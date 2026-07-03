This section provides various sample datasets and examples to help you get started with ClickStack. These examples demonstrate different ways to work with observability data in ClickStack, from local development to production scenarios.

Dataset Description Sample Data Load a sample dataset containing logs, traces and metrics from our demo environment Monitoring Kubernetes Monitor a Kubernetes cluster with ClickStack Local Data Collect local system metrics and logs sending them to ClickStack for analysis Remote Demo Data Connect to our remote demo cluster and explore an issue Session Replay Demo Instrument a demo web application for session replay and view your interactions in ClickStack Chrome Extension Inject the Browser SDK into any website using the HyperDX Chrome extension, no application code changes required Synthetic data with otelgen Use otelgen to send synthetic logs, traces and metrics to a running ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector