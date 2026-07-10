PrerequisitesThis guide requires you to have:
- A Kubernetes cluster (v1.20+ recommended) with at least 32 GiB of RAM and 100GB of disk space available on one node for ClickHouse.
- Helm v3+
kubectl, configured to interact with your cluster
Deployment optionsYou can follow this guide using either of the following deployment options:
-
Open Source ClickStack: Deploy ClickStack entirely within your Kubernetes cluster, including:
- ClickHouse
- HyperDX
- MongoDB (used for dashboard state and configuration)
- Managed ClickStack, with ClickHouse and the ClickStack UI (HyperDX) managed in ClickHouse Cloud. This eliminates the need to run ClickHouse or HyperDX inside your cluster.
1
Install cert-manager (Optional)
If your setup needs TLS certificates, install cert-manager using Helm:
# Add Cert manager repo
helm repo add jetstack https://charts.jetstack.io
helm install cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager --namespace cert-manager --create-namespace --set startupapicheck.timeout=5m --set installCRDs=true --set global.leaderElection.namespace=cert-manager
2
Deploy the OpenTelemetry Demo (Optional)
This step is optional and intended if you have no existing pods to monitor. Although users with existing services deployed in their Kubernetes environment can skip, this demo does include instrumented microservices which generate trace and session replay data - allowing users to explore all features of ClickStack.The following deploys the ClickStack fork of the OpenTelemetry Demo application stack within a Kubernetes cluster, tailored for observability testing and showcasing instrumentation. It includes backend microservices, load generators, telemetry pipelines, supporting infrastructure (e.g., Kafka, Redis), and SDK integrations with ClickStack.All services are deployed to the
otel-demo namespace. Each deployment includes:
- Automatic instrumentation with OTel and ClickStack SDKS for traces, metrics, and logs.
- All services send their instrumentation to a
my-hyperdx-hdx-oss-v2-otel-collectorOpenTelemetry collector (not deployed)
- Forwarding of resource tags to correlate logs, metrics and traces via the environment variable
OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES.
On deployment of the demo, confirm all pods have been successfully created and are in the
## download demo Kubernetes manifest file
curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/opentelemetry-demo/refs/heads/main/kubernetes/opentelemetry-demo.yaml
# wget alternative
# wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/opentelemetry-demo/refs/heads/main/kubernetes/opentelemetry-demo.yaml
kubectl apply --namespace otel-demo -f opentelemetry-demo.yaml
Running state:
kubectl get pods -n=otel-demo
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
accounting-fd44f4996-fcl4k 1/1 Running 0 13m
ad-769f968468-qq8mw 1/1 Running 0 13m
artillery-loadgen-7bc4bdf47d-5sb96 1/1 Running 0 13m
cart-5b4c98bd8-xm7m2 1/1 Running 0 13m
checkout-784f69b785-cnlpp 1/1 Running 0 13m
currency-fd7775b9c-rf6cr 1/1 Running 0 13m
email-5c54598f99-2td8s 1/1 Running 0 13m
flagd-5466775df7-zjb4x 2/2 Running 0 13m
fraud-detection-5769fdf75f-cjvgh 1/1 Running 0 13m
frontend-6dcb696646-fmcdz 1/1 Running 0 13m
frontend-proxy-7b8f6cd957-s25qj 1/1 Running 0 13m
image-provider-5fdb455756-fs4xv 1/1 Running 0 13m
kafka-7b6666866d-xfzn6 1/1 Running 0 13m
load-generator-57cbb7dfc9-ncxcf 1/1 Running 0 13m
payment-6d96f9bcbd-j8tj6 1/1 Running 0 13m
product-catalog-7fb77f9c78-49bhj 1/1 Running 0 13m
quote-576c557cdf-qn6pr 1/1 Running 0 13m
recommendation-546cc68fdf-8x5mm 1/1 Running 0 13m
shipping-7fc69f7fd7-zxrx6 1/1 Running 0 13m
valkey-cart-5f7b667bb7-gl5v4 1/1 Running 0 13m
Demo ArchitectureThe demo is composed of microservices written in different programming languages that talk to each other over gRPC and HTTP and a load generator that uses Locust to fake user traffic. The original source code for this demo has been modified to use ClickStack instrumentation.
