, which is useful for debugging and logging purposes.

Syntax

mogrify(query, args=None)

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description query str required SQL query with parameter placeholders args tuple/list/dict None Parameters to substitute

Returns

Return Type Description str The final SQL query string with parameters substituted

Example

>>> cur.mogrify("SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ?", (123,)) "SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = 123"

Note This method follows the extension to DB-API 2.0 used by Psycopg.

Move to the next result set (not supported).

Syntax

nextset()

Returns

Return Type Description None Always returns None as multiple result sets are not supported

Note chDB/ClickHouse does not support multiple result sets from a single query. This method is provided for DB-API 2.0 compliance but always returns None.

Set input sizes for parameters (no-op implementation).

Syntax

setinputsizes(*args)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description *args - Parameter size specifications (ignored)

Note This method does nothing but is required by DB-API 2.0 specification. chDB automatically handles parameter sizing internally.

Set output column sizes (no-op implementation).

Syntax

setoutputsizes(*args)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description *args - Column size specifications (ignored)

Note This method does nothing but is required by DB-API 2.0 specification. chDB automatically handles output sizing internally.

Exception classes for chdb database operations.

This module provides a complete hierarchy of exception classes for handling database-related errors in chdb, following the Python Database API Specification v2.0.

The exception hierarchy is structured as follows:

StandardError ├── Warning └── Error ├── InterfaceError └── DatabaseError ├── DataError ├── OperationalError ├── IntegrityError ├── InternalError ├── ProgrammingError └── NotSupportedError

Each exception class represents a specific category of database errors:

Exception Description Warning Non-fatal warnings during database operations InterfaceError Problems with the database interface itself DatabaseError Base class for all database-related errors DataError Problems with data processing (invalid values, type errors) OperationalError Database operational issues (connectivity, resources) IntegrityError Constraint violations (foreign keys, uniqueness) InternalError Database internal errors and corruption ProgrammingError SQL syntax errors and API misuse NotSupportedError Unsupported features or operations

Note These exception classes are compliant with Python DB API 2.0 specification and provide consistent error handling across different database operations.

See also

Python Database API Specification v2.0

chdb.dbapi.connections - Database connection management

- Database connection management chdb.dbapi.cursors - Database cursor operations

Examples

>>> try: ... cursor.execute("SELECT * FROM nonexistent_table") ... except ProgrammingError as e: ... print(f"SQL Error: {e}") ... SQL Error: Table 'nonexistent_table' doesn't exist

>>> try: ... cursor.execute("INSERT INTO users (id) VALUES (1), (1)") ... except IntegrityError as e: ... print(f"Constraint violation: {e}") ... Constraint violation: Duplicate entry '1' for key 'PRIMARY'

Bases: DatabaseError

Exception raised for errors that are due to problems with the processed data.

This exception is raised when database operations fail due to issues with the data being processed, such as:

Division by zero operations

Numeric values out of range

Invalid date/time values

String truncation errors

Type conversion failures

Invalid data format for column type

Raises

Exception Condition DataError When data validation or processing fails

Examples

>>> # Division by zero in SQL >>> cursor.execute("SELECT 1/0") DataError: Division by zero

>>> # Invalid date format >>> cursor.execute("INSERT INTO table VALUES ('invalid-date')") DataError: Invalid date format

Bases: Error

Exception raised for errors that are related to the database.

This is the base class for all database-related errors. It encompasses all errors that occur during database operations and are related to the database itself rather than the interface.

Common scenarios include:

SQL execution errors

Database connectivity issues

Transaction-related problems

Database-specific constraints violations

Note This serves as the parent class for more specific database error types such as DataError , OperationalError , etc.

Bases: StandardError

Exception that is the base class of all other error exceptions (not Warning).

This is the base class for all error exceptions in chdb, excluding warnings. It serves as the parent class for all database error conditions that prevent successful completion of operations.

Note This exception hierarchy follows the Python DB API 2.0 specification.

See also

Warning - For non-fatal warnings that don’t prevent operation completion

Bases: DatabaseError

Exception raised when the relational integrity of the database is affected.

