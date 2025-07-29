Free conference in Amsterdam Netherlands
Oct 28 2025. Open House Roadshow
News & roadmap
Hear from ClickHouse leaders on the latest company and product news.
Technical track
Dive into the latest features for real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and AI/ML.
Meet your people
Hear talks from ClickHouse users, and hang out with the community in a networking reception.
Ask me anything
ClickHouse engineers answer your questions in a dedicated AMA area.
Main conference
One epic day amidst the lovely sounds of animals filled with tech talks, use cases, behind-the-scenes stories, AMAs, and networking drinks.
- Keynotes, deep-dive talks, live demos, and AMAs from the creators, builders, and users of ClickHouse
- Cap it off with networking drinks
Heads up!
If you’re planning to attend the hands-on workshop at 9:30AM, you’ll need to register separately from the main conference.
- 1:30PMWelcome & keynote
- Break
- 2:45PM Real-time analytics: technical deep dives and user stories
- 3:15PM Observability: technical deep dives and user stories
- Break
- 4:00PMData warehousing: technical deep dives and user stories
- 4:30PM AI/ML: technical deep dives and user stories
- Networking, drinks & bites
Speakers
Our lineup is stacked with engineers, founders, and operators changing the game with data
Alexey Milovidov
Founder, CTO, ClickHouse
Tyler Hannan
Senior Director, Developer Advocacy, ClickHouse
Amsterdam, Netherlands
ARTIS Royal Zoo,
Plantage Kerklaan 38-40,
1018 CZ Amsterdam,
Netherlands
FAQs
For questions about the event or general inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]