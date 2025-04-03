Join us at Open House, the ClickHouse user conference, May 28-29 in San Francisco. ->->
Integrating your Data Lake with ClickHouse

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM CEST
Duration: 2 hours
Location: Zoom (virtual)
Cost: FREE

The lakehouse architecture has gained significant traction over the past year and is quickly becoming a standard across many industries. ClickHouse is closely following this trend and making substantial investments in this space. With one of the fastest analytical query engines available, ClickHouse is uniquely positioned to take the lakehouse architecture to the next level.

This workshop will explore the current state of data lake and lakehouse integration, and provide a forward-looking view of what’s next. Whether you’re looking to better understand the data lake architecture or maximize its value with ClickHouse, this session is for you.

Agenda:

  1. From Data Warehouses to Data Lakes
  2. Integrating ClickHouse to Data Lakes and Lakehouses
  3. Latest features
  4. Roadmap

We'll answer questions like:

  • How do data lakes and lakehouses integrate with ClickHouse?
  • How can I get the most value out of my data lake using ClickHouse?
  • What’s planned for ClickHouse in 2025 in this area?

Hosted by

Melvyn Peignon

Melvyn Peignon

Principal Product Manager

Pablo Musa

Pablo Musa

Principal Instructor

