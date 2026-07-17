- HyperDX UI
- OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector
- ClickHouse
1
Deploy the stack with docker
The following will run an OpenTelemetry collector (on port 4317 and 4318), the HyperDX UI (on port 8080) and ClickHouse (8123).
docker run --name clickstack -p 8123:8123 -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest clickstack
Image Name UpdateClickStack images are now published as
clickhouse/clickstack-* (previously
docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/*).
3
Explore the product
With the stack deployed, try one of our same datasets.To continue using the local cluster:
Alternatively, you can connect to a demo cluster where you can explore a larger dataset:
- Example dataset - Load an example dataset from our public demo. Diagnose a simple issue.
- Local files and metrics - Load local files and monitor system on OSX or Linux using a local OTel collector.
Alternatively, you can connect to a demo cluster where you can explore a larger dataset:
- Remote demo dataset - Explore a demo dataset in our demo ClickHouse service.
Alternative deployment models
Local modeLocal mode is a way to deploy HyperDX without needing to authenticate. Authentication isn’t supported. This mode is intended to be used for quick testing, development, demos and debugging use cases where authentication and settings persistence isn’t necessary. For further details on this deployment model, see “Local Mode Only”.
Hosted versionYou can use a hosted version of ClickStack in local mode available at play-clickstack.clickhouse.com.
Self-hosted version
1
Run with docker
The self-hosted local mode image comes with an OpenTelemetry collector, the ClickStack UI and a ClickHouse server pre-configured as well. This makes it easy to consume telemetry data from your applications and visualize it with minimal external setup. To get started with the self-hosted version, simply run the Docker container with the appropriate ports forwarded:
Unlike the “All in one” image, you will not be prompted to create a user as local mode does not include authentication.
docker run -p 8080:8080 clickhouse/clickstack-local:latest
2
Complete connection credentials
To connect to your own external ClickHouse cluster, you can manually enter your connection credentials.Alternatively, for a quick exploration of the product, you can also click Connect to Demo Server to access preloaded datasets and try ClickStack with no setup required.If connecting to the demo server, you can explore the dataset with the demo dataset instructions.