Introduction to ClickHouse Cloud Workshop in NYC

Date: April 26, 2023
Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location: 220 E 23rd Street, Suite 401, 4th floor New York, NY, 10010
ClickHouse is known as the most resource-efficient, open-source database for fast and large-scale analytics. Join our workshop to get a better understanding of its key features, various use cases, and how to get started (either self-hosted or in ClickHouse Cloud).
Requirements This is a introductory workshop. Some knowledge of SQL is helpful but not required. Please bring along your laptop as there will be hands-on getting started activities in ClickHouse Cloud.
Agenda
- Workshop Introduction
- Spin Up ClickHouse Service
- Create Table
- Starting Ingest
- ClickHouse Introduction
- Use Cases
- Customer Stories
- Background on ClickHouse
- Workshop Agenda
- Hands-on Workshop - Part 1
- Data Preparation
- Building Materialized Views
- Lunch
- Hands-on Workshop - Part 2
- Data Use
- Real Time Analytics
- SQL UI
- Conclude Workshop
