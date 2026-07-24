SELECT على جدول Hive في HDFS. يدعم حاليًا تنسيقات الإدخال التالية:
-
Text: يدعم فقط أنواع الأعمدة القياسية البسيطة، باستثناء
binary
-
ORC: يدعم أنواع الأعمدة القياسية البسيطة فقط، باستثناء
char؛ ويدعم فقط الأنواع المعقدة مثل
array
-
Parquet: يدعم جميع أنواع الأعمدة القياسية البسيطة؛ ويدعم فقط الأنواع المعقدة مثل
array
إنشاء جدول
اطّلع على وصف تفصيلي لاستعلام CREATE TABLE. يمكن أن تختلف بنية الجدول عن بنية جدول Hive الأصلي:
CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster]
(
name1 [type1] [ALIAS expr1],
name2 [type2] [ALIAS expr2],
...
) ENGINE = Hive('thrift://host:port', 'database', 'table')
PARTITION BY expr
- يجب أن تكون أسماء الأعمدة مطابقةً لما هو موجود في جدول Hive الأصلي، ولكن يمكنك استخدام بعض هذه الأعمدة فقط وبأي ترتيب، كما يمكنك أيضًا استخدام بعض الأعمدة ذات الأسماء المستعارة المحسوبة من أعمدة أخرى.
- يجب أن تكون أنواع الأعمدة مطابقةً لتلك الموجودة في جدول Hive الأصلي.
- يجب أن يكون تعبير التقسيم متوافقًا مع جدول Hive الأصلي، ويجب أن تكون الأعمدة المستخدمة في تعبير التقسيم موجودة في بنية الجدول.
-
thrift://host:port— عنوان Hive Metastore
-
database— اسم قاعدة البيانات البعيدة.
-
table— اسم الجدول البعيد.
مثال للاستخدام
ننصح بشدة بتمكين ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت المحلية لأنظمة الملفات البعيدة. تُظهر اختبارات الأداء أنها تكون أسرع بما يقارب الضعف عند استخدام ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت. قبل استخدام ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت، أضِفها إلى
كيفية استخدام ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت المحلية لنظام ملفات HDFS
config.xml
<local_cache_for_remote_fs>
<enable>true</enable>
<root_dir>local_cache</root_dir>
<limit_size>559096952</limit_size>
<bytes_read_before_flush>1048576</bytes_read_before_flush>
</local_cache_for_remote_fs>
- enable: سيحتفظ ClickHouse بذاكرة تخزين مؤقت محلية لنظام الملفات البعيد (HDFS) بعد بدء التشغيل إذا كانت القيمة
true.
- root_dir: مطلوب. الدليل الجذر لتخزين ملفات ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت المحلية الخاصة بنظام الملفات البعيد.
- limit_size: مطلوب. الحد الأقصى لحجم ملفات ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت المحلية (بالبايت).
- bytes_read_before_flush: يتحكم في عدد البايتات المقروءة قبل التفريغ إلى نظام الملفات المحلي عند تنزيل ملف من نظام الملفات البعيد. القيمة الافتراضية هي 1MB.
الاستعلام عن جدول Hive باستخدام تنسيق الإدخال ORC
جدول في ClickHouse يجلب البيانات من جدول Hive الذي أُنشئ أعلاه:
hive > CREATE TABLE `test`.`test_orc`(
`f_tinyint` tinyint,
`f_smallint` smallint,
`f_int` int,
`f_integer` int,
`f_bigint` bigint,
`f_float` float,
`f_double` double,
`f_decimal` decimal(10,0),
`f_timestamp` timestamp,
`f_date` date,
`f_string` string,
`f_varchar` varchar(100),
`f_bool` boolean,
`f_binary` binary,
`f_array_int` array<int>,
`f_array_string` array<string>,
`f_array_float` array<float>,
`f_array_array_int` array<array<int>>,
`f_array_array_string` array<array<string>>,
`f_array_array_float` array<array<float>>)
PARTITIONED BY (
`day` string)
ROW FORMAT SERDE
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcSerde'
STORED AS INPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcInputFormat'
OUTPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcOutputFormat'
LOCATION
'hdfs://testcluster/data/hive/test.db/test_orc'
OK
Time taken: 0.51 seconds
hive > insert into test.test_orc partition(day='2021-09-18') select 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.11, 7.22, 8.333, current_timestamp(), current_date(), 'hello world', 'hello world', 'hello world', true, 'hello world', array(1, 2, 3), array('hello world', 'hello world'), array(float(1.1), float(1.2)), array(array(1, 2), array(3, 4)), array(array('a', 'b'), array('c', 'd')), array(array(float(1.11), float(2.22)), array(float(3.33), float(4.44)));
OK
Time taken: 36.025 seconds
hive > select * from test.test_orc;
OK
1 2 3 4 5 6.11 7.22 8 2021-11-05 12:38:16.314 2021-11-05 hello world hello world hello world true hello world [1,2,3] ["hello world","hello world"] [1.1,1.2] [[1,2],[3,4]] [["a","b"],["c","d"]] [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]] 2021-09-18
Time taken: 0.295 seconds, Fetched: 1 row(s)
CREATE TABLE test.test_orc
(
`f_tinyint` Int8,
`f_smallint` Int16,
`f_int` Int32,
`f_integer` Int32,
`f_bigint` Int64,
`f_float` Float32,
`f_double` Float64,
`f_decimal` Float64,
`f_timestamp` DateTime,
`f_date` Date,
`f_string` String,
`f_varchar` String,
`f_bool` Bool,
