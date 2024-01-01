Performance Guide

DataStore delivers significant performance improvements over pandas for many operations. This guide explains why and how to optimize your workloads.

Operations are pushed down to the data source:

# pandas: Loads ALL data, then filters in memory df = pd.read_csv("huge.csv") # Load 10GB df = df[df['year'] == 2024] # Filter in Python # DataStore: Filter at source ds = pd.read_csv("huge.csv") # Just metadata ds = ds[ds['year'] == 2024] # Filter in SQL df = ds.to_df() # Only load filtered data

Only needed columns are read:

# DataStore: Only reads name, age columns ds = pd.read_parquet("wide_table.parquet") result = ds.select('name', 'age').to_df() # vs pandas: Reads all 100 columns, then selects

Multiple operations compile to one query:

# DataStore: One optimized SQL query result = (ds .filter(ds['amount'] > 100) .groupby('region') .agg({'amount': 'sum'}) .sort('sum', ascending=False) .head(10) .to_df() ) # Becomes: # SELECT region, SUM(amount) FROM data # WHERE amount > 100 # GROUP BY region ORDER BY sum DESC LIMIT 10

Data: 10 million rows

Hardware: Standard laptop

File format: CSV

Operation pandas (ms) DataStore (ms) Winner GroupBy count 347 17 DataStore (19.93x) Combined ops 1,535 234 DataStore (6.56x) Complex pipeline 2,047 380 DataStore (5.39x) MultiFilter+Sort+Head 1,963 366 DataStore (5.36x) Filter+Sort+Head 1,537 350 DataStore (4.40x) Head/Limit 166 45 DataStore (3.69x) Ultra-complex (10+ ops) 1,070 338 DataStore (3.17x) GroupBy agg 406 141 DataStore (2.88x) Select+Filter+Sort 1,217 443 DataStore (2.75x) Filter+GroupBy+Sort 466 184 DataStore (2.53x) Filter+Select+Sort 1,285 533 DataStore (2.41x) Sort (single) 1,742 1,197 DataStore (1.45x) Filter (single) 276 526 Comparable Sort (multiple) 947 1,477 Comparable

GroupBy operations: DataStore up to 19.93x faster Complex pipelines: DataStore 5-6x faster (SQL pushdown benefit) Simple slice operations: Performance comparable - difference negligible Best use case: Multi-step operations with groupby/aggregation Zero-copy: to_df() has no data conversion overhead

# DataStore excels: 19.93x faster result = ds.groupby('category')['amount'].sum()

# DataStore excels: 5-6x faster result = (ds .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01') .filter(ds['amount'] > 100) .groupby('region') .agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count']}) .sort('sum', ascending=False) .head(20) )

# DataStore: Only loads what you need ds = pd.read_parquet("huge_file.parquet") result = ds.filter(ds['id'] == 12345).to_df() # Fast!

# DataStore: Combines into single SQL ds['total'] = ds['price'] * ds['quantity'] ds['is_large'] = ds['total'] > 1000 ds = ds.filter(ds['is_large'])

In most scenarios, DataStore matches or exceeds pandas performance. However, pandas may be slightly faster in these specific cases:

# For very small datasets, overhead is minimal for both # Performance difference is negligible small_df = pd.DataFrame({'x': range(100)})

# Single slice operations without aggregation df = df[df['x'] > 10] # pandas slightly faster ds = ds[ds['x'] > 10] # DataStore comparable

# pandas required for custom Python code def complex_function(row): return custom_logic(row) df['result'] = df.apply(complex_function, axis=1)

Important Even in scenarios where DataStore is "slower", performance is typically on par with pandas - the difference is negligible for practical use. DataStore's advantages in complex operations far outweigh these edge cases. For fine-grained control over execution, see Execution Engine Configuration.

DataStore uses zero-copy for reading and writing pandas DataFrames. This means:

# to_df() does NOT copy data - it's a zero-copy operation result = ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).to_df() # No data conversion overhead # Same for creating DataStore from DataFrame ds = DataStore(existing_df) # No data copy

Key implications:

to_df() is essentially free - no serialization or memory copying

is essentially free - no serialization or memory copying Creating DataStore from pandas DataFrame is instant

Memory is shared between DataStore and pandas views

# CSV: Slower, reads entire file ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv") # Parquet: Faster, columnar, compressed ds = pd.read_parquet("data.parquet") # Convert once, benefit forever df = pd.read_csv("data.csv") df.to_parquet("data.parquet")

Expected improvement: 3-10x faster reads

# Good: Filter first, then aggregate result = (ds .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01') # Reduce data early .groupby('category')['amount'].sum() ) # Less optimal: Process all data result = (ds .groupby('category')['amount'].sum() .filter(ds['sum'] > 1000) # Filter too late )

# Good: Column pruning result = ds.select('name', 'amount').filter(ds['amount'] > 100) # Less optimal: All columns loaded result = ds.filter(ds['amount'] > 100) # Loads all columns

# GroupBy is where DataStore shines # Up to 20x speedup! result = ds.groupby('category').agg({ 'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count', 'max'], 'quantity': 'sum' })

# Don't load entire result if you only need a sample result = ds.filter(ds['type'] == 'A').head(100) # LIMIT 100 # Avoid this for large results # result = ds.filter(ds['type'] == 'A').to_df() # Loads everything

# Good: Single execution result = ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).filter(ds['y'] < 100).to_df() # Bad: Multiple executions result1 = ds.filter(ds['x'] > 10).to_df() # Execute result2 = result1[result1['y'] < 100] # Execute again

# View the query plan before executing query = ds.filter(...).groupby(...).agg(...) query.explain() # Check if operations are pushed down # Then execute result = query.to_df()

from chdb.datastore.config import config, get_profiler config.enable_profiling() # Run your workload result = your_pipeline() # View report profiler = get_profiler() profiler.report()

Performance Report ================== Step Duration % Total ---- -------- ------- SQL execution 2.5s 62.5% <- Bottleneck! read_csv 1.2s 30.0% Other 0.3s 7.5%

# Test approach 1 profiler.reset() result1 = approach1() time1 = profiler.get_steps()[-1]['duration_ms'] # Test approach 2 profiler.reset() result2 = approach2() time2 = profiler.get_steps()[-1]['duration_ms'] print(f"Approach 1: {time1:.0f}ms") print(f"Approach 2: {time2:.0f}ms")

Practice Impact Use Parquet files 3-10x faster reads Filter early Reduce data processing Select needed columns Reduce I/O and memory Use GroupBy/aggregations Up to 20x faster Batch operations Avoid repeated execution Profile before optimizing Find real bottlenecks Use explain() Verify query optimization Use head() for samples Avoid full table scans

Your Workload Recommendation GroupBy/aggregation Use DataStore Complex multi-step pipeline Use DataStore Large files with filters Use DataStore Simple slice operations Either (comparable performance) Custom Python lambda functions Use pandas or convert late Very small data (<1,000 rows) Either (negligible difference)