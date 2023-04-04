Introduction to ClickHouse Cloud Workshop in NYC

Date: April 26, 2023

Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location: 220 E 23rd Street, Suite 401, 4th floor New York, NY, 10010

ClickHouse is known as the most resource-efficient, open-source database for fast and large-scale analytics. Join our workshop to get a better understanding of its key features, various use cases, and how to get started (either self-hosted or in ClickHouse Cloud).

Requirements This is a introductory workshop. Some knowledge of SQL is helpful but not required. Please bring along your laptop as there will be hands-on getting started activities in ClickHouse Cloud.

Agenda

Workshop Introduction

Spin Up ClickHouse Service



Create Table



Starting Ingest

ClickHouse Introduction

Use Cases



Customer Stories



Background on ClickHouse



Workshop Agenda

Hands-on Workshop - Part 1

Data Preparation



Building Materialized Views

Lunch

Hands-on Workshop - Part 2

Data Use



Real Time Analytics



SQL UI

Conclude Workshop