This exception is raised when database operations violate integrity constraints, including:

Foreign key constraint violations

Primary key or unique constraint violations (duplicate keys)

Check constraint violations

NOT NULL constraint violations

Referential integrity violations

Raises

Exception Condition IntegrityError When database integrity constraints are violated

Examples

>>> # Duplicate primary key >>> cursor.execute("INSERT INTO users (id, name) VALUES (1, 'John')") >>> cursor.execute("INSERT INTO users (id, name) VALUES (1, 'Jane')") IntegrityError: Duplicate entry '1' for key 'PRIMARY'

>>> # Foreign key violation >>> cursor.execute("INSERT INTO orders (user_id) VALUES (999)") IntegrityError: Cannot add or update a child row: foreign key constraint fails

Bases: Error

Exception raised for errors that are related to the database interface rather than the database itself.

This exception is raised when there are problems with the database interface implementation, such as:

Invalid connection parameters

API misuse (calling methods on closed connections)

Interface-level protocol errors

Module import or initialization failures

Raises

Exception Condition InterfaceError When database interface encounters errors unrelated to database operations

Note These errors are typically programming errors or configuration issues that can be resolved by fixing the client code or configuration.

Bases: DatabaseError

Exception raised when the database encounters an internal error.

This exception is raised when the database system encounters internal errors that are not caused by the application, such as:

Invalid cursor state (cursor is not valid anymore)

Transaction state inconsistencies (transaction is out of sync)

Database corruption issues

Internal data structure corruption

System-level database errors

Raises

Exception Condition InternalError When database encounters internal inconsistencies

Warning Internal errors may indicate serious database problems that require database administrator attention. These errors are typically not recoverable through application-level retry logic.

Note These errors are generally outside the control of the application and may require database restart or repair operations.

Bases: DatabaseError

Exception raised when a method or database API is not supported.

This exception is raised when the application attempts to use database features or API methods that are not supported by the current database configuration or version, such as:

Requesting rollback() on connections without transaction support

on connections without transaction support Using advanced SQL features not supported by the database version

Calling methods not implemented by the current driver

Attempting to use disabled database features

Raises

Exception Condition NotSupportedError When unsupported database features are accessed

Examples

>>> # Transaction rollback on non-transactional connection >>> connection.rollback() NotSupportedError: Transactions are not supported

>>> # Using unsupported SQL syntax >>> cursor.execute("SELECT * FROM table WITH (NOLOCK)") NotSupportedError: WITH clause not supported in this database version

Note Check database documentation and driver capabilities to avoid these errors. Consider graceful fallbacks where possible.

Bases: DatabaseError

Exception raised for errors that are related to the database’s operation.

This exception is raised for errors that occur during database operation and are not necessarily under the control of the programmer, including:

Unexpected disconnection from database

Database server not found or unreachable

Transaction processing failures

Memory allocation errors during processing

Disk space or resource exhaustion

Database server internal errors

Authentication or authorization failures

Raises

Exception Condition OperationalError When database operations fail due to operational issues

Note These errors are typically transient and may be resolved by retrying the operation or addressing system-level issues.

Warning Some operational errors may indicate serious system problems that require administrative intervention.

Bases: DatabaseError

Exception raised for programming errors in database operations.

This exception is raised when there are programming errors in the application’s database usage, including:

Table or column not found

Table or index already exists when creating

SQL syntax errors in statements

Wrong number of parameters specified in prepared statements

Invalid SQL operations (e.g., DROP on non-existent objects)

Incorrect usage of database API methods

Raises

Exception Condition ProgrammingError When SQL statements or API usage contains errors

Examples

>>> # Table not found >>> cursor.execute("SELECT * FROM nonexistent_table") ProgrammingError: Table 'nonexistent_table' doesn't exist

>>> # SQL syntax error >>> cursor.execute("SELCT * FROM users") ProgrammingError: You have an error in your SQL syntax

>>> # Wrong parameter count >>> cursor.execute("INSERT INTO users (name, age) VALUES (%s)", ('John',)) ProgrammingError: Column count doesn't match value count

Bases: Exception

Exception related to operation with chdb.

This is the base class for all chdb-related exceptions. It inherits from Python’s built-in Exception class and serves as the root of the exception hierarchy for database operations.

Note This exception class follows the Python DB API 2.0 specification for database exception handling.

Bases: StandardError

Exception raised for important warnings like data truncations while inserting, etc.

This exception is raised when the database operation completes but with important warnings that should be brought to the attention of the application. Common scenarios include:

Data truncation during insertion

Precision loss in numeric conversions

Character set conversion warnings

Note This follows the Python DB API 2.0 specification for warning exceptions.

Extended frozenset for DB-API 2.0 type comparison.

