Tableau Online
Tableau Online can connect to ClickHouse Cloud or on-premise ClickHouse setup via MySQL interface using the official MySQL data source.
ClickHouse Cloud Setup
- After creating your ClickHouse Cloud Service, on the credentials screen, select the MySQL tab
- Toggle the switch to enable the MySQL interface for this specific service. This will expose port
3306for this service and prompt you with your MySQL connection screen that include your unique MySQL username. The password will be the same as the service's default user password. Alternatively, in order to enable the MySQL interface for an existing service:
- Ensure your service is in
Runningstate then click on the "View connection string" button for the service you want to enable the MySQL interface for
- Toggle the switch to enable the MySQL interface for this specific service. This will prompt you to enter the default password.
- After entering the password, you will get prompted the MySQL connection string for this service
On-premise ClickHouse Server Setup
Please refer to the official documentation on how to set up a ClickHouse server with enabled MySQL interface.
Aside from adding an entry to the server's
config.xml
<clickhouse>
<mysql_port>9004</mysql_port>
</clickhouse>
it is also required to use Double SHA1 password encryption for the user that will be using MySQL interface.
Generating a random password encrypted with Double SHA1 from the shell:
PASSWORD=$(base64 < /dev/urandom | head -c16); echo "$PASSWORD"; echo -n "$PASSWORD" | sha1sum | tr -d '-' | xxd -r -p | sha1sum | tr -d '-'
The output should look like the following:
LZOQYnqQN4L/T6L0
fbc958cc745a82188a51f30de69eebfc67c40ee4
The first line is the generated password, and the second line is the hash we could use to configure ClickHouse.
Here is an example configuration for
mysql_user that uses the generated hash:
/etc/clickhouse-server/users.d/mysql_user.xml
<users>
<mysql_user>
<password_double_sha1_hex>fbc958cc745a82188a51f30de69eebfc67c40ee4</password_double_sha1_hex>
<networks>
<ip>::/0</ip>
</networks>
<profile>default</profile>
<quota>default</quota>
</mysql_user>
</users>
Replace
password_double_sha1_hex entry with your own generated Double SHA1 hash.
Additionally, it is recommended to use
use_mysql_types_in_show_columns
to show the native MySQL types instead of ClickHouse ones in
SHOW [FULL] COLUMNS query results,
which allows BI tools to properly introspect the database schema when using MySQL connectors.
For example:
/etc/clickhouse-server/users.d/mysql_user.xml
<profiles>
<default>
<use_mysql_types_in_show_columns>1</use_mysql_types_in_show_columns>
</default>
</profiles>
or assign it to a different profile instead of the default one.
If you have the
mysql binary available, you can test the connection from the commandline.
Using the sample username (
mysql_user) and password (
LZOQYnqQN4L/T6L0) from above the command line would be:
mysql --protocol tcp -h localhost -u mysql_user -P 9004 --password=LZOQYnqQN4L/T6L0
mysql> show databases;
+--------------------+
| name |
+--------------------+
| INFORMATION_SCHEMA |
| default |
| information_schema |
| system |
+--------------------+
4 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Read 4 rows, 603.00 B in 0.00156 sec., 2564 rows/sec., 377.48 KiB/sec.
Connecting Tableau Online to ClickHouse
Login to your Tableau Cloud site and add a new Published Data Source.
Select "MySQL" from the list of available connectors.
Specify your connection details gathered during the ClickHouse setup.
Tableau Online will introspect the database and provide a list of available tables. Drag the desired table to the canvas on the right. Additionally, you can click "Update Now" to preview the data, as well as fine-tune the introspected field types or names.
After that, all that remains is to click "Publish As" in the top right corner, and you should be able to use a newly created dataset in Tableau Online as usual.
NB: if you want to use Tableau Online in combination with Tableau Desktop and share ClickHouse datasets between them, make sure you use Tableau Desktop with the default MySQL connector as well, following the setup guide that is displayed here if you select MySQL from the Data Source drop-down. If you have an M1 Mac, check this troubleshooting thread for a driver installation workaround.
Known limitations
- Aggregation by week number does not work. Should be resolved after #54794.
- Aggregations by truncated dates don't work. Should be resolved after #54795.
- Aggregations over tables joined with "relationships" feature don't work. Should be resolved after #55182.
- (Tableau Desktop via MySQL only) A table cannot be selected from the table browser during the connection setup. Use "Custom SQL" as a workaround. Should be resolved after #55183.