Credit: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/demo/architecture/Further details on the demo can be found in:
3
Add the ClickStack Helm chart repository
To deploy ClickStack, we use the official Helm chart.This requires us to add the HyperDX Helm repository:
helm repo add hyperdx https://hyperdxio.github.io/helm-charts
helm repo update
4
Deploy ClickStack
With the Helm chart installed, you can deploy ClickStack to your cluster. You can either run all components, including ClickHouse and HyperDX, within your Kubernetes environment, or just deploy the collector and rely on Managed ClickStack for ClickHouse and the UI HyperDX.
ClickStack Open Source (self-managed)
ClickStack Open Source (self-managed)
The following command installs ClickStack to the
otel-demo namespace. The helm chart deploys:
- A ClickHouse instance
- HyperDX
- The ClickStack distribution of the OTel collector
- MongoDB for storage of HyperDX application state
Users not deploying the OTel demo can modify this, selecting an appropriate namespace.
You might need to adjust the
storageClassName according to your Kubernetes cluster configuration.
helm install my-hyperdx hyperdx/hdx-oss-v2 --set clickhouse.persistence.dataSize=100Gi --set global.storageClassName="standard-rwo" -n otel-demo
To verify the deployment status, run the following command and confirm all components are in the
Managed ClickStack
Managed ClickStack
If you’d rather use Managed ClickStack, you can deploy ClickStack and disable the included ClickHouse.
The chart currently always deploys both HyperDX and MongoDB. While these components offer an alternative access path, they’re not integrated with ClickHouse Cloud authentication. These components are intended for administrators in this deployment model, providing access to the secure ingestion key needed to ingest through the deployed OTel collector, but shouldn’t be exposed to end users.
# specify ClickHouse Cloud credentials
export CLICKHOUSE_URL=<CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_URL> # full https url
export CLICKHOUSE_USER=<CLICKHOUSE_USER>
export CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=<CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD>
helm install my-hyperdx hyperdx/hdx-oss-v2 --set clickhouse.enabled=false --set clickhouse.persistence.enabled=false --set otel.clickhouseEndpoint=${CLICKHOUSE_URL} --set clickhouse.config.users.otelUserName=${CLICKHOUSE_USER} --set clickhouse.config.users.otelUserPassword=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD} --set global.storageClassName="standard-rwo" -n otel-demo
Running state. Note that ClickHouse will be absent if you’re using Managed ClickStack:
kubectl get pods -l "app.kubernetes.io/name=hdx-oss-v2" -n otel-demo
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
my-hyperdx-hdx-oss-v2-app-78876d79bb-565tb 1/1 Running 0 14m
my-hyperdx-hdx-oss-v2-clickhouse-57975fcd6-ggnz2 1/1 Running 0 14m
my-hyperdx-hdx-oss-v2-mongodb-984845f96-czb6m 1/1 Running 0 14m
my-hyperdx-hdx-oss-v2-otel-collector-64cf698f5c-8s7qj 1/1 Running 0 14m
5
Access the HyperDX UI
For security, the service uses
Even when using Managed ClickStack, the local HyperDX instance deployed in the Kubernetes cluster is still required. It provides an ingestion key managed by the OpAMP server bundled with HyperDX, with secures ingestion through the deployed OTel collector - a capability not currently available in Managed ClickStack.
ClusterIP and isn’t exposed externally by default.To access the HyperDX UI, port forward from 3000 to the local port 8080.
Navigate http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI.Create a user, providing a username and password that meets the complexity requirements.
kubectl port-forward \
pod/$(kubectl get pod -l app.kubernetes.io/name=hdx-oss-v2 -o jsonpath='{.items[0].metadata.name}' -n otel-demo) \
8080:3000 \
-n otel-demo
6
Retrieve ingestion API key
Ingestion to the OTel collector deployed by the ClickStack collector is secured with an ingestion key.Navigate to
Team Settings and copy the
Ingestion API Key from the
API Keys section. This API key ensures data ingestion through the OpenTelemetry collector is secure.
