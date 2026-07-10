Load sample data

To load this data, we simply send it to the HTTP endpoint of the deployed OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector.

Run the following command to send the data to the OTel collector:

for filename in $( tar -tf sample.tar.gz ); do endpoint = "http://localhost:4318/v1/${ filename % . json }" echo "loading ${ filename % . json }" tar -xOf sample.tar.gz " $filename " | while read -r line ; do printf '%s

' " $line " | curl -s -o /dev/null -X POST " $endpoint " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "authorization: ${ CLICKSTACK_API_KEY }" \ --data-binary @- done done

This simulates OTLP log, trace, and metric sources sending data to the OTel collector. In production, these sources may be language clients or even other OTel collectors.

Returning to the Search view, you should see that data has started to load (adjust the time frame to the Last 1 hour if the data doesn’t render):

Data loading will take a few minutes. Allow for the load to be completed before progressing to the next steps.