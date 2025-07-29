Open House by ClickHouse

Free conference in New York City

Oct 7 2025

News & roadmap

Hear from ClickHouse leaders on the latest company and product news.

Technical  track

Dive into the latest features for real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and AI/ML.

Meet your people

Hear talks from ClickHouse users, and hang out with the community in a networking reception.

Ask me anything

ClickHouse engineers answer your questions in a dedicated AMA area.

7th
October

Agenda

Join us for a day of:

  • Technical deep dives
  • Real world user stories
  • AMAs with ClickHouse engineers
  • Networking with the ClickHouse community.
  1. 12:00PMRegistration Opens
  5. 2:00PMBreak: AMA booth and demo stations
  11. 4:00PMNetworking reception
Register Now

Speakers

Our lineup is stacked with engineers, founders, and operators changing the game with data.

Apply to speak

Coming soon!

We’re curating an incredible lineup of engineers, founders, and data pioneers. Stay tuned!

Register Now

New York City

SECOND
849 6th Ave
New York, NY
10001

Register Now

FAQs

For questions about the event or general inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

Products

Resources

Company

Join our community

Comparisons

ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2025 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy