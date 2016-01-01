Tableau Online

Tableau Online can connect to ClickHouse Cloud or on-premise ClickHouse setup via MySQL interface using the official MySQL data source.

After creating your ClickHouse Cloud Service, on the credentials screen, select the MySQL tab Toggle the switch to enable the MySQL interface for this specific service. This will expose port 3306 for this service and prompt you with your MySQL connection screen that include your unique MySQL username. The password will be the same as the service's default user password. Alternatively, in order to enable the MySQL interface for an existing service: Ensure your service is in Running state then click on the "View connection string" button for the service you want to enable the MySQL interface for Toggle the switch to enable the MySQL interface for this specific service. This will prompt you to enter the default password. After entering the password, you will get prompted the MySQL connection string for this service

Please refer to the official documentation on how to set up a ClickHouse server with enabled MySQL interface.

Aside from adding an entry to the server's config.xml

< clickhouse >

< mysql_port > 9004 </ mysql_port >

</ clickhouse >



it is also required to use Double SHA1 password encryption for the user that will be using MySQL interface.

Generating a random password encrypted with Double SHA1 from the shell:

PASSWORD = $( base64 < /dev/urandom | head -c16 ) ; echo " $PASSWORD " ; echo -n " $PASSWORD " | sha1sum | tr -d '-' | xxd -r -p | sha1sum | tr -d '-'



The output should look like the following:

LZOQYnqQN4L/T6L0

fbc958cc745a82188a51f30de69eebfc67c40ee4



The first line is the generated password, and the second line is the hash we could use to configure ClickHouse.

Here is an example configuration for mysql_user that uses the generated hash:

/etc/clickhouse-server/users.d/mysql_user.xml

< users >

< mysql_user >

< password_double_sha1_hex > fbc958cc745a82188a51f30de69eebfc67c40ee4 </ password_double_sha1_hex >

< networks >

< ip > ::/0 </ ip >

</ networks >

< profile > default </ profile >

< quota > default </ quota >

</ mysql_user >

</ users >



Replace password_double_sha1_hex entry with your own generated Double SHA1 hash.

Additionally, it is recommended to use use_mysql_types_in_show_columns to show the native MySQL types instead of ClickHouse ones in SHOW [FULL] COLUMNS query results, which allows BI tools to properly introspect the database schema when using MySQL connectors.

For example:

/etc/clickhouse-server/users.d/mysql_user.xml

< profiles >

< default >

< use_mysql_types_in_show_columns > 1 </ use_mysql_types_in_show_columns >

</ default >

</ profiles >



or assign it to a different profile instead of the default one.

If you have the mysql binary available, you can test the connection from the commandline. Using the sample username ( mysql_user ) and password ( LZOQYnqQN4L/T6L0 ) from above the command line would be:

mysql --protocol tcp -h localhost -u mysql_user -P 9004 --password = LZOQYnqQN4L/T6L0



mysql> show databases;

+--------------------+

| name |

+--------------------+

| INFORMATION_SCHEMA |

| default |

| information_schema |

| system |

+--------------------+

4 rows in set (0.00 sec)

Read 4 rows, 603.00 B in 0.00156 sec., 2564 rows/sec., 377.48 KiB/sec.



Login to your Tableau Cloud site and add a new Published Data Source.

Select "MySQL" from the list of available connectors.

Specify your connection details gathered during the ClickHouse setup.

Tableau Online will introspect the database and provide a list of available tables. Drag the desired table to the canvas on the right. Additionally, you can click "Update Now" to preview the data, as well as fine-tune the introspected field types or names.

After that, all that remains is to click "Publish As" in the top right corner, and you should be able to use a newly created dataset in Tableau Online as usual.

NB: if you want to use Tableau Online in combination with Tableau Desktop and share ClickHouse datasets between them, make sure you use Tableau Desktop with the default MySQL connector as well, following the setup guide that is displayed here if you select MySQL from the Data Source drop-down. If you have an M1 Mac, check this troubleshooting thread for a driver installation workaround.