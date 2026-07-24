hive > CREATE TABLE `test`.`test_orc`( `f_tinyint` tinyint, `f_smallint` smallint, `f_int` int, `f_integer` int, `f_bigint` bigint, `f_float` float, `f_double` double, `f_decimal` decimal(10,0), `f_timestamp` timestamp, `f_date` date, `f_string` string, `f_varchar` varchar(100), `f_bool` boolean, `f_binary` binary, `f_array_int` array<int>, `f_array_string` array<string>, `f_array_float` array<float>, `f_array_array_int` array<array<int>>, `f_array_array_string` array<array<string>>, `f_array_array_float` array<array<float>>) PARTITIONED BY ( `day` string) ROW FORMAT SERDE 'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcSerde' STORED AS INPUTFORMAT 'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcInputFormat' OUTPUTFORMAT 'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcOutputFormat' LOCATION 'hdfs://testcluster/data/hive/test.db/test_orc' OK Time taken: 0.51 seconds hive > insert into test.test_orc partition(day='2021-09-18') select 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.11, 7.22, 8.333, current_timestamp(), current_date(), 'hello world', 'hello world', 'hello world', true, 'hello world', array(1, 2, 3), array('hello world', 'hello world'), array(float(1.1), float(1.2)), array(array(1, 2), array(3, 4)), array(array('a', 'b'), array('c', 'd')), array(array(float(1.11), float(2.22)), array(float(3.33), float(4.44))); OK Time taken: 36.025 seconds hive > select * from test.test_orc; OK 1 2 3 4 5 6.11 7.22 8 2021-11-05 12:38:16.314 2021-11-05 hello world hello world hello world true hello world [1,2,3] ["hello world","hello world"] [1.1,1.2] [[1,2],[3,4]] [["a","b"],["c","d"]] [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]] 2021-09-18 Time taken: 0.295 seconds, Fetched: 1 row(s)