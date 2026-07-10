otelgen is a small Go CLI that generates synthetic OTLP logs, traces and metrics. Use it to confirm that an existing ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector is accepting data and that events surface in the ClickStack UI.
This guide assumes the collector is already running with OTLP endpoints on
4317 (gRPC) and
4318 (HTTP).
- Managed ClickStack
- ClickStack Open Source
1
Prerequisites
This guide assumes you have completed the Getting Started Guide for Managed ClickStack and have an OpenTelemetry collector running with the OTLP gRPC (
4317) and HTTP (
4318) endpoints reachable from the machine you run
otelgen on. If you secured the collector with an
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN, keep that value handy.
2
Install otelgen
Install with Homebrew:
Or install with Go:
brew install krzko/tap/otelgen
go install github.com/krzko/otelgen@latest
3
Set environment variables
Export the collector endpoint and, if the collector is secured, the auth token:
Use the host and port of your collector. For a collector running on the same machine, this is
export OTEL_ENDPOINT=<host>:4317
export OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN=<your_otlp_auth_token>
localhost:4317.
Unsecured collectorThe ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector is unauthenticated by default. If you haven’t followed Securing the collector to set an
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN, skip
OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN here and drop the
--header flag from the commands below.
4
Generate traces
Send a short burst of multi-span traces:
otelgen --otel-exporter-otlp-endpoint ${OTEL_ENDPOINT} \
--header "authorization=${OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN}" \
--protocol grpc --insecure \
--rate 2 --duration 10 \
traces multi
--rate is traces per second and
--duration is the run length in seconds.
--insecure disables TLS on the gRPC connection, which is needed when pointing
otelgen at the collector’s plaintext OTLP port.
5
Generate logs
otelgen --otel-exporter-otlp-endpoint ${OTEL_ENDPOINT} \
--header "authorization=${OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN}" \
--protocol grpc --insecure \
--rate 2 --duration 10 \
logs multi
6
Generate metrics
The metrics subcommands don’t honor
--duration. Run the command and press
Ctrl+C after a few seconds to stop it.
otelgen --otel-exporter-otlp-endpoint ${OTEL_ENDPOINT} \
--header "authorization=${OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN}" \
--protocol grpc --insecure \
--rate 2 \
metrics sum
otelgen also supports
gauge,
histogram,
up-down-counter and
exponential-histogram subcommands under
metrics.
7
Verify in ClickStack
Open the ClickStack UI from the ClickHouse Cloud console. In the
Search view, switch the source between
Logs and
Traces to confirm new events. Set the time range to
Last 15 minutes. Open the
Chart Explorer, select
Metrics, and chart one of the metric names produced by
otelgen (for example
otelgen.metrics.sum) to verify metrics ingestion.