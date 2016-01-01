Power BI

Power BI can load the data from ClickHouse Cloud or on-premise deployment using the ODBC driver on a Windows machine.

To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information:

The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS.

The DATABASE NAME: out of the box, there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to.

The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box, the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:

Choose HTTPS, and the details are available in an example curl command.

If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.

Download the most recent ClickHouse ODBC release from here. Execute the supplied .msi installer and follow the wizard. Optional "debug symbols" are not required, so you could keep everything default.

When the driver installation is complete, an ODBC data source can be created. Search for ODBC in the Start menu and select "ODBC Data Sources (64-bit)".

We need to add a new User DSN here. Click "Add" button on the left.

Choose the Unicode version of the ODBC driver.

Fill in the connection details. The "Host" field should not include the protocol (i.e. omit http:// or https:// part).

If you are using ClickHouse Cloud or your on-premise deployment has SSL enabled, type require in the "SSLMode" field.

"Timeout" field value is set in seconds and, if omitted, the default value is 30 seconds.

Once this is finished, download and install Power BI Desktop. On the Power BI Desktop start screen, click "Get Data".

Select "Other" -> "ODBC".

Select your previously created data source from the list.

If you specified all the credentials during the data source creation, it should connect straight away. Otherwise, you will be prompted to specify username and password.

Finally, you should see the databases and tables in the Navigator view. Select the desired table and click "Load" to import the data from ClickHouse.

Once the import is complete, your ClickHouse Data should accessible in Power BI as usual.

note Unsigned integer types such as UInt64 or bigger won't be loaded into the dataset automatically, as Int64 is the maximum whole number type support by Power BI.

To import the data properly, before hitting the "Load" button in the Navigator, click "Transform Data" first.

In this example, pageviews table has a UInt64 column, which is recognized as "Binary" by default. "Transform Data" opens Power Query Editor, where we can reassign the type of the column, setting it as, for example, Text.

Once finished, click "Close & Apply" in the top left corner, and proceed with loading the data.