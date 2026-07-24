SELECT en una tabla de Hive en HDFS. Actualmente, admite los siguientes formatos de entrada:
-
Text: solo admite tipos de columna escalares simples, excepto
binary
-
ORC: admite tipos de columna escalares simples, excepto
char; solo admite tipos complejos como
array
-
Parquet: admite todos los tipos de columna escalares simples; solo admite tipos complejos como
array
Crear una tabla
Consulte una descripción detallada de la consulta CREATE TABLE. La estructura de la tabla puede diferir de la estructura original de la tabla de Hive:
CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster]
(
name1 [type1] [ALIAS expr1],
name2 [type2] [ALIAS expr2],
...
) ENGINE = Hive('thrift://host:port', 'database', 'table')
PARTITION BY expr
- Los nombres de las columnas deben ser los mismos que en la tabla original de Hive, pero puede usar solo algunas de ellas y en cualquier orden; además, puede usar columnas con alias calculadas a partir de otras columnas.
- Los tipos de las columnas deben ser los mismos que en la tabla original de Hive.
- La expresión de particionado debe ser coherente con la tabla original de Hive, y las columnas usadas en esa expresión deben estar en la estructura de la tabla.
-
thrift://host:port— Dirección de Hive Metastore
-
database— Nombre de la base de datos remota.
-
table— Nombre de la tabla remota.
Ejemplo de uso
Recomendamos encarecidamente habilitar la caché local para los sistemas de archivos remotos. El benchmark muestra que es casi el doble de rápido con caché. Antes de usar la caché, añádala a
Cómo usar la caché local para el sistema de archivos HDFS
config.xml
<local_cache_for_remote_fs>
<enable>true</enable>
<root_dir>local_cache</root_dir>
<limit_size>559096952</limit_size>
<bytes_read_before_flush>1048576</bytes_read_before_flush>
</local_cache_for_remote_fs>
- enable: ClickHouse mantendrá una caché local para el sistema de archivos remoto (HDFS) después del inicio si es true.
- root_dir: Obligatorio. El directorio raíz donde se almacenan los archivos de la caché local del sistema de archivos remoto.
- limit_size: Obligatorio. El tamaño máximo (en bytes) de los archivos de la caché local.
- bytes_read_before_flush: Controla la cantidad de bytes antes de hacer flush en el sistema de archivos local al descargar un archivo desde el sistema de archivos remoto. El valor predeterminado es 1 MB.
Consultar una tabla de Hive con el formato de entrada ORC
Tabla en ClickHouse que recupera datos de la tabla de Hive creada anteriormente:
hive > CREATE TABLE `test`.`test_orc`(
`f_tinyint` tinyint,
`f_smallint` smallint,
`f_int` int,
`f_integer` int,
`f_bigint` bigint,
`f_float` float,
`f_double` double,
`f_decimal` decimal(10,0),
`f_timestamp` timestamp,
`f_date` date,
`f_string` string,
`f_varchar` varchar(100),
`f_bool` boolean,
`f_binary` binary,
`f_array_int` array<int>,
`f_array_string` array<string>,
`f_array_float` array<float>,
`f_array_array_int` array<array<int>>,
`f_array_array_string` array<array<string>>,
`f_array_array_float` array<array<float>>)
PARTITIONED BY (
`day` string)
ROW FORMAT SERDE
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcSerde'
STORED AS INPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcInputFormat'
OUTPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcOutputFormat'
LOCATION
'hdfs://testcluster/data/hive/test.db/test_orc'
OK
Time taken: 0.51 seconds
hive > insert into test.test_orc partition(day='2021-09-18') select 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.11, 7.22, 8.333, current_timestamp(), current_date(), 'hello world', 'hello world', 'hello world', true, 'hello world', array(1, 2, 3), array('hello world', 'hello world'), array(float(1.1), float(1.2)), array(array(1, 2), array(3, 4)), array(array('a', 'b'), array('c', 'd')), array(array(float(1.11), float(2.22)), array(float(3.33), float(4.44)));
OK
Time taken: 36.025 seconds
hive > select * from test.test_orc;
OK
1 2 3 4 5 6.11 7.22 8 2021-11-05 12:38:16.314 2021-11-05 hello world hello world hello world true hello world [1,2,3] ["hello world","hello world"] [1.1,1.2] [[1,2],[3,4]] [["a","b"],["c","d"]] [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]] 2021-09-18
Time taken: 0.295 seconds, Fetched: 1 row(s)
CREATE TABLE test.test_orc
(
`f_tinyint` Int8,
`f_smallint` Int16,
`f_int` Int32,
`f_integer` Int32,
`f_bigint` Int64,
`f_float` Float32,
`f_double` Float64,
`f_decimal` Float64,
`f_timestamp` DateTime,
`f_date` Date,
`f_string` String,
