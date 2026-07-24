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يتيح لك محرك Hive إجراء استعلامات SELECT على جدول Hive في HDFS. يدعم حاليًا تنسيقات الإدخال التالية:
  • Text: يدعم فقط أنواع الأعمدة القياسية البسيطة، باستثناء binary
  • ORC: يدعم أنواع الأعمدة القياسية البسيطة فقط، باستثناء char؛ ويدعم فقط الأنواع المعقدة مثل array
  • Parquet: يدعم جميع أنواع الأعمدة القياسية البسيطة؛ ويدعم فقط الأنواع المعقدة مثل array

إنشاء جدول

اطّلع على وصف تفصيلي لاستعلام CREATE TABLE. يمكن أن تختلف بنية الجدول عن بنية جدول Hive الأصلي:
  • يجب أن تكون أسماء الأعمدة مطابقةً لما هو موجود في جدول Hive الأصلي، ولكن يمكنك استخدام بعض هذه الأعمدة فقط وبأي ترتيب، كما يمكنك أيضًا استخدام بعض الأعمدة ذات الأسماء المستعارة المحسوبة من أعمدة أخرى.
  • يجب أن تكون أنواع الأعمدة مطابقةً لتلك الموجودة في جدول Hive الأصلي.
  • يجب أن يكون تعبير التقسيم متوافقًا مع جدول Hive الأصلي، ويجب أن تكون الأعمدة المستخدمة في تعبير التقسيم موجودة في بنية الجدول.
معلمات المحرك
  • thrift://host:port — عنوان Hive Metastore
  • database — اسم قاعدة البيانات البعيدة.
  • table — اسم الجدول البعيد.

مثال للاستخدام

كيفية استخدام ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت المحلية لنظام ملفات HDFS

ننصح بشدة بتمكين ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت المحلية لأنظمة الملفات البعيدة. تُظهر اختبارات الأداء أنها تكون أسرع بما يقارب الضعف عند استخدام ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت. قبل استخدام ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت، أضِفها إلى config.xml
  • enable: سيحتفظ ClickHouse بذاكرة تخزين مؤقت محلية لنظام الملفات البعيد (HDFS) بعد بدء التشغيل إذا كانت القيمة true.
  • root_dir: مطلوب. الدليل الجذر لتخزين ملفات ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت المحلية الخاصة بنظام الملفات البعيد.
  • limit_size: مطلوب. الحد الأقصى لحجم ملفات ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت المحلية (بالبايت).
  • bytes_read_before_flush: يتحكم في عدد البايتات المقروءة قبل التفريغ إلى نظام الملفات المحلي عند تنزيل ملف من نظام الملفات البعيد. القيمة الافتراضية هي 1MB.

الاستعلام عن جدول Hive باستخدام تنسيق الإدخال ORC

إنشاء جدول في Hive

إنشاء جدول في ClickHouse

جدول في ClickHouse يجلب البيانات من جدول Hive الذي أُنشئ أعلاه:

الاستعلام عن جدول Hive باستخدام تنسيق الإدخال Parquet

إنشاء جدول في Hive

إنشاء جدول في ClickHouse

جدول في ClickHouse يسترجع البيانات من جدول Hive الذي أُنشئ أعلاه:

الاستعلام عن جدول Hive باستخدام تنسيق الإدخال Text

إنشاء جدول في Hive

إنشاء جدول في ClickHouse

جدول في ClickHouse يسترجع البيانات من جدول Hive الذي أُنشئ أعلاه:
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