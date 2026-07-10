Instrument any website for ClickStack session replay and RUM using the HyperDX Chrome extension

TL;DR This guide shows how to inject the ClickStack Browser SDK into any website using the HyperDX Chrome extension . No changes to the target application’s source code are required — configure the extension once, browse the site, and view session replays in ClickStack. Time required: 10-15 minutes

The HyperDX Chrome extension injects the @hyperdx/browser SDK into pages you visit. It is useful when you want to debug session replay, RUM, or trace propagation on a site without modifying its codebase — for example, a third-party application, a production build, or a local dev server with strict Content Security Policy (CSP).

The SDK is bundled inside the extension (~480 KB), so pages do not need to load scripts from a CDN at runtime. The extension tries external chrome-extension:// script injection first and falls back to inline injection when CSP blocks extension-origin scripts.

any URL you open in Chrome. You generate session data by interacting with the site as a normal user. Unlike the Session Replay Demo , which instruments a demo application you control, this approach works onURL you open in Chrome. You generate session data by interacting with the site as a normal user.

For background on session replay and how it fits into ClickStack, see the Session Replay feature page.

Google Chrome or a Chromium-based browser (Edge, Brave, etc.)

Docker installed, if running ClickStack locally

Ports 4317, 4318, and 8080 available (for local ClickStack)

​ Running the demo

1 Clone the extension repository git clone https://github.com/kyreddie/hyperdx-chrome-extension cd hyperdx-chrome-extension 2 Install the extension Open Chrome and go to chrome://extensions . Enable Developer mode (top right). Click Load unpacked. Select the hyperdx-chrome-extension directory you cloned. The extension appears in your toolbar as HyperDX Browser Extension. 3 Start ClickStack If you already have a ClickStack or HyperDX ingestion endpoint, skip to Configure the extension For a local ClickStack stack, start the OpenTelemetry collector. Replace {{CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT}} and {{CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD}} with your ClickHouse connection details: export CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT = {{CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT}} export CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD = {{CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD}} docker run \ -e CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT= ${ CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT } \ -e CLICKHOUSE_USER=default \ -e CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD= ${ CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD } \ -p 8080:8080 \ -p 4317:4317 \ -p 4318:4318 \ clickhouse/clickstack-otel-collector:latest Open HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 to confirm the UI is running. For a full local deployment with ClickHouse and HyperDX UI, see Getting started with ClickStack 4 Get your API key For local ClickStack, an API key may not be required — leave the field empty in the extension when sending telemetry to a self-hosted collector on http://localhost:4318 . For ClickStack Cloud or HyperDX Cloud ingestion, open HyperDX, go to Team Settings → API Keys, and copy your Ingestion API Key. 5 Configure the extension Click the HyperDX Browser Extension icon in the Chrome toolbar and fill in the settings: Field Local ClickStack example Notes Enable HyperDX Monitoring On Master toggle for injection Service Name my-frontend-app Required — identifies the service in ClickStack API Key (empty) Required for cloud ingestion; optional for some self-hosted setups Collector URL http://localhost:4318 OTLP HTTP endpoint; cloud default is https://in-otel.hyperdx.io Environment development Optional — sets deployment.environment resource attribute Trace Propagation Targets /api\.myapp\.domain/i, /localhost/i Optional — comma-separated JavaScript regex patterns for trace header propagation Only inject on matching URLs Off Enable to limit which sites are instrumented Capture console logs Off Enable to forward browser console output Advanced network capture Off Enable for detailed network request capture Click Save Configuration, then reload any tabs you want to instrument. The screenshot above shows a typical local setup: monitoring enabled, service name set, collector pointed at http://localhost:4318 , and trace propagation limited to API and localhost URLs. 6 Browse a site and generate a session Open any website or local application in Chrome — for example, http://localhost:3000 for a frontend dev server. Interact with the page normally: click links, submit forms, trigger errors, and navigate between views. The extension injects the Browser SDK automatically on each page load when configuration is valid. 7 View your session replay Client Sessions from the left sidebar. Return to HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 and navigate tofrom the left sidebar. You should see your session listed with its duration and event count. Click the ▶️ button to replay it. Switch between Highlighted and All Events modes to adjust the level of detail on the timeline.

​ URL filtering

By default, the extension injects the SDK on every page you visit while monitoring is enabled. To restrict injection to specific sites, turn on Only inject on matching URLs and add one pattern per line (or comma-separated):

Pattern Matches http://homedepot.com/* HTTP only on homedepot.com *://homedepot.com/* HTTP and HTTPS on homedepot.com *://*.homedepot.com/* Subdomains such as www.homedepot.com https://localhost:3000/* Local dev server on port 3000

Reload the tab after saving URL patterns.

​ Verify injection

Open DevTools on a monitored page (Console tab), reload the page, and look for:

[HyperDX Extension] Configuration valid, injecting HyperDX [HyperDX Extension] Injected via extension scripts [HyperDX Extension] HyperDX initialized

If extension-origin scripts are blocked by CSP, the extension logs a fallback message and retries with inline injection.

Sessions not appearing in HyperDX Check the browser console for [HyperDX Extension] log messages or errors Confirm Enable HyperDX Monitoring is on and Service Name is set Verify ClickStack is running and the collector URL is correct (e.g. http://localhost:4318 ) Adjust the time range in the Client Sessions view (try Last 15 minutes) Hard refresh the browser: Cmd+Shift+R (Mac) or Ctrl+Shift+R (Windows/Linux)

chrome-extension://invalid/ errors Reload the extension at chrome://extensions , then hard-refresh the tab. This happens when the extension was updated or reloaded while tabs were still open.

No injection on a site Check that monitoring is enabled and a service name is configured If Only inject on matching URLs is on, confirm the current page URL matches one of your patterns Some sites block both extension-origin and inline script injection via CSP — injection may not be possible on those pages

HyperDX: Missing apiKey in console Expected when the API key field is empty. Add an ingestion API key from HyperDX for cloud endpoints, or ignore if your self-hosted collector accepts unauthenticated local traffic.

The extension injects observability code into pages you visit. Use it only on sites you are allowed to debug. Don’t share API keys or commit them to version control.