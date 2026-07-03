Skip to main content

كشف المقاييس

إذا كنت تستخدم ClickHouse Cloud، يمكنك كشف المقاييس لـ Prometheus باستخدام تكامل Prometheus.
يمكن لـ ClickHouse كشف مقاييسه الخاصة ليجمعها Prometheus:
الإعدادات: تحقّق من ذلك (استبدل 127.0.0.1 بعنوان IP أو باسم المضيف لخادم ClickHouse لديك):

بروتوكول remote-write

يدعم ClickHouse بروتوكول remote-write. تُستقبَل البيانات عبر هذا البروتوكول وتُكتَب في جدول TimeSeries (ويجب إنشاؤه مسبقًا).
الإعدادات:

بروتوكول remote-read

يدعم ClickHouse بروتوكول remote-read. تُقرأ البيانات من جدول TimeSeries وتُرسَل عبر هذا البروتوكول.
الإعدادات:

تهيئة عدة بروتوكولات

يمكن تحديد عدة بروتوكولات معًا في موضع واحد:
آخر تعديل في ٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