ClickHouse Developer In-Person Training - San Francisco, California

Location: The Hyatt Regency San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA, 94111

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM PDT (Full Day)

Who Should Attend: New or intermediate users looking to build a strong foundation in ClickHouse

Cost: Free

What You'll Learn: The fastest way to ramp on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:

Getting Started with ClickHouse

ClickHouse Architecture

Modeling and Analyzing Data

Materialized Views

Projections and Skipping Indexes

Updating and Deleting Data

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.