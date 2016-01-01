Connecting Grafana to ClickHouse

With Grafana you can create, explore and share all of your data through dashboards. Grafana requires a plugin to connect to ClickHouse, which is easily installed within their UI.

To connect to ClickHouse with native TCP you need this information:

The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 9440 when using TLS, or 9000 when not using TLS.

The DATABASE NAME: out of the box there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to.

The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:

Choose Native, and the details are available in an example clickhouse-client command.

If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.

Before Grafana can talk to ClickHouse, you need to install the appropriate Grafana plugin. Assuming you are logged in to Grafana, follow these steps:

From the Configuration page, select the Plugins tab. Search for ClickHouse and click on the Signed plugin by Grafana Labs: On the next screen, click the Install button:

Once the installation is complete, click the Create a ClickHouse data source button. (You can also add a data source from the Data sources tab on the Configuration page.) Either scroll down and find the ClickHouse data source type, or you can search for it in the search bar of the Add data source page. Either way, select the ClickHouse data source type and the following dialog appears: Enter your server settings and credentials. The key settings are:

Name: a Grafana setting - give your data source any name you like

Server address: the hostname of your ClickHouse service

Server port: 9440 for secure, 9000 for unsecure (unless you modified the ClickHouse ports)

Username and Password: enter your ClickHouse user credentials. If you have not configured users, then try default for the username.

Default database: a Grafana setting - you can specify a database that Grafana defaults to when using this data source (this property can be left blank)

Click the Save & test button to verify that Grafana can connect to your ClickHouse service. If successful, you will see a Data source is working message: