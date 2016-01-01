Looker Studio

Looker Studio can connect to on-premise ClickHouse 23.4+ via MySQL interface using the official Google MySQL data source.

note Currently, it is not possible to connect Looker Studio to ClickHouse Cloud.

Please refer to the official documentation on how to set up a ClickHouse server with enabled MySQL interface.

Aside from adding an entry to the server's config.xml

< clickhouse >

< mysql_port > 9004 </ mysql_port >

</ clickhouse >



it is also required to use Double SHA1 password encryption for the user that will be using MySQL interface.

Generating a random password encrypted with Double SHA1 from the shell:

PASSWORD = $( base64 < /dev/urandom | head -c16 ) ; echo " $PASSWORD " ; echo -n " $PASSWORD " | sha1sum | tr -d '-' | xxd -r -p | sha1sum | tr -d '-'



The output should look like the following:

LZOQYnqQN4L/T6L0

fbc958cc745a82188a51f30de69eebfc67c40ee4



The first line is the generated password, and the second line is the hash we could use to configure ClickHouse.

Here is an example configuration for mysql_user that uses the generated hash:

/etc/clickhouse-server/users.d/mysql_user.xml

< users >

< mysql_user >

< password_double_sha1_hex > fbc958cc745a82188a51f30de69eebfc67c40ee4 </ password_double_sha1_hex >

< networks >

< ip > ::/0 </ ip >

</ networks >

< profile > default </ profile >

< quota > default </ quota >

</ mysql_user >

</ users >



Replace password_double_sha1_hex entry with your own generated Double SHA1 hash.

Once the configuration is done, Looker Studio should be able to connect to ClickHouse via MySQL interface.

If you have the mysql binary available, you can test the connection from the commandline. Using the sample username ( mysql_user ) and password ( LZOQYnqQN4L/T6L0 ) from above the command line would be:

mysql --protocol tcp -h localhost -u mysql_user -P 9004 --password = LZOQYnqQN4L/T6L0



mysql> show databases;

+--------------------+

| name |

+--------------------+

| INFORMATION_SCHEMA |

| default |

| information_schema |

| system |

+--------------------+

4 rows in set (0.00 sec)

Read 4 rows, 603.00 B in 0.00156 sec., 2564 rows/sec., 377.48 KiB/sec.



First of all, login to https://lookerstudio.google.com using your Google account and create a new Data Source:

Search for the official MySQL connector provided by Google (named just MySQL):

Specify your connection details. Please note that MySQL interface port is 9004 by default, and it might be different depending on your server configuration.

Now, you have two options on how to fetch the data from ClickHouse. First, you could use the Table Browser feature:

Alternatively, you could specify a custom query to fetch your data:

Finally, you should be able to see the introspected table structure and adjust the data types if necessary.

Now you can proceed with exploring your data or creating a new report!