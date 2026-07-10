- Automatic scaling of compute, independent of storage
- Low-cost and effectively unlimited retention based on object storage
- The ability to independently isolate read and write workloads with warehouses.
- Integrated authentication
- Automated backups
- Security and compliance features
- Seamless upgrades
1
Signup to ClickHouse Cloud
To create a Managed ClickStack service in ClickHouse Cloud first complete the first step of the ClickHouse Cloud quickstart guide.
Select the Cloud provider and region.When specifying the select CPU and memory, estimate it based on your expected ClickStack ingestion throughput. The table below provides guidance for sizing these resources.
Scale vs EnterpriseWe recommend this Scale tier for most ClickStack workloads. Choose the Enterprise tier if you require advanced security features such as SAML, CMEK, or HIPAA compliance. It also offers custom hardware profiles for very large ClickStack deployments. In these cases, we recommend contacting support.
These recommendations are based on the following assumptions:
|Monthly ingest volume
|Recommended compute
|< 10 TB / month
|2 vCPU × 3 replicas
|10–50 TB / month
|4 vCPU × 3 replicas
|50–100 TB / month
|8 vCPU × 3 replicas
|100–500 TB / month
|30 vCPU × 3 replicas
|1 PB+ / month
|59 vCPU × 3 replicas
- Data volume refers to uncompressed ingest volume per month and applies to both logs and traces.
- Query patterns are typical for observability use cases, with most queries targeting recent data, usually the last 24 hours.
- Ingestion is relatively uniform across the month. If you expect bursty traffic or spikes, you should provision additional headroom.
- Storage is handled separately via ClickHouse Cloud object storage and isn’t a limiting factor for retention. We assume data retained for longer periods is infrequently accessed.
Once you have specified the requirements, your Managed ClickStack service will take several minutes to provision. Feel free to explore the rest of the ClickHouse Cloud console whilst waiting for provisioning.Once provisioning is complete, the ‘ClickStack’ option on the left menu will be enabled.
These values are estimates only and should be used as an initial baseline. Actual requirements depend on query complexity, concurrency, retention policies, and variance in ingestion throughput. Always monitor resource usage and scale as needed.
2
Setup ingestion
Once your service has been provisioned, ensure the the service is selected and click “ClickStack” from the left menu.Select “Start Ingestion” and you’ll be prompted to select an ingestion source. Managed ClickStack supports OpenTelemetry and Vector as its main ingestion sources. However, users are also free to send data directly to ClickHouse in their own schema using any of the ClickHouse Cloud support integrations.
OpenTelemetry recommendedUse of the OpenTelemetry is strongly recommended as the ingestion format. It provides the simplest and most optimized experience, with out-of-the-box schemas that are specifically designed to work efficiently with ClickStack.
- OpenTelemetry
- Vector
To send OpenTelemetry data to Managed ClickStack, you’re recommended to use an OpenTelemetry Collector. The collector acts as a gateway that receives OpenTelemetry data from your applications (and other collectors) and forwards it to ClickHouse Cloud.If you don’t already have one running, start a collector using the steps below. If you have existing collectors, a configuration example is also provided.
Start a collectorThe following assumes the recommended path of using the ClickStack distribution of the OpenTelemetry Collector, which includes additional processing and is optimized specifically for ClickHouse Cloud. If you’re looking to use your own OpenTelemetry Collector, see “Configure existing collectors.”To get started quickly, copy and run the Docker command shown.This command should include your connection credentials pre-populated.
Running this single command starts the ClickStack collector with OTLP endpoints exposed on ports 4317 (gRPC) and 4318 (HTTP). If you already have OpenTelemetry instrumentation and agents, you can immediately begin sending telemetry data to these endpoints.
Deploying to productionWhile this command uses the
default user to connect Managed ClickStack, you should create a dedicated user when going to production and modifying your configuration.
Configure existing collectorsIt’s also possible to configure your own existing OpenTelemetry Collectors or use your own distribution of the collector.
For this purpose, you’re provided with an example OpenTelemetry Collector configuration that uses the ClickHouse exporter with appropriate settings and exposes OTLP receivers. This configuration matches the interfaces and behavior expected by the ClickStack distribution.An example of this configuration is shown below (environment variables will be pre-populated if copying from the UI):
ClickHouse exporter requiredIf you’re using your own distribution, for example the contrib image, ensure that it includes the ClickHouse exporter.
For further details on configuring OpenTelemetry collectors, see “Ingesting with OpenTelemetry.”
receivers:
otlp/hyperdx:
protocols:
grpc:
include_metadata: true
endpoint: "0.0.0.0:4317"
http:
cors:
allowed_origins: ["*"]
allowed_headers: ["*"]
include_metadata: true
endpoint: "0.0.0.0:4318"
processors:
batch:
memory_limiter:
# 80% of maximum memory up to 2G, adjust for low memory environments
limit_mib: 1500
# 25% of limit up to 2G, adjust for low memory environments
spike_limit_mib: 512
check_interval: 5s
connectors:
routing/logs:
default_pipelines: [logs/out-default]
error_mode: ignore
table:
- context: log
statement: route() where IsMatch(attributes["rr-web.event"], ".*")
pipelines: [logs/out-rrweb]
exporters:
debug:
verbosity: detailed
sampling_initial: 5
sampling_thereafter: 200
clickhouse/rrweb:
database: default
endpoint: <clickhouse_cloud_endpoint>
password: <your_password_here>
username: default
ttl: 720h
logs_table_name: hyperdx_sessions
timeout: 5s
retry_on_failure:
enabled: true
initial_interval: 5s
max_interval: 30s
max_elapsed_time: 300s
clickhouse:
database: default
endpoint: <clickhouse_cloud_endpoint>
password: <your_password_here>
username: default
ttl: 720h
timeout: 5s
retry_on_failure:
enabled: true
initial_interval: 5s
max_interval: 30s
max_elapsed_time: 300s
service:
pipelines:
traces:
receivers: [otlp/hyperdx]
processors: [memory_limiter, batch]
exporters: [clickhouse]
metrics:
receivers: [otlp/hyperdx]
processors: [memory_limiter, batch]
exporters: [clickhouse]
logs/in:
receivers: [otlp/hyperdx]
exporters: [routing/logs]
logs/out-default:
receivers: [routing/logs]
processors: [memory_limiter, batch]
exporters: [clickhouse]
logs/out-rrweb:
receivers: [routing/logs]
processors: [memory_limiter, batch]
exporters: [clickhouse/rrweb]
Start ingestion (optional)If you have existing applications or infrastructure to instrument with OpenTelemetry, navigate to the relevant guides linked from the UI.To instrument your applications to collect traces and logs, use the supported language SDKs which send data to your OpenTelemetry Collector acting as a gateway for ingestion into Managed ClickStack.Logs can be collected using OpenTelemetry Collectors running in agent mode, forwarding data to the same collector. For Kubernetes monitoring, follow the dedicated guide. For other integrations, see our quickstart guides.
Demo dataAlternatively, if you don’t have existing data, try one of our sample datasets.
- Example dataset - Load an example dataset from our public demo. Diagnose a simple issue.
- Local files and metrics - Load local files and monitor the system on OSX or Linux using a local OTel collector.
4
Next Steps
To perform tasks such as provisioning new users or adding further data sources, see the deployment guide for Managed ClickStack.