`f_binary` String,
`f_array_int` Array(Int32),
`f_array_string` Array(String),
`f_array_float` Array(Float32),
`f_array_array_int` Array(Array(Int32)),
`f_array_array_string` Array(Array(String)),
`f_array_array_float` Array(Array(Float32)),
`day` String
)
ENGINE = Hive('thrift://202.168.117.26:9083', 'test', 'test_orc')
PARTITION BY day
SELECT * FROM test.test_orc settings input_format_orc_allow_missing_columns = 1\G
SELECT *
FROM test.test_orc
SETTINGS input_format_orc_allow_missing_columns = 1
Query id: c3eaffdc-78ab-43cd-96a4-4acc5b480658
Row 1:
──────
f_tinyint: 1
f_smallint: 2
f_int: 3
f_integer: 4
f_bigint: 5
f_float: 6.11
f_double: 7.22
f_decimal: 8
f_timestamp: 2021-12-04 04:00:44
f_date: 2021-12-03
f_string: hello world
f_varchar: hello world
f_bool: true
f_binary: hello world
f_array_int: [1,2,3]
f_array_string: ['hello world','hello world']
f_array_float: [1.1,1.2]
f_array_array_int: [[1,2],[3,4]]
f_array_array_string: [['a','b'],['c','d']]
f_array_array_float: [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]]
day: 2021-09-18
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.078 sec.
الاستعلام عن جدول Hive باستخدام تنسيق الإدخال Parquet
جدول في ClickHouse يسترجع البيانات من جدول Hive الذي أُنشئ أعلاه:
hive >
CREATE TABLE `test`.`test_parquet`(
`f_tinyint` tinyint,
`f_smallint` smallint,
`f_int` int,
`f_integer` int,
`f_bigint` bigint,
`f_float` float,
`f_double` double,
`f_decimal` decimal(10,0),
`f_timestamp` timestamp,
`f_date` date,
`f_string` string,
`f_varchar` varchar(100),
`f_char` char(100),
`f_bool` boolean,
`f_binary` binary,
`f_array_int` array<int>,
`f_array_string` array<string>,
`f_array_float` array<float>,
`f_array_array_int` array<array<int>>,
`f_array_array_string` array<array<string>>,
`f_array_array_float` array<array<float>>)
PARTITIONED BY (
`day` string)
ROW FORMAT SERDE
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.parquet.serde.ParquetHiveSerDe'
STORED AS INPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.parquet.MapredParquetInputFormat'
OUTPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.parquet.MapredParquetOutputFormat'
LOCATION
'hdfs://testcluster/data/hive/test.db/test_parquet'
OK
Time taken: 0.51 seconds
hive > insert into test.test_parquet partition(day='2021-09-18') select 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.11, 7.22, 8.333, current_timestamp(), current_date(), 'hello world', 'hello world', 'hello world', true, 'hello world', array(1, 2, 3), array('hello world', 'hello world'), array(float(1.1), float(1.2)), array(array(1, 2), array(3, 4)), array(array('a', 'b'), array('c', 'd')), array(array(float(1.11), float(2.22)), array(float(3.33), float(4.44)));
OK
Time taken: 36.025 seconds
hive > select * from test.test_parquet;
OK
1 2 3 4 5 6.11 7.22 8 2021-12-14 17:54:56.743 2021-12-14 hello world hello world hello world true hello world [1,2,3] ["hello world","hello world"] [1.1,1.2] [[1,2],[3,4]] [["a","b"],["c","d"]] [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]] 2021-09-18
Time taken: 0.766 seconds, Fetched: 1 row(s)
CREATE TABLE test.test_parquet
(
`f_tinyint` Int8,
`f_smallint` Int16,
`f_int` Int32,
`f_integer` Int32,
`f_bigint` Int64,
`f_float` Float32,
`f_double` Float64,
`f_decimal` Float64,
`f_timestamp` DateTime,
`f_date` Date,
`f_string` String,
`f_varchar` String,
`f_char` String,
`f_bool` Bool,
`f_binary` String,
`f_array_int` Array(Int32),
`f_array_string` Array(String),
`f_array_float` Array(Float32),
`f_array_array_int` Array(Array(Int32)),
`f_array_array_string` Array(Array(String)),
`f_array_array_float` Array(Array(Float32)),
`day` String
)
ENGINE = Hive('thrift://localhost:9083', 'test', 'test_parquet')
PARTITION BY day
SELECT * FROM test.test_parquet settings input_format_parquet_allow_missing_columns = 1\G
SELECT *
FROM test_parquet
SETTINGS input_format_parquet_allow_missing_columns = 1
Query id: 4e35cf02-c7b2-430d-9b81-16f438e5fca9
Row 1:
──────
f_tinyint: 1
f_smallint: 2
f_int: 3
f_integer: 4
f_bigint: 5
f_float: 6.11
f_double: 7.22
f_decimal: 8
f_timestamp: 2021-12-14 17:54:56
f_date: 2021-12-14
f_string: hello world
f_varchar: hello world
f_char: hello world
f_bool: true
f_binary: hello world
f_array_int: [1,2,3]
f_array_string: ['hello world','hello world']
f_array_float: [1.1,1.2]
f_array_array_int: [[1,2],[3,4]]
f_array_array_string: [['a','b'],['c','d']]
f_array_array_float: [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]]
day: 2021-09-18
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.357 sec.
