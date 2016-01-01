Generate synthetic OpenTelemetry data with otelgen
otelgen is a small Go CLI that generates synthetic OTLP logs, traces and metrics. Use it to confirm that an existing ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector is accepting data and that events surface in the ClickStack UI.
This guide assumes the collector is already running with OTLP endpoints on
4317 (gRPC) and
4318 (HTTP).
- Managed ClickStack
- ClickStack Open Source
Prerequisites
This guide assumes you have completed the Getting Started Guide for Managed ClickStack and have an OpenTelemetry collector running with the OTLP gRPC (
4317) and HTTP (
4318) endpoints reachable from the machine you run
otelgen on. If you secured the collector with an
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN, keep that value handy.
Set environment variables
Export the collector endpoint and, if the collector is secured, the auth token:
Use the host and port of your collector. For a collector running on the same machine, this is
localhost:4317.
The ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector is unauthenticated by default. If you haven't followed Securing the collector to set an
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN, skip
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN here and drop the
--header flag from the commands below.
Generate traces
Send a short burst of multi-span traces:
--rate is traces per second and
--duration is the run length in seconds.
--insecure disables TLS on the gRPC connection, which is needed when pointing
otelgen at the collector's plaintext OTLP port.
Generate metrics
The metrics subcommands don't honor
--duration. Run the command and press
Ctrl+C after a few seconds to stop it.
otelgen also supports
gauge,
histogram,
up-down-counter and
exponential-histogram subcommands under
metrics.
Verify in ClickStack
Open the ClickStack UI from the ClickHouse Cloud console. In the
Search view, switch the source between
Logs and
Traces to confirm new events. Set the time range to
Last 15 minutes. Open the
Chart Explorer, select
Metrics, and chart one of the metric names produced by
otelgen (for example
otelgen.metrics.sum) to verify metrics ingestion.
Prerequisites
This guide assumes you have started Open Source ClickStack using the instructions for the all-in-one image, and that the OTLP endpoints (
4317 gRPC and
4318 HTTP) are reachable. You also need the ingestion API key from the HyperDX UI under
Team Settings > API Keys.
Set environment variables
Export the collector endpoint and the ingestion API key:
Generate traces
Send a short burst of multi-span traces:
--rate is traces per second and
--duration is the run length in seconds.
--insecure enables plaintext gRPC against the local collector.
Generate metrics
The metrics subcommands don't honor
--duration. Run the command and press
Ctrl+C after a few seconds to stop it.
otelgen also supports
gauge,
histogram,
up-down-counter and
exponential-histogram subcommands under
metrics.
Verify in ClickStack
Visit http://localhost:8080 to open the ClickStack UI. In the
Search view, switch the source between
Logs and
Traces to confirm new events. Set the time range to
Last 15 minutes. Open the
Chart Explorer, select
Metrics, and chart one of the metric names produced by
otelgen (for example
otelgen.metrics.sum) to verify metrics ingestion.