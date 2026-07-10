Signup to ClickHouse Cloud

first step of the To create a Managed ClickStack service in ClickHouse Cloud first complete theof the ClickHouse Cloud quickstart guide

Scale vs Enterprise We recommend this Scale tier for most ClickStack workloads. Choose the Enterprise tier if you require advanced security features such as SAML, CMEK, or HIPAA compliance. It also offers custom hardware profiles for very large ClickStack deployments. In these cases, we recommend contacting support.

Select the Cloud provider and region.

When specifying the select CPU and memory, estimate it based on your expected ClickStack ingestion throughput. The table below provides guidance for sizing these resources.

Monthly ingest volume Recommended compute < 10 TB / month 2 vCPU × 3 replicas 10–50 TB / month 4 vCPU × 3 replicas 50–100 TB / month 8 vCPU × 3 replicas 100–500 TB / month 30 vCPU × 3 replicas 1 PB+ / month 59 vCPU × 3 replicas

These recommendations are based on the following assumptions:

Data volume refers to uncompressed ingest volume per month and applies to both logs and traces.

per month and applies to both logs and traces. Query patterns are typical for observability use cases, with most queries targeting recent data , usually the last 24 hours.

, usually the last 24 hours. Ingestion is relatively uniform across the month . If you expect bursty traffic or spikes, you should provision additional headroom.

. If you expect bursty traffic or spikes, you should provision additional headroom. Storage is handled separately via ClickHouse Cloud object storage and isn’t a limiting factor for retention. We assume data retained for longer periods is infrequently accessed.

More compute may be required for access patterns that regularly query longer time ranges, perform heavy aggregations, or support a high number of concurrent users.

Although two replicas can meet the CPU and memory requirements for a given ingestion throughput, we recommend using three replicas where possible to achieve the same total capacity and improve service redundancy.

These values are estimates only and should be used as an initial baseline. Actual requirements depend on query complexity, concurrency, retention policies, and variance in ingestion throughput. Always monitor resource usage and scale as needed.

Once you have specified the requirements, your Managed ClickStack service will take several minutes to provision. Feel free to explore the rest of the ClickHouse Cloud console whilst waiting for provisioning.

Once provisioning is complete, the ‘ClickStack’ option on the left menu will be enabled.