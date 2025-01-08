Open House: THE ClickHouse User Conference

Welcome to Open House, the premier one-day event for ClickHouse users, contributors, enthusiasts, and customers, hosted in the heart of San Francisco on 29 May. For those unable to join in person, the event will be streamed to multiple locations worldwide, ensuring everyone can be part of this global gathering.

This is your opportunity to engage with the world’s fastest columnar database community (employees and other users). Expect:

in-depth technical sessions

cutting-edge use cases

insights from industry leaders

taking your ClickHouse expertise to the next level

The event will feature a Call for Papers, inviting community members to share:

groundbreaking projects

architectural solutions

lessons learned in building with ClickHouse at scale

Whether optimizing performance for millisecond queries, scaling petabyte-level clusters, or integrating ClickHouse into modern data pipelines, this is your chance to showcase your work to a global audience of peers and pioneers. Accepted speakers will gain unparalleled exposure while contributing to the ongoing growth of the ClickHouse ecosystem.

As a bonus, we’re offering free hands-on training on 28 May, the day before Open House, to equip attendees with practical skills for deploying and optimizing ClickHouse in production. Whether you’re just starting with ClickHouse or refining an advanced deployment, this training will empower you with the tools and techniques to unlock the full potential of your data.

More information to come soon…but fill out the form to keep up-to-date on all information!