`f_varchar` String,
`f_bool` Bool,
`f_binary` String,
`f_array_int` Array(Int32),
`f_array_string` Array(String),
`f_array_float` Array(Float32),
`f_array_array_int` Array(Array(Int32)),
`f_array_array_string` Array(Array(String)),
`f_array_array_float` Array(Array(Float32)),
`day` String
)
ENGINE = Hive('thrift://202.168.117.26:9083', 'test', 'test_orc')
PARTITION BY day
SELECT * FROM test.test_orc settings input_format_orc_allow_missing_columns = 1\G
SELECT *
FROM test.test_orc
SETTINGS input_format_orc_allow_missing_columns = 1
Query id: c3eaffdc-78ab-43cd-96a4-4acc5b480658
Row 1:
──────
f_tinyint: 1
f_smallint: 2
f_int: 3
f_integer: 4
f_bigint: 5
f_float: 6.11
f_double: 7.22
f_decimal: 8
f_timestamp: 2021-12-04 04:00:44
f_date: 2021-12-03
f_string: hello world
f_varchar: hello world
f_bool: true
f_binary: hello world
f_array_int: [1,2,3]
f_array_string: ['hello world','hello world']
f_array_float: [1.1,1.2]
f_array_array_int: [[1,2],[3,4]]
f_array_array_string: [['a','b'],['c','d']]
f_array_array_float: [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]]
day: 2021-09-18
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.078 sec.
Consultar una tabla de Hive con el formato de entrada Parquet
Tabla en ClickHouse que recupera datos de la tabla de Hive creada anteriormente:
hive >
CREATE TABLE `test`.`test_parquet`(
`f_tinyint` tinyint,
`f_smallint` smallint,
`f_int` int,
`f_integer` int,
`f_bigint` bigint,
`f_float` float,
`f_double` double,
`f_decimal` decimal(10,0),
`f_timestamp` timestamp,
`f_date` date,
`f_string` string,
`f_varchar` varchar(100),
`f_char` char(100),
`f_bool` boolean,
`f_binary` binary,
`f_array_int` array<int>,
`f_array_string` array<string>,
`f_array_float` array<float>,
`f_array_array_int` array<array<int>>,
`f_array_array_string` array<array<string>>,
`f_array_array_float` array<array<float>>)
PARTITIONED BY (
`day` string)
ROW FORMAT SERDE
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.parquet.serde.ParquetHiveSerDe'
STORED AS INPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.parquet.MapredParquetInputFormat'
OUTPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.parquet.MapredParquetOutputFormat'
LOCATION
'hdfs://testcluster/data/hive/test.db/test_parquet'
OK
Time taken: 0.51 seconds
hive > insert into test.test_parquet partition(day='2021-09-18') select 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.11, 7.22, 8.333, current_timestamp(), current_date(), 'hello world', 'hello world', 'hello world', true, 'hello world', array(1, 2, 3), array('hello world', 'hello world'), array(float(1.1), float(1.2)), array(array(1, 2), array(3, 4)), array(array('a', 'b'), array('c', 'd')), array(array(float(1.11), float(2.22)), array(float(3.33), float(4.44)));
OK
Time taken: 36.025 seconds
hive > select * from test.test_parquet;
OK
1 2 3 4 5 6.11 7.22 8 2021-12-14 17:54:56.743 2021-12-14 hello world hello world hello world true hello world [1,2,3] ["hello world","hello world"] [1.1,1.2] [[1,2],[3,4]] [["a","b"],["c","d"]] [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]] 2021-09-18
Time taken: 0.766 seconds, Fetched: 1 row(s)
CREATE TABLE test.test_parquet
(
`f_tinyint` Int8,
`f_smallint` Int16,
`f_int` Int32,
`f_integer` Int32,
`f_bigint` Int64,
`f_float` Float32,
`f_double` Float64,
`f_decimal` Float64,
`f_timestamp` DateTime,
`f_date` Date,
`f_string` String,
`f_varchar` String,
`f_char` String,
`f_bool` Bool,
`f_binary` String,
`f_array_int` Array(Int32),
`f_array_string` Array(String),
`f_array_float` Array(Float32),
`f_array_array_int` Array(Array(Int32)),
`f_array_array_string` Array(Array(String)),
`f_array_array_float` Array(Array(Float32)),
`day` String
)
ENGINE = Hive('thrift://localhost:9083', 'test', 'test_parquet')
PARTITION BY day
SELECT * FROM test.test_parquet settings input_format_parquet_allow_missing_columns = 1\G
SELECT *
FROM test_parquet
SETTINGS input_format_parquet_allow_missing_columns = 1
Query id: 4e35cf02-c7b2-430d-9b81-16f438e5fca9
Row 1:
──────
f_tinyint: 1
f_smallint: 2
f_int: 3
f_integer: 4
f_bigint: 5
f_float: 6.11
f_double: 7.22
f_decimal: 8
f_timestamp: 2021-12-14 17:54:56
f_date: 2021-12-14
f_string: hello world
f_varchar: hello world
f_char: hello world
f_bool: true
f_binary: hello world
f_array_int: [1,2,3]
f_array_string: ['hello world','hello world']
f_array_float: [1.1,1.2]
f_array_array_int: [[1,2],[3,4]]
f_array_array_string: [['a','b'],['c','d']]
f_array_array_float: [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]]
day: 2021-09-18
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.357 sec.
