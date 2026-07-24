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El motor Hive le permite realizar consultas SELECT en una tabla de Hive en HDFS. Actualmente, admite los siguientes formatos de entrada:
  • Text: solo admite tipos de columna escalares simples, excepto binary
  • ORC: admite tipos de columna escalares simples, excepto char; solo admite tipos complejos como array
  • Parquet: admite todos los tipos de columna escalares simples; solo admite tipos complejos como array

Crear una tabla

Consulte una descripción detallada de la consulta CREATE TABLE. La estructura de la tabla puede diferir de la estructura original de la tabla de Hive:
  • Los nombres de las columnas deben ser los mismos que en la tabla original de Hive, pero puede usar solo algunas de ellas y en cualquier orden; además, puede usar columnas con alias calculadas a partir de otras columnas.
  • Los tipos de las columnas deben ser los mismos que en la tabla original de Hive.
  • La expresión de particionado debe ser coherente con la tabla original de Hive, y las columnas usadas en esa expresión deben estar en la estructura de la tabla.
Parámetros del motor
  • thrift://host:port — Dirección de Hive Metastore
  • database — Nombre de la base de datos remota.
  • table — Nombre de la tabla remota.

Ejemplo de uso

Cómo usar la caché local para el sistema de archivos HDFS

Recomendamos encarecidamente habilitar la caché local para los sistemas de archivos remotos. El benchmark muestra que es casi el doble de rápido con caché. Antes de usar la caché, añádala a config.xml
  • enable: ClickHouse mantendrá una caché local para el sistema de archivos remoto (HDFS) después del inicio si es true.
  • root_dir: Obligatorio. El directorio raíz donde se almacenan los archivos de la caché local del sistema de archivos remoto.
  • limit_size: Obligatorio. El tamaño máximo (en bytes) de los archivos de la caché local.
  • bytes_read_before_flush: Controla la cantidad de bytes antes de hacer flush en el sistema de archivos local al descargar un archivo desde el sistema de archivos remoto. El valor predeterminado es 1 MB.

Consultar una tabla de Hive con el formato de entrada ORC

Crear una tabla en Hive

Crear una tabla en ClickHouse

Tabla en ClickHouse que recupera datos de la tabla de Hive creada anteriormente:

Consultar una tabla de Hive con el formato de entrada Parquet

Crear una tabla en Hive

Crear una tabla en ClickHouse

Tabla en ClickHouse que recupera datos de la tabla de Hive creada anteriormente:

Consultar una tabla de Hive con el formato de entrada Text

Crear una tabla en Hive

Crear una tabla en ClickHouse

Tabla en ClickHouse para recuperar datos de la tabla de Hive creada anteriormente:
Última modificación el 24 de julio de 2026