This class extends frozenset to support DB-API 2.0 type comparison semantics. It allows for flexible type checking where individual items can be compared against the set using both equality and inequality operators.

This is used for type constants like STRING, BINARY, NUMBER, etc. to enable comparisons like “field_type == STRING” where field_type is a single type value.

Examples

>>> string_types = DBAPISet([FIELD_TYPE.STRING, FIELD_TYPE.VAR_STRING]) >>> FIELD_TYPE.STRING == string_types # Returns True >>> FIELD_TYPE.INT != string_types # Returns True >>> FIELD_TYPE.BLOB in string_types # Returns False

Extended frozenset for DB-API 2.0 type comparison.

Usage Examples

Basic Query Example:

import chdb.dbapi as dbapi print("chdb driver version: {0}".format(dbapi.get_client_info())) # Create connection and cursor conn = dbapi.connect() cur = conn.cursor() # Execute query cur.execute('SELECT version()') print("description:", cur.description) print("data:", cur.fetchone()) # Clean up cur.close() conn.close()

Working with Data:

import chdb.dbapi as dbapi conn = dbapi.connect() cur = conn.cursor() # Create table cur.execute(""" CREATE TABLE employees ( id UInt32, name String, department String, salary Decimal(10,2) ) ENGINE = Memory """) # Insert data cur.execute(""" INSERT INTO employees VALUES (1, 'Alice', 'Engineering', 75000.00), (2, 'Bob', 'Marketing', 65000.00), (3, 'Charlie', 'Engineering', 80000.00) """) # Query data cur.execute("SELECT * FROM employees WHERE department = 'Engineering'") # Fetch results print("Column names:", [desc[0] for desc in cur.description]) for row in cur.fetchall(): print(row) conn.close()

Connection Management:

import chdb.dbapi as dbapi # In-memory database (default) conn1 = dbapi.connect() # Persistent database file conn2 = dbapi.connect("./my_database.chdb") # Connection with parameters conn3 = dbapi.connect("./my_database.chdb?log-level=debug&verbose") # Read-only connection conn4 = dbapi.connect("./my_database.chdb?mode=ro") # Automatic connection cleanup with dbapi.connect("test.chdb") as conn: cur = conn.cursor() cur.execute("SELECT count() FROM numbers(1000)") result = cur.fetchone() print(f"Count: {result[0]}") cur.close()

Best Practices

Connection Management: Always close connections and cursors when done Context Managers: Use with statements for automatic cleanup Batch Processing: Use fetchmany() for large result sets Error Handling: Wrap database operations in try-except blocks Parameter Binding: Use parameterized queries when possible Memory Management: Avoid fetchall() for very large datasets

Note chDB’s DB-API 2.0 interface is compatible with most Python database tools

The interface provides Level 1 thread safety (threads may share modules but not connections)

Connection strings support the same parameters as chDB sessions

All standard DB-API 2.0 exceptions are supported

Warning Always close cursors and connections to avoid resource leaks

Large result sets should be processed in batches

Parameter binding syntax follows format style: %s

User-defined functions module for chDB.

This module provides functionality for creating and managing user-defined functions (UDFs) in chDB. It allows you to extend chDB’s capabilities by writing custom Python functions that can be called from SQL queries.

Decorator for chDB Python UDF(User Defined Function).

Syntax

chdb.udf.chdb_udf(return_type='String')

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description return_type str "String" Return type of the function. Should be one of the ClickHouse data types

Notes

The function should be stateless. Only UDFs are supported, not UDAFs. Default return type is String. The return type should be one of the ClickHouse data types. The function should take in arguments of type String. All arguments are strings. The function will be called for each line of input. The function should be pure python function. Import all modules used IN THE FUNCTION. Python interpreter used is the same as the one used to run the script.

Example

@chdb_udf() def sum_udf(lhs, rhs): return int(lhs) + int(rhs) @chdb_udf() def func_use_json(arg): import json # ... use json module

Generate UDF configuration and executable script files.

This function creates the necessary files for a User Defined Function (UDF) in chDB:

A Python executable script that processes input data An XML configuration file that registers the UDF with ClickHouse

Syntax

chdb.udf.generate_udf(func_name, args, return_type, udf_body)

Parameters

Parameter Type Description func_name str Name of the UDF function args list List of argument names for the function return_type str ClickHouse return type for the function udf_body str Python source code body of the UDF function

Note This function is typically called by the @chdb_udf decorator and should not be called directly by users.

Utility functions and helpers for chDB.