7
Create API Key Kubernetes Secret
Create a new Kubernetes secret with the Ingestion API Key and a config map containing the location of the OTel collector deployed with the ClickStack helm chart. Later components will use this to allow ingest into the collector deployed with the ClickStack Helm chart:
Restart the OpenTelemetry demo application pods to take into account the Ingestion API Key.
# create secret with the ingestion API key
kubectl create secret generic hyperdx-secret \
--from-literal=HYPERDX_API_KEY=<ingestion_api_key> \
-n otel-demo
# create a ConfigMap pointing to the ClickStack OTel collector deployed above
kubectl create configmap -n=otel-demo otel-config-vars --from-literal=YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT=http://my-hyperdx-hdx-oss-v2-otel-collector:4318
Trace and log data from demo services should now begin to flow into HyperDX.
kubectl rollout restart deployment -n otel-demo -l app.kubernetes.io/part-of=opentelemetry-demo
8
Add the OpenTelemetry Helm repo
To collect Kubernetes metrics, we will deploy a standard OTel collector, configuring this to send data securely to our ClickStack collector using the above ingestion API key.This requires us to install the OpenTelemetry Helm repo:
# Add Otel Helm repo
helm repo add open-telemetry https://open-telemetry.github.io/opentelemetry-helm-charts
9
Deploy Kubernetes collector components
To collect logs and metrics from both the cluster itself and each node, we’ll need to deploy two separate OpenTelemetry collectors, each with its own manifest. The two manifests provided -
k8s_deployment.yaml and
k8s_daemonset.yaml - work together to collect comprehensive telemetry data from your Kubernetes cluster.
-
k8s_deployment.yamldeploys a single OpenTelemetry Collector instance responsible for collecting cluster-wide events and metadata. It gathers Kubernetes events, cluster metrics, and enriches telemetry data with pod labels and annotations. This collector runs as a standalone deployment with a single replica to avoid duplicate data.
-
k8s_daemonset.yamldeploys a DaemonSet-based collector that runs on every node in your cluster. It collects node-level and pod-level metrics, as well as container logs, using components like
kubeletstats,
hostmetrics, and Kubernetes attribute processors. These collectors enrich logs with metadata and send them to HyperDX using the OTLP exporter.
# download manifest file
curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-docs/refs/heads/main/docs/use-cases/observability/clickstack/example-datasets/_snippets/k8s_deployment.yaml
# install the helm chart
helm install --namespace otel-demo k8s-otel-deployment open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector -f k8s_deployment.yaml
Next, deploy the collector as a DaemonSet for node and pod-level metrics and logs:
k8s_deployment.yaml
k8s_deployment.yaml
# k8s_deployment.yaml
mode: deployment
image:
repository: otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib
tag: 0.123.0
# We only want one of these collectors - any more and we'd produce duplicate data
replicaCount: 1
presets:
kubernetesAttributes:
enabled: true
# When enabled, the processor will extract all labels for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes.
# The label's exact name will be the key.
extractAllPodLabels: true
# When enabled, the processor will extract all annotations for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes.
# The annotation's exact name will be the key.
extractAllPodAnnotations: true
# Configures the collector to collect Kubernetes events.
# Adds the k8sobject receiver to the logs pipeline and collects Kubernetes events by default.
# More Info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubernetes-objects-receiver
kubernetesEvents:
