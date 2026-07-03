كشف المقاييس
يمكن لـ ClickHouse كشف مقاييسه الخاصة ليجمعها Prometheus:
إذا كنت تستخدم ClickHouse Cloud، يمكنك كشف المقاييس لـ Prometheus باستخدام تكامل Prometheus.
الإعدادات:
<prometheus>
<port>9363</port>
<endpoint>/metrics</endpoint>
<metrics>true</metrics>
<asynchronous_metrics>true</asynchronous_metrics>
<events>true</events>
<errors>true</errors>
<histograms>true</histograms>
<dimensional_metrics>true</dimensional_metrics>
</prometheus>
Section `<prometheus.handlers>` can be used to make more extended handlers.
This section is similar to [<http_handlers>](/concepts/features/interfaces/http) but works for prometheus protocols:
```xml
<prometheus>
<port>9363</port>
<handlers>
<my_rule_1>
<url>/metrics</url>
<handler>
<type>expose_metrics</type>
<metrics>true</metrics>
<asynchronous_metrics>true</asynchronous_metrics>
<events>true</events>
<errors>true</errors>
<histograms>true</histograms>
<dimensional_metrics>true</dimensional_metrics>
</handler>
</my_rule_1>
</handlers>
</prometheus>
تحقّق من ذلك (استبدل
|الاسم
|الافتراضي
|الوصف
port
|لا شيء
|المنفذ المستخدم لخدمة بروتوكول عرض المقاييس.
endpoint
/metrics
|نقطة نهاية HTTP لكشط المقاييس بواسطة خادم Prometheus. تبدأ بـ
/. يجب عدم استخدامها مع قسم
<handlers>.
url /
headers /
method
|لا شيء
|عوامل التصفية المستخدمة للعثور على معالج مطابق للطلب. وهي مشابهة للحقول التي تحمل الأسماء نفسها في قسم
<http_handlers>.
metrics
|true
|يعرض المقاييس من جدول system.metrics.
asynchronous_metrics
|true
|يعرض قيم المقاييس الحالية من جدول system.asynchronous_metrics.
events
|true
|يعرض المقاييس من جدول system.events.
errors
|true
|يعرض عدد الأخطاء بحسب رموز الخطأ التي حدثت منذ آخر إعادة تشغيل للخادم. ويمكن أيضًا الحصول على هذه المعلومات من system.errors.
histograms
|true
|يعرض مقاييس المُدرَّج التكراري من system.histogram_metrics
dimensional_metrics
|true
|يعرض المقاييس متعددة الأبعاد من system.dimensional_metrics
127.0.0.1 بعنوان IP أو باسم المضيف لخادم ClickHouse لديك):
curl 127.0.0.1:9363/metrics
بروتوكول remote-writeيدعم ClickHouse بروتوكول remote-write. تُستقبَل البيانات عبر هذا البروتوكول وتُكتَب في جدول TimeSeries (ويجب إنشاؤه مسبقًا).
الإعدادات:
<prometheus>
<port>9363</port>
<handlers>
<my_rule_1>
<url>/write</url>
<handler>
<type>remote_write</type>
<database>db_name</database>
<table>time_series_table</table>
</handler>
</my_rule_1>
</handlers>
</prometheus>
|الاسم
|الافتراضي
|الوصف
port
|لا يوجد
|المنفذ المستخدَم لخدمة بروتوكول
remote-write.
url /
headers /
method
|لا يوجد
|عوامل التصفية المستخدمة للعثور على معالج مطابق للطلب. وهي مشابهة للحقول التي تحمل الأسماء نفسها في قسم
<http_handlers>.
table
|لا يوجد
|اسم جدول TimeSeries الذي تُكتب إليه البيانات المستلمة عبر بروتوكول
remote-write. ويمكن أن يتضمن هذا الاسم اختياريًا اسم قاعدة بيانات أيضًا.
database
|لا يوجد
|اسم قاعدة البيانات التي يوجد فيها الجدول المحدد في الإعداد
table إذا لم يكن اسم قاعدة البيانات محددًا في الإعداد
table.
بروتوكول remote-readيدعم ClickHouse بروتوكول remote-read. تُقرأ البيانات من جدول TimeSeries وتُرسَل عبر هذا البروتوكول.
الإعدادات:
<prometheus>
<port>9363</port>
<handlers>
<my_rule_1>
<url>/read</url>
<handler>
<type>remote_read</type>
<database>db_name</database>
<table>time_series_table</table>
</handler>
</my_rule_1>
</handlers>
</prometheus>
|الاسم
|الافتراضي
|الوصف
port
|لا شيء
|المنفذ المستخدم لخدمة بروتوكول
remote-read.
url /
headers /
method
|لا شيء
|عوامل التصفية المستخدمة للعثور على معالج مطابق للطلب. وهي مشابهة للحقول التي تحمل الأسماء نفسها في قسم
<http_handlers>.
table
|لا شيء
|اسم جدول TimeSeries الذي تُقرأ منه البيانات لإرسالها عبر بروتوكول
remote-read. ويمكن أن يتضمن هذا الاسم أيضًا اسم قاعدة بيانات.
database
|لا شيء
|اسم قاعدة البيانات التي يوجد فيها الجدول المحدد في الإعداد
table، إذا لم يكن اسم قاعدة البيانات محددًا ضمن الإعداد
table.
تهيئة عدة بروتوكولاتيمكن تحديد عدة بروتوكولات معًا في موضع واحد:
<prometheus>
<port>9363</port>
<handlers>
<my_rule_1>
<url>/metrics</url>
<handler>
<type>expose_metrics</type>
<metrics>true</metrics>
<asynchronous_metrics>true</asynchronous_metrics>
<events>true</events>
<errors>true</errors>
<histograms>true</histograms>
<dimensional_metrics>true</dimensional_metrics>
</handler>
</my_rule_1>
<my_rule_2>
<url>/write</url>
<handler>
<type>remote_write</type>
<table>db_name.time_series_table</table>
</handler>
</my_rule_2>
<my_rule_3>
<url>/read</url>
<handler>
<type>remote_read</type>
<table>db_name.time_series_table</table>
</handler>
</my_rule_3>
</handlers>
</prometheus>