Consultar una tabla de Hive con el formato de entrada Text
Tabla en ClickHouse para recuperar datos de la tabla de Hive creada anteriormente:
hive >
CREATE TABLE `test`.`test_text`(
`f_tinyint` tinyint,
`f_smallint` smallint,
`f_int` int,
`f_integer` int,
`f_bigint` bigint,
`f_float` float,
`f_double` double,
`f_decimal` decimal(10,0),
`f_timestamp` timestamp,
`f_date` date,
`f_string` string,
`f_varchar` varchar(100),
`f_char` char(100),
`f_bool` boolean,
`f_binary` binary,
`f_array_int` array<int>,
`f_array_string` array<string>,
`f_array_float` array<float>,
`f_array_array_int` array<array<int>>,
`f_array_array_string` array<array<string>>,
`f_array_array_float` array<array<float>>)
PARTITIONED BY (
`day` string)
ROW FORMAT SERDE
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.serde2.lazy.LazySimpleSerDe'
STORED AS INPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.mapred.TextInputFormat'
OUTPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.HiveIgnoreKeyTextOutputFormat'
LOCATION
'hdfs://testcluster/data/hive/test.db/test_text'
Time taken: 0.1 seconds, Fetched: 34 row(s)
hive > insert into test.test_text partition(day='2021-09-18') select 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.11, 7.22, 8.333, current_timestamp(), current_date(), 'hello world', 'hello world', 'hello world', true, 'hello world', array(1, 2, 3), array('hello world', 'hello world'), array(float(1.1), float(1.2)), array(array(1, 2), array(3, 4)), array(array('a', 'b'), array('c', 'd')), array(array(float(1.11), float(2.22)), array(float(3.33), float(4.44)));
OK
Time taken: 36.025 seconds
hive > select * from test.test_text;
OK
1 2 3 4 5 6.11 7.22 8 2021-12-14 18:11:17.239 2021-12-14 hello world hello world hello world true hello world [1,2,3] ["hello world","hello world"] [1.1,1.2] [[1,2],[3,4]] [["a","b"],["c","d"]] [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]] 2021-09-18
Time taken: 0.624 seconds, Fetched: 1 row(s)
CREATE TABLE test.test_text
(
`f_tinyint` Int8,
`f_smallint` Int16,
`f_int` Int32,
`f_integer` Int32,
`f_bigint` Int64,
`f_float` Float32,
`f_double` Float64,
`f_decimal` Float64,
`f_timestamp` DateTime,
`f_date` Date,
`f_string` String,
`f_varchar` String,
`f_char` String,
`f_bool` Bool,
`day` String
)
ENGINE = Hive('thrift://localhost:9083', 'test', 'test_text')
PARTITION BY day
SELECT * FROM test.test_text settings input_format_skip_unknown_fields = 1, input_format_with_names_use_header = 1, date_time_input_format = 'best_effort'\G
SELECT *
FROM test.test_text
SETTINGS input_format_skip_unknown_fields = 1, input_format_with_names_use_header = 1, date_time_input_format = 'best_effort'
Query id: 55b79d35-56de-45b9-8be6-57282fbf1f44
Row 1:
──────
f_tinyint: 1
f_smallint: 2
f_int: 3
f_integer: 4
f_bigint: 5
f_float: 6.11
f_double: 7.22
f_decimal: 8
f_timestamp: 2021-12-14 18:11:17
f_date: 2021-12-14
f_string: hello world
f_varchar: hello world
f_char: hello world
f_bool: true
day: 2021-09-18