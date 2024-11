Date: Tuesday, December 10th

Time: 5:30pm - 8:00pm EST

Location: Loreley Beer Garden, 7 Rivington St., New York

Join us for a night of holiday cheer, seasonal drinks, and ugly sweater fashion—with a chance to win great prizes for the most outrageous outfit! It’s the perfect opportunity to unwind, network with colleagues, and celebrate the season with delicious food and drinks.

Space is limited, so register today to save your spot and be part of the fun!

We look forward to seeing you there—don't forget to wear your silliest sweater!