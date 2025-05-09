Join us at Open House, the ClickHouse user conference, May 28-29 in San Francisco. ->->
ClickHouse Developer In-Person Training - San Francisco, California

Location: The Hyatt Regency San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA, 94111

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM PDT (Full Day)

Who Should Attend: New or intermediate users looking to build a strong foundation in ClickHouse

Cost: Free

What You'll Learn: The fastest way to ramp on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Getting Started with ClickHouse
  • ClickHouse Architecture
  • Modeling and Analyzing Data
  • Materialized Views
  • Projections and Skipping Indexes
  • Updating and Deleting Data

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.

Hosted by

photo-rich-raposa.jpeg

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

Loading form...