enabled: true
# Configures the Kubernetes Cluster Receiver to collect cluster-level metrics.
# Adds the k8s_cluster receiver to the metrics pipeline and adds the necessary rules to ClusteRole.
# More Info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubernetes-cluster-receiver
clusterMetrics:
enabled: true
extraEnvs:
- name: HYPERDX_API_KEY
valueFrom:
secretKeyRef:
name: hyperdx-secret
key: HYPERDX_API_KEY
optional: true
- name: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT
valueFrom:
configMapKeyRef:
name: otel-config-vars
key: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT
config:
exporters:
otlphttp:
endpoint: "${env:YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT}"
compression: gzip
headers:
authorization: "${env:HYPERDX_API_KEY}"
service:
pipelines:
logs:
exporters:
- otlphttp
metrics:
exporters:
- otlphttp
# download manifest file
curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-docs/refs/heads/main/docs/use-cases/observability/clickstack/example-datasets/_snippets/k8s_daemonset.yaml
# install the helm chart
helm install --namespace otel-demo k8s-otel-daemonset open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector -f k8s_daemonset.yaml
k8s_daemonset.yaml
k8s_daemonset.yaml
# k8s_daemonset.yaml
mode: daemonset
image:
repository: otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib
tag: 0.123.0
# Required to use the kubeletstats cpu/memory utilization metrics
clusterRole:
create: true
rules:
- apiGroups:
- ''
resources:
- nodes/proxy
verbs:
- get
presets:
logsCollection:
enabled: true
hostMetrics:
enabled: true
# Configures the Kubernetes Processor to add Kubernetes metadata.
# Adds the k8sattributes processor to all the pipelines and adds the necessary rules to ClusterRole.
# More Info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubernetes-attributes-processor
kubernetesAttributes:
enabled: true
# When enabled, the processor will extract all labels for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes.
# The label's exact name will be the key.
extractAllPodLabels: true
# When enabled, the processor will extract all annotations for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes.
# The annotation's exact name will be the key.
extractAllPodAnnotations: true
# Configures the collector to collect node, pod, and container metrics from the API server on a kubelet..
# Adds the kubeletstats receiver to the metrics pipeline and adds the necessary rules to ClusterRole.
# More Info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubeletstats-receiver
kubeletMetrics:
enabled: true
extraEnvs:
- name: HYPERDX_API_KEY
valueFrom:
secretKeyRef:
name: hyperdx-secret
key: HYPERDX_API_KEY
optional: true
- name: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT
valueFrom:
configMapKeyRef:
name: otel-config-vars
key: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT
config:
receivers:
# Configures additional kubelet metrics
kubeletstats:
collection_interval: 20s
auth_type: 'serviceAccount'
endpoint: '${env:K8S_NODE_NAME}:10250'
insecure_skip_verify: true
metrics:
k8s.pod.cpu_limit_utilization:
enabled: true
k8s.pod.cpu_request_utilization:
enabled: true
k8s.pod.memory_limit_utilization:
enabled: true
k8s.pod.memory_request_utilization:
enabled: true
k8s.pod.uptime:
enabled: true
k8s.node.uptime:
enabled: true
k8s.container.cpu_limit_utilization:
enabled: true
k8s.container.cpu_request_utilization:
enabled: true
k8s.container.memory_limit_utilization:
enabled: true
k8s.container.memory_request_utilization:
enabled: true
container.uptime:
enabled: true
exporters:
otlphttp:
endpoint: "${env:YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT}"
compression: gzip
headers:
authorization: "${env:HYPERDX_API_KEY}"
service:
pipelines:
logs:
exporters:
- otlphttp
metrics:
exporters:
- otlphttp
10
Explore Kubernetes data in HyperDX
Navigate to your HyperDX UI - either using your Kubernetes-deployed instance or via Managed ClickStack.
Managed ClickStack
Managed ClickStack
If using Managed ClickStack, simply log in to your ClickHouse Cloud service and select “ClickStack” from the left menu. You will be automatically authenticated and won’t need to create a user.Data sources for logs, metrics and traces will be pre-created for you.
To explore the Kubernetes data, navigate to the dedicated present dashboard at
ClickStack Open Source
ClickStack Open Source
To access the local deployed HyperDX, you can port forward using the local command and access HyperDX at http://localhost:8080.
kubectl port-forward \
pod/$(kubectl get pod -l app.kubernetes.io/name=hdx-oss-v2 -o jsonpath='{.items[0].metadata.name}' -n otel-demo) \
8080:3000 \
-n otel-demo
ClickStack in productionIn production, we recommend using an ingress with TLS if you’re not using Managed ClickStack. For example:
helm upgrade my-hyperdx hyperdx/hdx-oss-v2 \
--set hyperdx.ingress.enabled=true \
--set hyperdx.ingress.host=your-domain.com \
--set hyperdx.ingress.tls.enabled=true
/kubernetes e.g. http://localhost:8080/kubernetes.Each of the tabs, Pods, Nodes, and Namespaces, should be populated with data.