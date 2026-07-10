- Managed ClickStack
- ClickStack Open Source
This guide assumes you have completed the Getting Started Guide for Managed ClickStack and have the connection credentials recorded.
1
Create a custom OpenTelemetry configuration
Create a
custom-local-config.yaml file with the following content:
This configuration collects system logs and metrics for OSX and Linux systems, sending the results to ClickStack. The configuration extends the ClickStack collector by adding new receivers and pipelines—you reference the existing
receivers:
filelog:
include:
- /host/var/log/**/*.log # Linux logs from host
- /host/var/log/syslog
- /host/var/log/messages
- /host/private/var/log/*.log # macOS logs from host
start_at: beginning
resource:
service.name: "system-logs"
hostmetrics:
collection_interval: 1s
scrapers:
cpu:
metrics:
system.cpu.time:
enabled: true
system.cpu.utilization:
enabled: true
memory:
metrics:
system.memory.usage:
enabled: true
system.memory.utilization:
enabled: true
filesystem:
metrics:
system.filesystem.usage:
enabled: true
system.filesystem.utilization:
enabled: true
paging:
metrics:
system.paging.usage:
enabled: true
system.paging.utilization:
enabled: true
system.paging.faults:
enabled: true
disk:
load:
network:
processes:
service:
pipelines:
logs/local:
receivers: [filelog]
processors:
- memory_limiter
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
metrics/hostmetrics:
receivers: [hostmetrics]
processors:
- memory_limiter
- batch
exporters:
- clickhouse
clickhouse exporter and processors (
memory_limiter,
batch) that are already configured in the base ClickStack collector.
For more details on the OpenTelemetry (OTel) configuration structure, we recommend the official guide.
Ingestion timestampsThis configuration adjusts timestamps at ingest, assigning an updated time value to each event. You should ideally preprocess or parse timestamps using OTel processors or operators in their log files to ensure accurate event time is retained.With this example setup, if the receiver or file processor is configured to start at the beginning of the file, all existing log entries will be assigned the same adjusted timestamp - the time of processing rather than the original event time. Any new events appended to the file will receive timestamps approximating their actual generation time.To avoid this behavior, you can set the start position to
end in the receiver configuration. This ensures only new entries are ingested and timestamped near their true arrival time.
2
Start the OpenTelemetry collector
Run a standalone collector with the following command:
The collector will immediately begin collecting local system logs and metrics.
docker run -d \
-p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
--user 0:0 \
-e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
-e CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT=${CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT} \
-e CLICKHOUSE_USER=${CLICKHOUSE_USER} \
-e CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD} \
-v "$(pwd)/custom-local-config.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
-v /var/log:/host/var/log:ro \
-v /private/var/log:/host/private/var/log:ro \
clickhouse/clickstack-otel-collector:latest
3
Select your service
Select the service with Managed ClickStack from the main ClickHouse cloud landing page.
5
Explore system metrics
We can explore our metrics using charts.Navigate to the Chart Explorer via the left menu. Select the source
Metrics and
Maximum as the aggregation type.For the
Select a Metric menu simply type
memory before selecting
system.memory.utilization (Gauge).Press the run button to visualize your memory utilization over time.Note the number is returned as a floating point
%. To render it more clearly, select
Set number format.From the subsequent menu you can select
Percentage from the
Output format drop down before clicking
Apply.