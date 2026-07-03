< prometheus >

< port > 9363 </ port >

< endpoint > /metrics </ endpoint >

< metrics > true </ metrics >

< asynchronous_metrics > true </ asynchronous_metrics >

< events > true </ events >

< errors > true </ errors >

< histograms > true </ histograms >

< dimensional_metrics > true </ dimensional_metrics >

</ prometheus >

Section ` < prometheus.handlers > ` can be used to make more extended handlers.

This section is similar to [ < http_handlers > ](/concepts/features/interfaces/http) but works for prometheus protocols:

```xml

< prometheus >

< port > 9363 </ port >

< handlers >

< my_rule_1 >

< url > /metrics </ url >

< handler >

< type > expose_metrics </ type >

< metrics > true </ metrics >

< asynchronous_metrics > true </ asynchronous_metrics >

< events > true </ events >

< errors > true </ errors >

< histograms > true </ histograms >

< dimensional_metrics > true </ dimensional_metrics >

</ handler >

</ my_rule_1 >

</ handlers >