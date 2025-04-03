Integrating your Data Lake with ClickHouse

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM CEST Duration: 2 hours Location: Zoom (virtual) Cost: FREE
The lakehouse architecture has gained significant traction over the past year and is quickly becoming a standard across many industries. ClickHouse is closely following this trend and making substantial investments in this space. With one of the fastest analytical query engines available, ClickHouse is uniquely positioned to take the lakehouse architecture to the next level.
This workshop will explore the current state of data lake and lakehouse integration, and provide a forward-looking view of what’s next. Whether you’re looking to better understand the data lake architecture or maximize its value with ClickHouse, this session is for you.
Agenda:
From Data Warehouses to Data Lakes
Integrating ClickHouse to Data Lakes and Lakehouses
Latest features
Roadmap
We'll answer questions like:
How do data lakes and lakehouses integrate with ClickHouse?
How can I get the most value out of my data lake using ClickHouse?
What’s planned for ClickHouse in 2025 in this area?