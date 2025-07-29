Open House by ClickHouse

Free conference in Sydney Australia

Oct 2 2025

News & roadmap

Hear from ClickHouse leaders on the latest company and product news.

Technical  track

Dive into the latest features for real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and AI/ML.

Meet your people

Hear talks from ClickHouse users, and hang out with the community in a networking reception.

Ask me anything

ClickHouse engineers answer your questions in a dedicated AMA area.

2nd
October

Main conference

The main conference runs in the morning with tech talks, use cases, behind-the-scenes stories, and AMAs. But it’s not all work! True to our spirit, we’ll regroup in the evening for happy hour to unwind and connect with the community over cocktails and canapes.

  • Half day of keynotes, deep-dive talks, live demos, and AMAs from the creators, builders, and users of ClickHouse
  • Cap the day off with an after-party at 5:30 PM at the same venue

Heads up!

If you’re planning to attend the Deep Dive Part 1 hands-on workshop at 2:00PM, you’ll need to register separately from the main conference.

Register your interest for the workshop here →

  1. Registration, breakfast, AMA booth and demo stations
  2. 9:00AMKeynote: Product vision and roadmap
  3. 10:00AMClickHouse in action: Technical deep-dives and user stories
  4. Break: AMA booth and demo stations
  5. 11:30AMNot the Elephant in the Room: a CTO's perspective on building AI/ML workloads
  6. 12:00PMFireside chat
  7. Lunch, AMA booth and demo stations
  9. After-party
Speakers

Our lineup is stacked with engineers, founders, and operators changing the game with data

Coming soon!

We’re curating an incredible lineup of engineers, founders, and data pioneers. Stay tuned!

Join us

Sydney, Australia

Ivy Sunroom,
330 George Street,
Sydney NSW 2000,
Australia

FAQs

For questions about the event or general inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