This module contains various utility functions for working with chDB, including data type inference, data conversion helpers, and debugging utilities.

Converts a list of dictionaries into a columnar format.

This function takes a list of dictionaries and converts it into a dictionary where each key corresponds to a column and each value is a list of column values. Missing values in the dictionaries are represented as None.

Syntax

chdb.utils.convert_to_columnar(items: List[Dict[str, Any]]) → Dict[str, List[Any]]

Parameters

Parameter Type Description items List[Dict[str, Any]] A list of dictionaries to convert

Returns

Return Type Description Dict[str, List[Any]] A dictionary with keys as column names and values as lists of column values

Example

>>> items = [ ... {"name": "Alice", "age": 30, "city": "New York"}, ... {"name": "Bob", "age": 25}, ... {"name": "Charlie", "city": "San Francisco"} ... ] >>> convert_to_columnar(items) { 'name': ['Alice', 'Bob', 'Charlie'], 'age': [30, 25, None], 'city': ['New York', None, 'San Francisco'] }

Flattens a nested dictionary.

This function takes a nested dictionary and flattens it, concatenating nested keys with a separator. Lists of dictionaries are serialized to JSON strings.

Syntax

chdb.utils.flatten_dict(d: Dict[str, Any], parent_key: str = '', sep: str = '_') → Dict[str, Any]

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description d Dict[str, Any] required The dictionary to flatten parent_key str "" The base key to prepend to each key sep str "_" The separator to use between concatenated keys

Returns

Return Type Description Dict[str, Any] A flattened dictionary

Example

>>> nested_dict = { ... "a": 1, ... "b": { ... "c": 2, ... "d": { ... "e": 3 ... } ... }, ... "f": [4, 5, {"g": 6}], ... "h": [{"i": 7}, {"j": 8}] ... } >>> flatten_dict(nested_dict) { 'a': 1, 'b_c': 2, 'b_d_e': 3, 'f_0': 4, 'f_1': 5, 'f_2_g': 6, 'h': '[{"i": 7}, {"j": 8}]' }

Infers the most suitable data type for a list of values.

This function examines a list of values and determines the most appropriate data type that can represent all the values in the list. It considers integer, unsigned integer, decimal, and float types, and defaults to “string” if the values cannot be represented by any numeric type or if all values are None.

Syntax

chdb.utils.infer_data_type(values: List[Any]) → str

Parameters

Parameter Type Description values List[Any] A list of values to analyze. The values can be of any type

Returns

Return Type Description str A string representing the inferred data type. Possible return values are: ”int8”, “int16”, “int32”, “int64”, “int128”, “int256”, “uint8”, “uint16”,“uint32”, “uint64”, “uint128”, “uint256”, “decimal128”, “decimal256”, “float32”, “float64”, or “string”.

Note If all values in the list are None, the function returns “string”.

If any value in the list is a string, the function immediately returns “string”.

The function assumes that numeric values can be represented as integers, decimals, or floats based on their range and precision.

Infers data types for each column in a columnar data structure.

This function analyzes the values in each column and infers the most suitable data type for each column, based on a sample of the data.

Syntax

chdb.utils.infer_data_types`(column_data: Dict[str, List[Any]], n_rows: int = 10000) → List[tuple]

Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description column_data Dict[str, List[Any]] required A dictionary where keys are column names and values are lists of column values n_rows int 10000 The number of rows to sample for type inference

Returns

Return Type Description List[tuple] A list of tuples, each containing a column name and its inferred data type

Bases: ABC

class chdb.rwabc.PyReader(data: Any)

Read a specified number of rows from the given columns and return a list of objects, where each object is a sequence of values for a column.

abstractmethod (col_names: List[str], count: int) → List[Any]

Parameters

Parameter Type Description col_names List[str] List of column names to read count int Maximum number of rows to read

Returns

Return Type Description List[Any] List of sequences, one for each column

Bases: ABC

class chdb.rwabc.PyWriter(col_names: List[str], types: List[type], data: Any)

Assemble and return the final data from blocks. Must be implemented by subclasses.

abstractmethod finalize() → bytes

Returns

Return Type Description bytes The final serialized data

Save columns of data to blocks. Must be implemented by subclasses.

abstractmethod write(col_names: List[str], columns: List[List[Any]]) → None

Parameters

Parameter Type Description col_names List[str] List of column names that are being written columns List[List[Any]] List of columns data, each column is represented by a list