الاستعلام عن جدول Hive باستخدام تنسيق الإدخال Text
جدول في ClickHouse يسترجع البيانات من جدول Hive الذي أُنشئ أعلاه:
hive >
CREATE TABLE `test`.`test_text`(
`f_tinyint` tinyint,
`f_smallint` smallint,
`f_int` int,
`f_integer` int,
`f_bigint` bigint,
`f_float` float,
`f_double` double,
`f_decimal` decimal(10,0),
`f_timestamp` timestamp,
`f_date` date,
`f_string` string,
`f_varchar` varchar(100),
`f_char` char(100),
`f_bool` boolean,
`f_binary` binary,
`f_array_int` array<int>,
`f_array_string` array<string>,
`f_array_float` array<float>,
`f_array_array_int` array<array<int>>,
`f_array_array_string` array<array<string>>,
`f_array_array_float` array<array<float>>)
PARTITIONED BY (
`day` string)
ROW FORMAT SERDE
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.serde2.lazy.LazySimpleSerDe'
STORED AS INPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.mapred.TextInputFormat'
OUTPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.HiveIgnoreKeyTextOutputFormat'
LOCATION
'hdfs://testcluster/data/hive/test.db/test_text'
Time taken: 0.1 seconds, Fetched: 34 row(s)
hive > insert into test.test_text partition(day='2021-09-18') select 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.11, 7.22, 8.333, current_timestamp(), current_date(), 'hello world', 'hello world', 'hello world', true, 'hello world', array(1, 2, 3), array('hello world', 'hello world'), array(float(1.1), float(1.2)), array(array(1, 2), array(3, 4)), array(array('a', 'b'), array('c', 'd')), array(array(float(1.11), float(2.22)), array(float(3.33), float(4.44)));
OK
Time taken: 36.025 seconds
hive > select * from test.test_text;
OK
1 2 3 4 5 6.11 7.22 8 2021-12-14 18:11:17.239 2021-12-14 hello world hello world hello world true hello world [1,2,3] ["hello world","hello world"] [1.1,1.2] [[1,2],[3,4]] [["a","b"],["c","d"]] [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]] 2021-09-18
Time taken: 0.624 seconds, Fetched: 1 row(s)
CREATE TABLE test.test_text
(
`f_tinyint` Int8,
`f_smallint` Int16,
`f_int` Int32,
`f_integer` Int32,
`f_bigint` Int64,
`f_float` Float32,
`f_double` Float64,
`f_decimal` Float64,
`f_timestamp` DateTime,
`f_date` Date,
`f_string` String,
`f_varchar` String,
`f_char` String,
`f_bool` Bool,
`day` String
)
ENGINE = Hive('thrift://localhost:9083', 'test', 'test_text')
PARTITION BY day
SELECT * FROM test.test_text settings input_format_skip_unknown_fields = 1, input_format_with_names_use_header = 1, date_time_input_format = 'best_effort'\G
SELECT *
FROM test.test_text
SETTINGS input_format_skip_unknown_fields = 1, input_format_with_names_use_header = 1, date_time_input_format = 'best_effort'
Query id: 55b79d35-56de-45b9-8be6-57282fbf1f44
Row 1:
──────
f_tinyint: 1
f_smallint: 2
f_int: 3
f_integer: 4
f_bigint: 5
f_float: 6.11
f_double: 7.22
f_decimal: 8
f_timestamp: 2021-12-14 18:11:17
f_date: 2021-12-14
f_string: hello world
f_varchar: hello world
f_char: hello world
f_bool: true
day: 2021-09-18