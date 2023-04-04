ClickHouse

Introduction to ClickHouse Cloud Workshop in NYC

Date: April 26, 2023
Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location: 220 E 23rd Street, Suite 401, 4th floor New York, NY, 10010

ClickHouse is known as the most resource-efficient, open-source database for fast and large-scale analytics. Join our workshop to get a better understanding of its key features, various use cases, and how to get started (either self-hosted or in ClickHouse Cloud).

Requirements This is a introductory workshop. Some knowledge of SQL is helpful but not required. Please bring along your laptop as there will be hands-on getting started activities in ClickHouse Cloud.

Agenda

  • Workshop Introduction
    • Spin Up ClickHouse Service
    • Create Table
    • Starting Ingest
  • ClickHouse Introduction
    • Use Cases
    • Customer Stories
    • Background on ClickHouse
    • Workshop Agenda
  • Hands-on Workshop - Part 1
    • Data Preparation
    • Building Materialized Views
  • Lunch
  • Hands-on Workshop - Part 2
    • Data Use
    • Real Time Analytics
    • SQL UI
  • Conclude Workshop

By registering, you acknowledge that ClickHouse will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Hosted by

Jake Vernon
Solution Architect
Zach Naimon
Sr. Product Manager
TanyaBragin.jpeg
Tanya Bragin
VP, Product

