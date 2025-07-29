Open House by ClickHouse

Free conference in Amsterdam Netherlands

Oct 28 2025

News & roadmap

Hear from ClickHouse leaders on the latest company and product news.

Technical  track

Dive into the latest features for real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and AI/ML.

Meet your people

Hear talks from ClickHouse users, and hang out with the community in a networking reception.

Ask me anything

ClickHouse engineers answer your questions in a dedicated AMA area.

28th
October

Main conference

One epic day amidst the lovely sounds of animals filled with tech talks, use cases, behind-the-scenes stories, AMAs, and networking drinks.

  • Keynotes, deep-dive talks, live demos, and AMAs from the creators, builders, and users of ClickHouse
  • Cap it off with networking drinks

Heads up!

If you’re planning to attend the hands-on workshop at 9:30AM, you’ll need to register separately from the main conference.

  2. 1:30PMWelcome & keynote
  3. Break
  4. 2:45PM Real-time analytics: technical deep dives and user stories
  5. 3:15PM Observability: technical deep dives and user stories
  6. Break
  7. 4:00PMData warehousing: technical deep dives and user stories
  8. 4:30PM AI/ML: technical deep dives and user stories
  9. Networking, drinks & bites
Speakers

Our lineup is stacked with engineers, founders, and operators changing the game with data

Alexey Milovidov

Founder, CTO, ClickHouse

Tyler Hannan

Senior Director, Developer Advocacy, ClickHouse

Join us

Amsterdam, Netherlands

ARTIS Royal Zoo,
Plantage Kerklaan 38-40,
1018 CZ Amsterdam,
Netherlands

FAQs

For questions about the event or general inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

